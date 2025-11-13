Fleet constraints, rising rates

Jeff Mower:

Hello and welcome to the Oil Markets podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights. In today's episode, we are going to take a dive into the shipping sector. I am Jeff Mower, director of America's Oil News, and I'm joined today by Oil Shipping Editor Catherine Kellogg, and Oil Upstream and Midstream Editor Binish Azhar. Welcome everyone. So oil tanker companies have pretty much wrapped up third quarter earnings and were fairly bullish on demand growth and day rates. TK Tankers, for instance, saw fourth quarter time charter equivalent spot rates at around $63,500 a day for VLCCs, and they were citing a surge in crude supply and exports, notably from Guyana and Brazil. And ship owners have also cited a shortage of new build vessels propping up rates. TK again, for instance, said the average fleet age reached a 30 plus year high of 13.2 years. Is this vessel tightness due to last? Something we're asking here. We'll dig into it. Binish, we'll start with you. You covered several of these third quarter earnings reports and calls. Were they all pretty optimistic about the demand for crude and refined products transit?

Binish Azhar:

Yeah, it's been pretty bullish across the board when it comes to Ardmore International Seaways and Scorpio and TK Tankers. TK actually has been really keeping a close eye on OPEC's reversal of their voluntary production cuts demand for oil and the supply availability for crude currently is really driving this optimism around tanker demand.

Jeff Mower:

I'm curious, that's just on the crude front, and they're also talking about the aging VLCC fleet, is that correct?

Binish Azhar:

Yeah, so the fleet growth overall is around 2% according to some of these tanker operators. Basically what the through line is is that there's not enough tankers to replace the aging fleet. This is worsened by sanctioned vessels which are representing around 8% of the MR Fleet and 14% of the LR2 fleet and around 34% of the Aframax fleet, this is according to Scorpio Tankers, and these vessels are averaging around almost 20 years old and they're really unlikely to return to non-sanctioned trades. So accompanied by the increased sanctioned vessels, the aging fleet is really limiting what available vessels there are in the market.

Jeff Mower:

And we're talking about sanctions like US sanctions and other sanctions on Russian vessels or carrying Russian Iranian product. Now what about the clean tanker market? Those day rates were pretty strong as well, right? Where are they attributing that, too?

Binish Azhar:

The clean tanker market definitely is seeing its side of the optimism, and this is actually largely driven by tight diesel market. Scorpio Tankers saw rates turning a lot higher during Q3, earning around 28,000 per day with long-range tankers at around $35,000 daily. That's excluding fuel oil. So this rise in seaborne exports has come even despite refinery maintenance. Some of these earning companies have cited that around 8 million barrels per day was taken offline in September, and 10 millions barrels per day in October, and they're still seeing this record seaborne crude exports and refined product exports.

Jeff Mower:

Yeah, I guess it makes sense. I mean, you've had a lot of drone attacks on Russian refineries, which really reduced capacity, and combined with increased sanctions, you're seeing less refined products, especially diesel coming out of Russia. And diesel, you're right, diesel's really tight this year. It seems like it was tight last year as well, but especially tight this year and we have winter coming up. It's cold today in New York. People were talking about that this morning, even though it's early November, it seems a little colder normal. I know it's just a few days, but it kind of gets people talking. So with limited supply, some of the refineries shutting down as well, that's always a risk, right, to drive those prices higher and to drive up the rates for anyone that's shipping those fuels. Catherine, I'm curious on that front, why don't we stick with the clean market first? What are you seeing as far as the current rates for clean vessels?

Catherine Kellogg:

Right, so I mean a lot of that is all adding up to contribute to these high rates. So specifically, I'm looking at maybe a medium range tanker coming out of US Gulf carrying those refined products. The US Gulf, Brazil MR rates in October reached their highest level since 2024. The MRs going to Europe out of the US Gulf also mid-October hit their highest level since December of 2023. And so, rates have really been at pretty elevated levels for those clean tankers, especially when it hit kind of mid-October. We've seen... As we get really busy in the clean market, we often see increased volatility, so rates are really high, but we kind of see these peaks and then it drops pretty significantly and then rebounds quickly. So ever since the summer months, we've seen a lot of volatility cycles really extend, and all of that's really come from October we had those increased diesel gas oil exports to Europe. I think they reached an all-time high around 1.7 million metric tons.

And so, that obviously added to those elevated rate levels. Similarly, just looking at those rerouting of sanctioned barrels, we saw more going to Brazil, which has created a lot of spot demand on the clean tanker market as well. So Brazil is taking a lot of those Russian barrels and then now it's coming out of the US Gulf more. So we've seen more demand overall and just more elevated levels, but just a lot of fluctuations in those levels as we see kind of tonnage move and replace itself over time in the different regions.

Jeff Mower:

So are you seeing as well in the clean tanker market, like, a pretty tight supply of clean vessels?

Catherine Kellogg:

Yeah, it's been pretty tight. And like I said, a lot of that volatility comes from we have these rush of buying and fixing of ships and then they get employed on these voyages and then we don't have ships around. They're not able to do voyages. There's always this uncertainty with the Panama Canal and how things are going to resurface and resurge in the market as far as ship supply goes. So there's this overall tightness in the market, I would say, that kind of ebbs and flows. And especially going into Q4, Q1, it's seasonally always very tight. There's just more demand in that period as well.

