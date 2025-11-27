The roadmap for the energy sector as it embraces AI

Sambit Mohanty:

Hello, and welcome to Platts Oil Markets Podcast, a series by S&P Global Energy. The adoption of AI among energy and shipping companies is growing steadily. It's helping to reduce operational costs, boost productivity, and reduce emissions. But a shortage of skills, data integration complexity, and trust are posing some major challenges.

While the use of AI in sectors such as upstream is witnessing robust growth due to uncertainties linked to exploration and prospecting, AI is rapidly becoming a powerful enabler for the ML sector. From analysis and safety to compliance data, to optimizing, voyage planning and port logistics, as well as assessing weather and maintenance risks.

I'm Sambit Mohanty, Asia Energy Editor and your host for today. To discuss some of the key themes, I'm pleased to welcome Dave Ernsberger, President of S&P Global Energy, formerly called S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Arun Biswas, Strategic Engagement Leader, IBM Consulting for Asia Pacific. Welcome all.

Dave, let me ask you the first question. The energy sector is no stranger to cycles of transformation. One of the biggest changes we are seeing is the pace at which the oil and gas industry is embracing AI as a tool. With all the interactions that you have been having with industry leaders and clients, what are the key developments energy markets are likely to expect in that space in the foreseeable future?

Dave Ernsberger:

Well, thank you, Sambit. It's great to be here with you and with Arun as well. The energy industry has embraced AI because it is a efficiency deliverer and a profitability enhancer. So, the energy industry has found tremendous gains in productivity from the application of AI.

As you said in the intro, really across the entire supply chain, from the way upstream data is ingested into agentic tools to better understand and even revisit well-head economics and opportunities. All the way through to refining, where refineries often, from what I hear from leaders, are finding tremendous value in using AI against large data sets to do preventative maintenance. That's a big thing to get ahead of required maintenance on these billion-dollar assets that they have, all the way through to retail.

So, the energy industry is applying AI at almost every corner that we look at in the space. But that comes with another interesting windfall for the industry, which is that the application of AI, both in the sector and more broadly of course across the economy, which we'll probably hear more about from Arun, is generating a surge in electricity demand. And that is a challenge and an opportunity for the entire industry.

Just to give you one data point for that, electricity demand is rising at about 2% per year globally, and it's likely to do that for the next 10 years, so until 2035. That is four times the rate of growth in electricity demand that we saw in the past 10 years. So, the rate of growth in electricity demand has quadrupled, and that's putting huge pressure on the industry. Everything from the supply of gas turbines, which are more expensive than they've ever been before, all the way through to the building of transmission grids, which we'll probably talk about today.

So, as the industry applies AI, it also needs to find the energy to keep AI going, and that's an interesting conundrum for this cycle of the industry.

Sambit Mohanty:

Great. Thank you, Dave. You mentioned some nice examples there. We have data analysis from S&P Global, which reveal that AI is helping individual energy sets to lower cost by 10% to 25%, improve productivity by 3% to 8%, and increase energy efficiency by 5% to 8%. It's also easing the path for clean energy investments. However, achieving results at an enterprise and an industry scale is far more challenging. We know that navigating regulatory issues, establishing effective partnerships, and ensuring workforce trust are critical to realizing this widespread adoption. If you can share your views on some of those issues.

Dave Ernsberger:

Sure. So, one of the biggest challenges that comes with trying to apply this nascent set of learnings at an industry scale are lag effects. One lag effect I would point to as an example is regulatory lag. So, typically regulators will be quite late to respond and adjust and react to emergent spaces like this. And that's not really a criticism, it's more of an observation. Regulation tends to come after we've experienced new phenomenon in the market.

One example of regulatory lag would be that utility regulators, particularly in the United States where a huge amount of this demand is coming from, struggle to classify costs associated with artificial intelligence. Are these capital costs? Are these expense costs? And that generates a lot of uncertainty in cost recovery for public utilities.

Without a clearer framework, a lot of utilities are worried about stranded investment and stranded costs, and until regulators catch up to these new questions, to be fair to regulators, there could be a lot of lag, not just in regulation, but in investment as well. Because the energy industry, as you may know, Sambit, has a huge history of big wins, but it also has a long history of stranded cost, and people want to make sure they don't fall on the wrong side of the ledger on that.

