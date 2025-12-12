Sanctions, tariffs and shifting trade flows: a look at global oil markets in 2026

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Chemicals, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil, Gasoline, LPG
December 12, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Sanctions, tariffs reshape global oil flows
Shipping disruptions impact oil trade patterns
China's demand outlook remains uncertain
Sweeping changes to crude and product flows following sanctions and tariffs, shipping disruptions and questions surrounding China's demand outlook—oil markets have seen it all in 2025. The year was also a mixed bag for oil investments across the globe amid accelerated push towards clean energy and rising EV usage, while some regions also unveiled concrete plans on refinery expansions.
In this special episode of Platts Oil Markets Podcast, Sambit Mohanty, Asia energy editor, John Morley, global director for crude oil, Francesco Di Salvo, global director for refined products, and Jeff Mower, head of Americas oil news, look back at the key drivers for oil markets in 2025 and the themes that are likely to spill over and remain in the spotlight in 2026.
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts