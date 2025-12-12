Sanctions, tariffs and shifting trade flows: a look at global oil markets in 2026

Sambit Mohanty:

Hello and welcome to this special edition of Platts Oil Markets podcast, a series by S&P Global Energy. Navigating sanctions, tariffs, AI-led technological disruptions, demand outlook in China, and the supply response from leading OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, oil markets have seen it all in 2025. The market are witnessing sweeping geopolitical influences on oil, shipping disruptions, either limiting or diverting energy flows, investment challenges on oil markets, the policy impact from US elections, as well as a demand roadmap for transportation fuels amid rising EV usage, and how different 2026 will be for global oil markets.

To discuss some of the key themes, I'm pleased to welcome John Morley, global director for crude oil and fuel oil pricing, Francesco Di Salvo, global director for clean refined products, and Jeff Mower, head of oil news for the Americas. Welcome all. John, let me address the first question to you. Looking at the supply and demand drivers for crude at present, how do you think is the overall picture looking like as we move into 2026?

John Morley:

Hi, Sambit, and great to be with you all today. Well, I think this is certainly one of the key questions as we move into 2026 because we seem to have as close to a consensus as you're ever likely to see out there at the moment, with almost everyone you listen to calling for supply to win out over demand in 2026, and for us to be potentially left with a gloss, or even as the trading house Trafigura called it in their annual report, a super gloss of oil to come next year. It always kind of makes me wonder a little, I guess, when you appear to have such convergent views, but clearly there are some supply increases coming for us to be aware of.

If we start, first of all, with the non-OPEC picture, we're seeing some really strong supply growth come out of the Americas. If you start with the biggest supplier there, the US, they're chugging along at over 30 million barrels per day of production. So things are pretty stable there, which maybe Jeff might speak to later.

But in other parts of the Americas we are seeing some significant increases. So if we look at South America, we passed 5 million barrels per day of crude production from Brazil, Guyana, and Argentina this year. Brazil alone is well over 3.5 million barrels per day and set to increase next year with growth driven by grades like Búzios, Tupi, Mero, and Lula.

Guyana, then, as most people are probably aware, is a very hot area at the moment for crude oil production, with some huge exploration projects happening there, and that's moving them to over 1 million barrels per day of crude oil production. Things really kind of kicked off in Guyana back in 2019 with Liza, that was the first grade to come online, and most recent grade we saw come online was Golden Arrowhead, which was added this year in 2025. The supply growth from Argentina is a little bit slower, but you do have important grades there like Escalante and Medanito, which get exported from South America in Argentina.

Then if we go to North, we're also seeing some big crude supply increases coming out of Canada. We're dealing with a much different quality of crude up there because it's mostly coming from the oil sands. So definitely a heavier, sourer than the type of crudes we see come from the United States of America and also South America. But overall crude production has been above 5 million barrels per day for most of the year in Canada, and we're kind of moving towards the high-fives, maybe, in terms of production in 2026 and 2027. That's what we're expecting at the moment.

I think it's also been interesting to listen to some of the noises coming out of the new Canadian administration who obviously sound pretty aware of, I guess, the strategic advantages that can come from high oil production. So there's been a bit of a change in tone there versus the previous administration and it seems to be a bit friendlier in terms of potential oil production going forwards. We've also, of course, seen logistical things come into play there with the TMX pipeline that allows Canada to export crude oil from the West Coast into places like Asia.

So the crude oil supply picture from the Americas is definitely looking pretty big over the next few years. Also, of course, we've seen OPEC+ unwind some of its supply cuts this year, and we've got more supply cuts coming over the coming year as well in 2026. So overall the supply growth looks pretty healthy for the crude oil markets. So I think then it really comes down to demand and how that's going to hold up as we move into next year. Obviously a key component of oil demand and crude oil demand is always going to come from Asia, and I don't know, Sam, if you're going to touch on that at some point in the podcast, because that's really going to be a big driver of where the oil price goes next year. We know supply is going to increase, so demand then becomes a pretty big driver of where the price goes.

Sambit Mohanty:

Thanks, John. Very interesting comments there. Yes, as you mentioned, Asia obviously will be a key driver, and China's stock building will be a key factor for the market. S&P Global Energy has mentioned that China has added nearly 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil to their storage this year, and that has been one of the largest increases. And this surge has prevented oil prices from declining further, as the inventory build has significantly outpaced growth in global crude oil refining runs.

And the expectation from S&P Global Energy analytics is that there could be slight slowdown in China's stock building in 2026, it could be around 300,000 barrels per day, which means a larger portion of the global supply surplus will need to be stored elsewhere. This is something which we have to see. China's oil demand growth according to S&P Global Energy has already stalled, with structural headwinds from rising EV penetration and alternative fuels. While gasoline and diesel demand may have already peaked or declined in 2025, demand growth for petrochemical feed stocks will offset a decline, resulting in less than 100,000 barrels per day of demand growth in 2025 and about 150,000 barrels per day in 2026. This is something which one has to keep an eye on.

Overall, Chinese oil demands, especially gasoline and diesel, is definitely likely slow further in 2026, and we are seeing this rising EV penetration. Over 50% of new car sales are EVs, and obviously there's growth in LNG and alternative fuels for freight, policy-driven decarbonization targets, and infrastructure support for EVs. However, if the property sector and petrol and fuel demand recover, there could be some upside surprises for China.

You mentioned, John, about Canada and US at the same time in your opening remarks, I'll go straight to Jeff the top more on those lines, Jeff, Donald Trump came into the office promising to boost a domestic oil production, yet US production has not grown. How are his policies impacting US output?

Jeff Mower:

Yeah, thanks, Sambit, and thanks for having me. It's great to be here. One thing I really find fascinating about the Trump administration so far is this sort of, what would you call it? Some people would say it's a conflict, I guess. It's sort of like he came in promising the boost, like you said, in domestic oil production and very much a friend of the oil industry. And yet, at the same time, what Trump I think wants more than anything is low prices, right? Low oil prices. So it's like if you can boost production in the US that's great, but as John was pointing out, we're actually seeing a surge of production outside of the US.

Now, production in the US is steady, as John pointed out, 13.5 million barrels a day. S&P Global Energy CERA analysts think that will drop a bit to 13.2 in 2027. But that's still up from 12.9 in 2023.

So it caused of bit havoc, I guess, in the industry. When you read something like the Dallas Fed survey, so the Dallas Federal Reserve puts out a survey every quarter of the oil industry, what are they thinking about the industry? And you get a lot of negative comments, some positive comments, some comments saying, "We just need to be patient." But some people in the industry are going, "Hey, these low oil prices," we're seeing oil WTI mid-50s for a long time now. It's been a very range-bound year. They're saying, "This isn't really helping business here." And that's when you look at, say, breakevens. The average breakeven onshore in the US is something like $45 a barrel.

What I think the Trump administration has also done is tried to deregulate a bit to hopefully bring down those breakevens. So if you think of it this way, you want the US to be competitive and grow that way. You can be competitive by lowering your costs, by lowering your breakevens, but that's proven to be a bit of a challenge so far. From what we've seen is that deregulation effects have lowered those breakevens maybe a dollar or two, and that's mostly through, say, lower cash tax liabilities, and 7% of them said recently it's impacted. Maybe they've been able to bring down breakevens 0¢ to 99¢ a barrel. But what's really helped to bring down breakevens, at least for some companies, is better technology. Efficiencies.

So ExxonMobil came out recently and said they could have a $35 breakeven in a few years and that would be equivalent to what we're seeing in Guyana. $35 is a pretty low breakeven. And ExxonMobil just has been promoting their use of a proprietary proppant to kind of help boost recoveries in the Permian Basin, especially. They want to double output in the Permian to 2.5 million barrels a day by 2030. And they said this proppant can kind of allow fractures to remain open for longer and get more oil out so it's more efficient. So I think that's what we're going to see more of, is companies looking to compete at these lower prices. Because as John pointed out, most of the forecasts out there are for these lower prices to continue.