Sambit Mohanty:

Yeah, of course. This is a big challenge, Dave. With that, I'll go to Arun for the next question. Arun, thanks a lot for joining this podcast. You have done a lot of work for IBM on the impact of AI on the oil and the overall energy sector. Today, AI is no longer an experiment at the edges. It's beginning to reshape core operations across the energy value chain, as Dave mentioned. If you can give an overview of your conclusions from the recent survey of oil and gas companies undertaken by IBM?

Arun Biswas:

Well, thank you, Sambit, and it's great to join this conversation with you and Dave. As you pointed out, AI is being used quite extensively across the entire value chain in energy. We did a recent survey earlier this year of oil and gas CXOs. We surveyed about a 100 odd companies, and the results were quite interesting. To highlight three key aspects of the survey, it talks about where AI is being currently used, what is the impact it's having, and what's the future outlook and direction?

So, coming to where it's being used, first of all, we definitely see a lot of traction. More than 40% of the companies surveyed were using AI in their operations in some capacity or the other. But the interesting bit is that only 5% of these companies had achieved implementation at scale. 15% were doing some pilots, 10% were in some rollout phase. So, the actual extent of extensive use is still quite low.

Because this was oil and gas, we looked at upstream, midstream, and downstream. The usage is consistent. Again, roughly 40% of the upstream companies recorded some form of AI usage, 30% of midstream, and again, on the retail and refining side of around 40%. If I look at the main use cases, it's mainly in the assets area, as Dave earlier pointed out, because the energy industry does have critical assets which need to be looked after. The second is in the area of operations, and the third is in the area of customer.

But there are some emerging use cases coming up in the areas of sustainability as well as health and safety. From an impact perspective, definitely we see an impact on operating costs. Roughly about 18% decrease in operating costs, 15% decrease in capital expenditure. But when we look at the revenue attributable to AI, the number is still quite low, about 5%.

That is where when we look towards the future, we see that the executives who were surveyed, they have indicated that the contribution of AI to revenue is going to grow, and towards the end of this decade, it is going to grow upwards from 5% to around 7%. But not only that, there are 75% of the execs surveyed said that AI will significantly contribute to their business in three years' time, and that AI will enable new business models.

One of the most interesting areas we are seeing is this whole servitization, service innovation. Things like ability to offer energy as a service, or exploration as a service, or monitoring as a service to the market. So, product innovation and service innovation will be, in our view, big areas that are enabled by AI in the near future.

Sambit Mohanty:

Great. Some very interesting numbers there, Arun. We'll break down this a little bit. We have discussed how in exploration, AI solutions are helping geoscientists analyze complex subsurface data and improve success rates in identified drilling rates, and that cuts time and cost of exploration. Let's say in midstream logistics, it is helping to optimize complex route planning across midstream logistics operations.

And lastly, by deploying AI across refinery operations, oil companies are achieving high yields and high value fuels while cutting energy use. It'll be great to hear your insights on some of these themes, and if you can also share some numbers from that research to back those arguments.

Arun Biswas:

Certainly. I'll share a couple of very real use cases that we are working on. First, let me start with upstream. Now, exploration is a very, very expensive effort. It is common to have to drill about seven exploratory wells before you find the new source of oil. And the complexity, as we all know, lies in the subsurface data and analyzing the data is not easy.

The cost of drilling a well could range very well from 100 to 300 million US dollars. We have built an AI advisor that can help improve the success rate by around 20% to 50%, that means you need to drill less, and those are huge numbers. We are actually working with the Portuguese Energy Company to deploy this solution.

When it comes to assets, energy is a very asset heavy industry. If we manage our assets well, we save not only energy, we save materials, we save cost, we save carbon, and AI can help us do that better.

One of the most mature use cases, Dave also pointed out, is predictive maintenance. Our survey results indicate that use of AI can improve production uptime by as much as 27%. Those are big numbers there.

Let's come to downstream, refining operations. Again, in North America, we have deployed AI solutions in some oil and gas companies, which has helped us improve the yield of high value products such as gasoline and jet fuel, while at the same time reducing energy consumption. Roughly 3% to 5% increase in product yield, and roughly 10% to 15% improvement in energy consumption.

