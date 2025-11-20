Crude markets react to firm freight rates and Atlantic oversupply

S&P Global Offerings
Maritime & Shipping, Refined Products, Crude Oil, Wet Freight, Diesel-Gasoil
November 20, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Atlantic basin oversupplied amid high freight costs
North Sea, West African crude differentials hit lows
Physical differentials in the North Sea crude market and wider Atlantic basin have reached multiyear lows amid high freight rates and market length in the region. While high freight rates are often expected in the last quarter of the year, oversupply and market structure have also come into play.
In this podcast, Emma Kettley, S&P Global Energy's associate director, price reporting, is joined by senior crude oil reporters Natasha Tan and George Delaney to dig into how these fundamentals are impacting the North Sea and West African crude markets.
Related Content:
Atlantic basin crudes see mixed impact of strong distillate cracks across regions
Asian tender flurry tightens WAF crude balances for Dec-loading cargoes
FEATURE: Dated Brent physical differential collapses to over five-year low as Forties extends decline
Related Links:
(WMCRB00) WTI Midland CIF Rotterdam vs Fwd Dated Brent
(AAGWZ00) Forties FOB North Sea vs North Sea Dtd Strip
(AAGXL00) Bonny Light FOB Nigeria London vs WAF Dtd Strip
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts
