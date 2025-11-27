Refined Products, Diesel-Gasoil

November 27, 2025

The roadmap for the energy sector as it embraces AI

The adoption of AI among energy and shipping companies is growing steadily. While it's helping to cut operational costs, boost productivity, and reduce emissions, a shortage of skills, data integration complexity, and trust are posing some challenges. In exploration, AI is helping to analyze complex sub-surface data and improve success rates. In midstream logistics, it is helping to optimize complex route planning and lastly; by deploying AI across refinery operations, oil companies are achieving higher yields in high-value fuels while cutting energy use.

In this episode, Asia Energy Editor Sambit Mohanty discusses with Dave Ernsberger, president of S&P Global Energy, and Arun Biswas, strategic engagements leader at IBM Consulting for Asia-Pacific, some of the themes around AI's ability to influence how energy is produced, traded, and distributed in the years ahead.

