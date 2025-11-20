Maritime & Shipping, Refined Products, Crude Oil, Wet Freight, Diesel-Gasoil

November 20, 2025

Crude markets react to firm freight rates and Atlantic oversupply

HIGHLIGHTS

Atlantic basin oversupplied amid high freight costs

North Sea, West African crude differentials hit lows

Physical differentials in the North Sea crude market and wider Atlantic basin have reached multiyear lows amid high freight rates and market length in the region. While high freight rates are often expected in the last quarter of the year, oversupply and market structure have also come into play.

In this podcast, Emma Kettley, S&P Global Energy's associate director, price reporting, is joined by senior crude oil reporters Natasha Tan and George Delaney to dig into how these fundamentals are impacting the North Sea and West African crude markets.