As I mentioned earlier, the emerging areas where we are seeing benefits are in the areas of safety and sustainability. Our survey also showed us that AI can help reduce operational incidents by up to 29%. That means it can really make a big difference to the safety posture within an organization, and it can also reduce carbon emissions by around 10% to 15%. So, hopefully those numbers give you a deeper understanding of how AI can really make a difference in specific use cases.

Sambit Mohanty:

Great. Safety and sustainability were some big themes there. Thank you, Arun. Dave, the biggest need at this point is for transparency in the face of both the fear and the hype surrounding generative AI. This landscape is changing fast, but scaling up AI across energy sector requires just more than technology. There is a need to rethink workflows, redesign operating models, establish governance frameworks to build trust in AI and invest in strong data and technology solutions.

How you think developments around AI are blending in other major trends in the energy sector, such as climate change and energy transition?

Dave Ernsberger:

Well, I think what Arun was talking about there around AI as a service and the application of AI in a more systematized, shared, networked effect way is one of the great promises of AI when it comes to delivering on initiatives like decarbonization. I think Arun is exactly right about that.

Generally speaking, there is an appetite out there in the industry, now that we've been through two years of what I would call individualized company experimentation with applying AI to workflow. There's an appetite to do it in a more, I'd say structured and industry embraced way. So, there are debates about where the human is in the loop in the energy industry around these various use cases. And that's very important because a lot of the energy industry is regulated sometimes two, three, or four times over.

So, acceptance of what good practice looks like around workflow, around what people sometimes talk about is open loop and closed loop applications of AI. So, a human in the process or not a human in the process. As the industry gets more organized around what good looks like there, whether these are informally shared practices or even practices that are captured through regulation and application of the rule of law, that will enable the industry-wide application of, again, AI as a service, the way that we were just hearing about it from Arun.

That has the potential to do a few very important things. It has the potential to modernize transmission grids, and that will make them more efficient in the way that electricity is distributed across nodes and distributed across sectors. It also has the opportunity to increase decarbonization. We've talked a few times on this podcast about preventative maintenance.

That's not just good for profit margins if you're running midstream industry, it's also great for reducing emissions. Great for reducing methane emissions, accidental emissions, because you're getting ahead of breaks in workflow, breaks in supply chains that could lead to emissions.

So, as people get more comfortable with shared both formally and informally practices and standards around AI, there's the potential for those efficiencies to advance hopes and expectations for doing better around climate change, for example, and decarbonizing the supply chain. So, that's one thing we're very excited about.

I would also add, we talk about electricity demand surging, and it's going to surge at unequal rates across the world; 2% globally, 7% in the US potentially, that is going to outpace supply. There is no reason to think that the industry will not deliver on efficiency gains as part of meeting that overall demand growth. And that itself will also be good for blending in with those other major trends you're talking about around climate change and energy expansion.

Sambit Mohanty:

Very nice observations there. Thank you, Dave. Arun, one of the key outcomes of the IBM survey you have highlighted is about that 75% of AI projects still struggle to deliver return on investment. The barriers are clear; data quality, high cost, integration complexity, skill shortages, adoption and concerns related to trust in AI. That's very important. What's the roadmap looking like as the industry tries to overcome some of these challenges?

Arun Biswas:

In fact, this was the result of a cross-industry survey which we had done, and this 75% number, I've read some other research which talks about 95% of AI projects fail to generate ROI. The main struggle is scaling AI, going beyond POCs, pilots, et cetera, to full-scale deployment and value realization. And you have pointed out some of the key challenges.

The good news is that even though it's hard, it can be done. Our own story in IBM proves it. Over the last two years, we have been on a journey to deploy AI across over 10 enterprise functions, over 70 different enterprise workflows. We have got about 30% productivity gains translating to US, $3.5 billion of annual savings in 2024 alone. And we are on track to reach about $4.5 billion dollars this year. We learned several key lessons during this journey, which I believe could be applicable to industries and enterprises across all industries.

The first thing to realize is that AI is not a technology transformation program, but it is a technology-enabled business transformation program. To get real benefits, you really need to change end-to-end workflows, redesign operating models, and manage large-scale organizational change.

