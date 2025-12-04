Uncertainty around WAF government policy and expected refinery maintenance sees European gasoline markets rally

S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals, Refined Products, Aromatics, Gasoline
December 04, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
West African policy shifts boost European gasoline
Refinery maintenance disrupts gasoline supply
Blending economics show unusual patterns
In the winter months, demand for gasoline in Europe softens, and stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub begin to thicken. But recent developments in West African government policy and intermittent maintenance at Nigeria's Dangote refinery have resulted in an unconventionally robust gasoline market, shadowed by an existing tightness in supply. Where have the gasoline markets diverged, and what unusual patterns have we seen in blending economics?
In this episode, host Gary Clark is joined by S&P Global Energy reporters Geraint Moody and Matthew Tracy-Cook to discuss these topics.