Sambit Mohanty:

Thanks, Jeff, for those interesting remarks on US crude production. For the next question, let me come to Francesco. Francesco, another big theme for the oil market is the EU sanctions package. EU has made its position clear that it will not buy refined products to derived from Russian crude oil. How do you think the EU sanctions package would potentially reshape oil product flows in 2026?

Francesco Di Salvo:

This is a very fascinating question, and sanctions, geopolitics, and tariffs, as a matter of fact, they've all been these dominant themes for 2025 and I think there was an expectation that they are going to be the big dominant themes for 2026 as well. You make reference to very interesting sanctions package, which is the 18th sanctions package published by the European Union, effectively banning the importation of refined oil products, so fuels like jet fuel, like diesel or gasoline, of which Europe, of course, has a big deficit, particularly for those middle businesses like jet fuel and diesel, that basically they are prohibited to be imported from certain countries that are running, that are utilizing Russian crude and effectively creating that surplus of oil products. So these third countries that are in scope. And very much this affects big refining countries like India, for example, China or indeed Turkey, all of which are obviously important origin points for the arbitrage movements of these fuels that are coming into Europe.

And the market is, right now, preparing for it. Now, the import ban is coming in on the 21st and the market is sort of adjusting to this new reality as it comes along. The Platts price assessments are going to reflect, of course, the application of the sanctions. And I think that there's a general consensus that flows could be reshaped. It really depends on to what extent, basically, these countries that are big customers of Russian crude that have been enjoying, until now, the ability to run these very, relatively, cheaper Russian crude to then being able to sell these refined products into premium markets like Europe, whether that appetite will continue or not. And that, quite frankly, is anybody's guess at this moment. We haven't heard big signals around the reshaping of those crude flows. And then by definition that would make potentially those volumes coming into Europe a little bit more difficult.

So what are the options, really, that the market is left with? Well, there's a number of them, potentially. But certainly these balances, as we have seen from the earlier package of sanctions around the Russian oil products being banned from being consumed into Europe, well, we know that always markets are able to find a balancing point at a balancing price, of course, and we have seen these Russian oil volumes going to places like Latin America, Brazil, a big customer of Russian oil products, West Africa, to a certain extent, also taking in these Russian oil volumes. There's an expectation that these flows may continue to happen even when they are disrupted into traditional markets like Europe, but potentially finding alternative homes, whether it is in the east of Suez or indeed into the Atlantic Basin, into places like the ones that we've just discussed, like Latin America, for example, being a pointing focus.

But this is very much all speculative at this stage. We haven't seen that come into a form before our eyes, and so the market is very much eagerly awaiting the implementation of this ban and see what effect it does have on European balances and what displacement does it create for these barrels to have to find alternative outlets for.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure. Thanks, Francesco. John, on the same theme, do you want to add your views on what would be the implications of some of those decisions on the crude oil markets?

John Morley:

Yeah, Sambit. I think Francesco is painting a picture of how things are still a little bit to be determined on the refined products market, and the same thing is definitely true for crude. So as people might be aware, Russian crude, Urals crude, was traditionally, until 2022, a baseload crude for Europe. Then obviously sanctions came in on Russian crude and the flows of Russian crude changed completely. So over the last few years, the main source of demand for Russian crude have been China, India, and Turkey. So nearly all the Russian crude is going to those three countries.

So the question becomes now what do these countries do now that these EU sanctions have come in? And also there's OFAC sanctions on individual Russian companies. So what changes with these flows, if at all? Now, we haven't really observed a change in flows to this point, I would say. The oil still seems to be flowing to the same places. What we have seen is a change in price. So from late November to early December 2025, we saw differentials for Russian Urals on both a FOB Russia basis and also delivered into India, dropped by nearly $15 per barrel versus data brand. So a very big decrease in the price of Russian Urals.

Now, what's driving that? I think whenever you have a shock like this, like new sanctions that are coming in, it always kind of changes the dynamic of the negotiating position between Russian crude sellers and the buyers in these different countries. So I think we see changes in those dynamics, and as a result you can potentially have bigger discounts. But again, these countries are going to have to decide whether they want to keep consuming this cheap Russian crude in the knowledge that they won't really be able to export the refined products they produce from the crude into the EU, which is obviously a big source of demand for refined products.

So I think it's going to be interesting to see what happens going forward, but we've definitely seen a bit of a price shock over the past few weeks. We'll see if that readjusts as we move into 2026, and maybe people get comfortable buying again and those massive discounts get a little bit eroded. I think that's something that we're going to be looking out for over the next few weeks and in early January.

Jeff Mower:

Yeah, I would also add to that just the focus on diesel. When I mentioned crude prices being kind of flat, not outright crude prices, the benchmarks, not the spreads we're talking about here, but diesel prices have been going pretty haywire. It's very, very volatile, diesel markets, partly because of the sanctions, but also because of Ukraine, Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, that's limiting some diesel supply and it's already a fairly tight market. It's cold over here in the US, which helps boost boost demand a bit. So yeah, it's definitely, I think diesel, diesel is something everyone's really watching and watching those peace talks that are ongoing right now between Russia and Ukraine.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure. Thanks, Jeff. Very interesting observations there. Francesco, for the next question, I'll stay with you. Let's speak a bit on another big theme for the market, which is going to be the Dangote refinery. From capacity additions and financing moves to group sourcing, stabilization efforts, and broader market implications, the project is now positioning itself to become one of the biggest refineries. If you can highlight some of the implications that we could see in the global products market because of that and also in the crude market.

Francesco Di Salvo:

Sure. You're making reference here to the Dangote refinery, which is, of course, a new refinery, which is based in Lekki in Nigeria, just outside Lagos, the former capital of Nigeria, and certainly a big megalopolis of the West African region. And it's home to this refinery, which is of 650,000 barrels a day capacity, so larger, really, than Europe's largest refinery as a whole. And now they've got plans to even increase its capacity.

So I believe that as end of November there was an MOU that was signed with an engineering company with effectively wanting to add additional trains and distillation capacity to basically bring the capacity of this refinery to 1.4 million barrels a day. And just for perspective, this would rival the world's largest refinery, which is Reliance's Jamnagar in India.

The startup of the Dangote refinery, and it's sort of a ramp up to high operating rates this year, has been quite a game changer. If we recall Europe, which is net long of products like gasoline of the light ends, so where effectively there's an excess of capacity of product and is looking for outlets to dispose of these additional volumes, traditionally would've been sending all this gasoline to the US to this Atlantic Coast in particular, big appetite for gasoline, but crucially also to places like West Africa, which had become a structural traditional arbitrage outlet for the European gasoline that was being produced in excess.

And what has actually determined is that now there's a greater self-reliance of West Africa in its own right to being able to produce its own gasoline. It really has reshaped the traditional flows that you were seeing from Northwest Europe loading in places like the Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp hub, and taking all of this gasoline that wouldn't then be sold into markets across West Africa, but predominantly into Nigeria, is now being slowly eroded as a demand center and potentially then leaving the European balances of gasoline, really looking for additional homes and additional outlets and certainly putting pressure on the refining margins of Europe. We've also seen, as well as in 2025, refineries going under pressure, some closures being announced, that certainly has had a huge impact over that.

But there's another side to this equation, which is very much the interesting narrative around West Africa becoming its own pricing hub, to a large extent. Having a lot more material that it is producing and becoming this pricing center really is allowing West Africa to morph away from being a price taker into becoming a real price maker in its own right just because of the sheer amount of volume that is now being traded, and certainly can make its way across the West African balances, but also the convergence of additional volumes that are coming still from Europe on a marginal level, but they're still coming, certainly, and they allow for this region to become its own pricing hub.

And of course we're very, very in providing price transparency there where we see the evolution and the formation of a market as it develops, and I'm proud to say that we've launched a number of price assessments that encompass the FOB West Africa gasoline market, as well as on the other refined products for gas oil and we also have jet fuel assessments, that are really looking at this independent pricing nature of this region. And I think it's an interesting sort of story that is really developing right now and we're certainly interested in accompanying this change. All eyes are really pointing around 2026 being the year where this