The second is that it needs to be led from the top, but it needs to engage everybody within the enterprise. So, it's a top-down, bottom-up execution framework. You have to get your foundations right. Data and technology foundations have to be there before you start your AI journey. You have to have a very good value realization framework, so they're able to prioritize use cases and point the AI engine towards the highest value and lowest risk use case first.

What people often forget in this journey is the role of experience design. The reason why ChatGPT is so successful is that it's a very simple interface, even a child can interact with it. So, often the way people engage with AI, the humans engage with AI will have to be really thought through, and that has been our experience as well. Skills is a big gap. So, we need to train not only existing talent, we need to bring new talent within the organizations.

And lastly, AI governance becomes very important. Building trust in AI is absolutely critical to success. Dave talked about the energy industry being very regulated and people being resistant to change, because they're naturally quite conservative. These are critical assets we are talking about at the end of the day, but this is where building trust in AI is absolutely 100% critical.

Just a case in point is that we are building a foundation model for transmission grids. As we all know, for us to be able to accelerate energy transition, we have to get transmission right, and that's where most of the issues today are in the electricity utility sector. So, this grid foundation model helps us then augment operators within transmission networks to actually give them insights on various things, like optimal powerful calculations or looking at balancing the end-to-end energy grid and so on and so forth.

So, this augmentation becomes a very, very, very important way of getting AI infused into critical and regulated energy systems.

Sambit Mohanty:

Thanks, Arun, you put it very nicely. To build on some of those arguments, Dave, energy experts have cautioned against overdependence on AI to draw conclusions in a segment which sometimes struggles with lack of systematic datasets. AI can also be a liability, we know that. And if you're dependent on faulty datasets and using AI, we can get mess out of a mess.

We have recently renamed our division as S&P Global Energy and as president of our division. If you can share your vision on how we as a company would be pursuing the AI dream and what that would mean for our clients?

Dave Ernsberger:

Well, thank you. It's a great question. I know IBM has done a lot of great and important work on this topic. At S&P Global, we also have done a lot of pioneering work in the energy sector especially, around deploying AI solutions for our clients. That's a subject for perhaps another time, but just to give you a quick example of what I mean.

We worked hard to make sure that all of our information was what we call AI ready. So, it could be delivered into Microsoft environments, AWS environments, Copilot, and on and on and on. What we've learned through that experience, and this is important as a takeaway, is that your AI driven process is only as good and as transformative as the reliability of both the data that underlies it, and the logic mechanism that is applied to it.

What I'll say about that, Arun made a very important point earlier about people are drawn to AI, and particularly tools like ChatGPT, through the simplicity of the experience. That means a lot to people. In professional environments, you need to marry simplicity, you need to keep that factor, but marry it with verifiability. That's what I mean about your AI driven process is only really as good as the reliability of the data and the reasoning model you can see behind it.

So, what we've been working on recently in response to that demand, and I'm sure others are too, is ensuring that the data that underpins your AI workflow is selected by the user. That's generally going to be our insights, our data. People might want to marry it with their data, their insights from a proprietary perspective, but they want to be clear about what is going into the AI model.

And then secondly, we do a lot of work through, for example, Kensho, which is part of S&P Global, to create grounding agents and reasoning models that users can see where the agents are interacting with each other, see every step of the logic that's applied, and even create citations back to original content material, so people can trace back where the information came from.

Now, that's a lot more than a child wants from ChatGPT, but it's what an engineer needs when they're managing a pipeline. So, marrying simplicity with integrity data and then verifiability is the future of this industry, and will get people to the place where they can apply it ever more confidently and ever more systematically.

Sambit Mohanty:

Those were extremely valuable insights. Thank you, Dave and Arun for joining me in this conversation. AI's impact on energy consumption is already making headlines. For example, as Dave you mentioned about forecasts, about surging electricity demand. But going forward, AI's ability to further influence how energy is produced, traded, and distributed has the potential to alter the landscape of the energy sector.

Capturing AI's full potential in the energy sector will not be easy and will require increased coordination across the value chains and workforce buy-in. The general view from energy industry experts is to ensure that we use AI as a tool, not as the industry captain. Human expertise, judgment and intervention must remain at the helm. We'll be watching developments in this space closely and keep bringing you all the insights.

This podcast is produced by digital editor, Chandreyee Mukerjee, based in Gurgaon in India. Thank you for listening.