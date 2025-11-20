Crude markets react to firm freight rates and Atlantic oversupply

Emma Kettley:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Oil Markets podcast by S&P Global Energy. I'm Emma Kettley.

Over recent weeks, we've seen weakness in the North Sea crude market with some physical differentials hitting multi-year lows. What's driving the softness in the North Sea and how is that impacting the broader Atlantic Basin crude markets? That's what we're going to be digging into today.

Joining me for this discussion are two senior reporters from the crude oil team based in London. We've gone Natasha Tan, one of our North Sea crude reporters, and George Delaney, our West African crude market expert. So Natasha, I'm going to start with you and the North Sea markets. So we've got six grades in the dated Brent Basket. We've got Brent, Forties, Oseberg, and Ekofisk Control from the North Sea, and we've got WTI Midland from the US. And within that basket we've seen the most pronounced weakness and pressure on the physical differentials in the North Sea's Forties and the US-grade WTI Midland. Can you dig into this for us, perhaps starting with WTI Midland?

Natasha Tan:

Yeah, so the market for WTI Midland has certainly been one of the most interesting across the month. We've seen transatlantic FMX freight rates beginning to rise at the start of October, and that peaked in early November at levels that we hadn't seen since mid 2024. So those freight rates are often a large contributor to the landed values of Midland cargoes into Europe because freight's included in the CIF incoterm that these cargoes trade under. But because you need time for loading in the Gulf, you have time for your FMX fixing window, and you also have the sale time between the US Gulf and Rotterdam, the impact of these really strong freight rates, particularly from early November, was mostly clustered on the late November to December arrival barrels in Europe. So in the meantime, we had our early November arrival barrels on the water, which had already been fixed in late October, and there were really quite a lot of them coming our way because quite a few November cargoes had been nominated into the cash BFOE forward contract to fulfill various positions across October.

So when people trade the cash BFOE forward contract, they can nominate any of the six basket grades into their positions. And October just happened to be one of the most active months we've seen in public chaining activities since Midland was added to the basket in 2023. And a large proportion of that activity was in fact Midland nominations. So all of that together essentially gave rise to the situation where we had a lot of November barrels all arriving sort of around the same dates. So this massive overhang looking for homes at the same time and a little bit of that bearish sentiment putting pressure on the early December barrels, while the incoming resupply for later December to even early January. So these would be the cargoes that are maybe loading now and those are being pressured by the high freight rates. So that on the prompt is essentially what pushed the WTI Midland values for arrival 10 to 30 days ahead of the assessment day to their lowest since October 2021 on a CIF Rotterdam basis.

Emma Kettley:

Lots to unpack there. Thank you. So just touching on that oversupply that you mentioned, it's not the first time the market has seen an oversupplied environment and sometimes talks of storage start coming into play. Have you been hearing that when you've been talking to people in the market recently?

Natasha Tan:

Yeah, we've certainly heard suggestions that at least some of the WTI Midland cargoes, which have changed hands recently, so that will be in both the over the counter market and also in the Platts market on closed assessment process, some of those cargoes could be year earmarked for storage in tanks to fill demand in the second half of December. So one reason why people might want to do that is what we're seeing in the paper complex right now, which currently is a contango structure in the prompt forward curve. So in the North Sea market we've got the eight-week forward curve that's made up of the data brand contracts for difference or the brand CFDs. And those paper contracts reflect the perceived value difference between prompt and forward oil in the brand complex, and they're often used as a signal for market players' expectations of physical value in the coming weeks.

So what we've been seeing across that curve is that the brand CFDs settling across mid-November continue to price at a discount to those settling in the first half of December. And that contango structure implies market expectations of the value of oil to be higher, further out, and thus creating incentives to keep the oil in storage and with the high freight rates as well that we mentioned earlier between the US Gulf and Europe, that could also add to the attraction of keeping cheaper prompt oil and storage to fill refinery requirements for further out.

Emma Kettley:

Absolutely, and it'll be interesting to see as this land storage potentially fills up, if the contango persists, do we start seeing any floating storage build up? So one that will definitely be keeping an eye on. I'd like to turn away from Midland a little bit and look towards Forties. We've mentioned that's another grade that has come under pressure recently. Inevitably, we're always looking as to when these differentials will find a flaw, for example, they get to a level where buying interest does start to emerge. And can you dig a little bit into what we've seen in the Platts market on close assessment process and maybe why Midland has found its flaw a little bit earlier than the Forties?

Natasha Tan:

Sure. So the values for Forties were also under quite a bit of pressure. Last week we saw prompt November loading cargoes repricing to find their homes in the Platts market on close assessment process. And in the process that pushed differentials to their lowest since May 2020. But I think for many people in the market Forties has been quite a tricky one to call lately, and that's mostly due to the uncertainty in the volumes expected for December. And so the expectations for the placement of cargoes, whether that's within Europe or otherwise have also remained similarly unclear. So it all started back in October when we started seeing severe delays in the Forties loading program and that attributed by traders to potential production issues. So the impact of that so far saw one October cargo deferred into November, two cargoes were canceled from the original November loading program, and loading dates right now are still very much fluid across the cargoes that are scheduled to load.

So with that context, six cargoes eventually loaded in October and six are currently scheduled to load in November. So there was quite a bit of surprise when the terminal set December loadings at nine cargoes at the start of the month. It's really a significant increase in length from the previous two months and there's quite a bit of skepticism as to whether or not all nine cargoes will end up loading in December. So far there've not been any cancellations, but loading date deferrals within the month have been pretty commonplace and I don't think there'll be much surprise if any cargoes eventually get pushed into January.

So if we do actually see nine December cargoes loading as is currently scheduled for the month, that length doesn't seem to be moving particularly well at the moment. And that theme, again, of really high freight rates comes up when we start considering options for placing these cargoes outside the region, for example, into Asia on a VLCC. So there's definitely more uncertainty on Forties as to whether or not we found a flaw, while I think the expectations for a Midland recovery are a lot more widespread heading into the December trading cycle.

Emma Kettley:

Okay. Lots to be keeping an eye on. Thank you Natasha. George, I want to come over to you and the West African market. We've dated Brent. We're reflecting the value of cargoes 10 days to a month ahead forward. The West African crude market trade is much further out than that. Did you see these fundamentals ahead of us seeing them in the North Sea and in WTO Midland or is that impact being realized now?

George Delaney:

So the Nigerian market, obviously as you said, trades further out, but I don't think that the weakness you're seeing in the North Sea and WTO Midland, the maybe forties, I don't think the weakness you're seeing there was quite as bad in the Nigerian market. I think what we're seeing in the moment in Nigeria actually is as we head towards the end of December trading and start the January trading cycle, we're seeing quite a lot of demand from the Mediterranean with diesel cracks looking very supported. You had last week a suite of late cycle Asian tenders picking up not just Nigerian crude, but also Angolan crude. Yeah, Indonesia picking up five cargoes buyers in India picking up at least four cargoes. So especially in the near term, Nigeria doesn't seem to be following exactly the same pattern that maybe WTO Midland is having in the Atlantic basin.

Natasha alluded to market structure as well. People are often looking at on the prompt switching to contango with what kind of impact might that have on Nigerian crude. It's important to highlight that market structure is very much on the prompt. If you look at the inter-month spreads and you look a little bit further out, we are looking now for West Africa starting to look to January loading cargoes. So that structure that people may speak about doesn't quite apply to West Africa. So really at the moment, this tightness that we're seeing from the Asian buying is really driven by cracks in the Europe. And likewise, Natasha again alludes to the strong freight costs. That's also quite a big impact at the moment.

Emma Kettley:

Absolutely, and you highlighted a key aspect. When we look at these different trading cycles, it's important to look at the forward market for that respective time. We're seeing it on those prompt CFDs that contango is starting to come into play, but we're yet to really realize it in that and that further forward futures market. So we've touched on freight a lot over the discussion so far, and as another FOB market, the West African crudes are very susceptible to freight rates. Nigeria and Angola typically are looking for homes in different parts of the world. So how are these freight rates impacting the differentials and also just the flows?

George Delaney:

It's fair to characterize in a simple manner of Nigeria stays generally in the west. Angola typically moves to the east. Nigeria is a Suezmax market primarily, whereas Angola relies on the VLCCs. To be honest with you, the market has struggled with both vessel segments for at least two months now. We've had the WAF UKC and WAF Med Suezmax rates ballooning. As OPEC unwinds their production cuts from the last few years, you're seeing more oil from the Middle East heading into Asia. So that's tightening VLCC availability. And I would say that the stronger freight costs has probably had a large impact on the Angola market at the moment with Nigeria and the Suezmax as the main supporting driver there. Seems to be the Mediterranean markets and West Africa's piggybacking off of that. But all the grades from the Med and from West Africa are heading into Europe, all having to fight with the same freight cost no matter what.

With Angola it's been interesting because we saw it demonstrated in the market on close assessment process for Angolan crews in October, we saw several cargoes trade at multi-dollar discounts to where we were seeing in the prior trading cycle. So that's where it's really pronounced. When you look at buyers in Asia, they're really looking at the landed level price, especially for West African crudes. When you're competing with Brazilian into East, when you're competing with the Persian Gulf, it's all about the landed level. That's what the Asian refineries really care about. And West Africa, it's generally a quite expensive market. So when you add the very, very strong freight costs, especially for Angolan crudes and the Congolese crudes, they are unable to compete with not only regional grades in Asia but also Brazilian crudes.

One thing that is probably more supportive for Atlantic crudes is the Brent Dubai spreads that we're seeing at the moment are very, very narrow, often flipping into negative territory, for the prompt contracts anyway. So that is lending a little bit more support for dated Brent link grades, ones you typically find in the Atlantic Basin compared to grades in the Persian Gulf. But it's still not quite lending that support to the cash differentials for those grades. So one of those variables that we see in the latter parts of the year every year, you often see a freight spike in the last quarter of the year owing to weather delays in the Northern Hemisphere as we approach the winter months. So that's what you sort of see. So freight is always playing a key part in the Atlantic crude markets.

Emma Kettley:

We've spoken a lot about the bearish fundamentals that we're seeing in the market, when we talk about high freight rates, when we're talking about oversupply potentially, where is that demand coming from. Just on the potential supportive fundamentals outside of the EFS spread that you've spoken about, George, is refinery margins where we have been hearing some discussions in the market about whether that could lend support. Is it sufficient? Are you hearing that in your markets whether that could outweigh any of this oversupply and strong freight market?

George Delaney:

I mean, for Nigeria, it's certainly something we've been hearing recently. The diesel crack in the Med seems to be pretty well-supported at present. Traders I've spoken to have said that not only have you seen 9, 10 cargoes of WAF crude finding buyers in Asia, particularly India and Indonesia, but they've also had five or six cargoes that have been locked into the Med. And the reason behind that is that Nigeria is well known to be one of the highest yielding grades when it comes to middle distillates. Diesel cracks are good, Nigerian crude sentiment is likely to follow.

Emma Kettley:

Excellent. And maybe we start seeing the same for some of the North Sea crudes or maybe some of those in the Med as well that have that good distillate yield. So again, plenty for us to be keeping an eye on. Thank you, Natasha and George, for your insights and then, you, our listeners, for joining us today.