Jeff Mower:

Yeah, one thing I thought was interesting, I was looking at Ardmore earnings that Binish wrote up, and they had mentioned that the MR Fleet, which is the medium range clean tanker fleet, was the oldest level this century. That's what they said. And that 50% of the LR2 fleet, the clean LR2 fleet, has moved to crude markets. And I thought that was really interesting. So it's like you're seeing that tightness in the refined products in the clean tankers largely because of strength in the crude tankers as that knock-on effect. And I guess it's kind of hard to move it back the other way. It takes a lot of cleaning. It's easier to move a clean tanker to a dirty tanker. That's the way I understand it, but moving it back the other way, it takes a lot of extra cleaning, right?

Catherine Kellogg:

Yeah, I mean, it makes sense, right? I mean, especially when you talk about the LR1s, LR2s, the dirty tanker market on the Aframax side has been very strong. Even in the seasonally weak summer months, we've had quite a bit of strength, especially in the past couple of months. In October, we saw a lot of buying of Midland, WTI Midland coming out of the US Gulf going to the North Sea market. And so, that created a lot of strength in the Aframax's that's kind of expected to continue a good strong oil demand going forward. And so the Aframax US Gulf UKC Freight, that's been at its highest level since the beginning of 2024.

We've been over world scale 200 for the past several weeks, which is pretty high and very strong and kind of a little bit differently from the clean tanker market. It's been less volatile, and we've seen just sustained levels since early October moving up to those world scale 200 levels, so that's been really strong. And really the big story has been the VLCC's. So we've seen the strength in the Aframax's, but the VLCC's have been really the big talking point for everyone in the dirty tanker market. I mean, those have been at their highest levels since 2022, reaching over 13 million for US Gulf East runs.

Jeff Mower:

And where is most of that crude going? It's not going to China, right? That's why I know China has been buying US crude for a while. So where is that US crude going as far as Asia goes?

Catherine Kellogg:

Right. I mean, we've virtually seen no VLCC movements going to China since, I think it was February. And so, it's all going South Korea. India has been a big resurgence in that VLCC demand, but really South Korea is the big player that we're seeing. It costs around a little over $13 million to go US Gulf to South Korea the beginning of November. And so, that's kind of the big thing that we're seeing. And adding onto that, because China's not taking as much from the US Gulf, they're really taking more barrels from Brazil. We're seeing some from Guyana. So there's a lot of this Atlantic basin demand that's still there, and then also going to India as well. That's also a lot of Atlantic Basin demand. So the 10 miles are up significantly, especially on those VLCCs. And then, just looking at some impacts from uncertainty with the port fee situation, that's also been adding some fuel to the fire as well.

Jeff Mower:

So before we get to port fees, I'm really curious about the one thing, just US crude exports to South Korea and India. Some of that, I mean, I know it's a little speculative maybe, but some of it seems to be driven by trade deals or could be driven by trade deals that the Trump administration has made with those countries with South Korea and India, because I know Binish, right, you do a monthly story on US crude exports, and you've reported a bit on that, right?

Binish Azhar:

Yeah. So pretty consistently, at least in the last three months, we have seen total crude exports to South Korea hit some record highs. And speaking of WTI Midland, specifically exports to South Korea and just October were around 20 million barrels. That's up from around 16 in September. And to India, August and September were some peak months for WTI exports to India, around 12 million barrels in August and 9.5 million barrels in September. And it's likely will see that trend continue, especially as China's no longer in the picture.

Jeff Mower:

And India has said... There's a lot of pressure on India, a lot of pressure from the US to get India to stop buying Russian crude. So India has been trying to diversify its supply, but it's not something that can happen overnight. So going back to the port fees, Catherine, that was a really big issue at least leading up into... Well, just very recently. Can you explain a bit there, what was going on with the port fees and what kind of impact was that having on the tanker markets?

Catherine Kellogg:

Right. So just to sum it up briefly, going into mid-October, October 14th to be exact, the USTR put into play a set of proposed fees that would basically be around $50 per net ton starting in mid-October that had to be paid out for Chinese-owned leased or operated of ships that are loading at US Gulf ports or unloading. And then, also on Chinese built ships, it would be around $18 a net ton for every port call as well. And so, obviously that's a very significant bill to pay whenever operators are loading or unloading at US ports. So for VLCC, you would be around as much as $5 million per call. And so, pretty significant dues that should be paid on those. And so, that created a lot of uncertainty for the VLCC market specifically because that's a huge amount. And so, we saw a lot of different impacts.

VLCC are usually booked around 30 to 45 days in advance, so as early as September, we were starting to see this massive reduction in the amount of ships that could do these US gulf loadings because people aren't going to want to pay those high fees. So that took a lot of ships out of the play. And globally, VLCCs have been very firm, and so that just added fuel to the fire basically. So that kind of created some tension in the market. And then, obviously most recently it was suspended, so not as much of an impact now, but I think it shell shocked the market a little bit that this could happen or go back into play at any point in time. Kind of longer term impacts, we had some companies that even canceled Chinese shipbuilding orders that they had, so there's been still an uncertainty that's out there in the market. It did add a little bit of a boost to rates in that time, but I think it's still kind of creating an uncertainty going forward as well, even though it has been suspended.

Jeff Mower:

And this leads us to our next topic because from what I understand, the US port fees were part of a plan to kind of reinvigorate US shipbuilding. Like, China far surpasses the US on shipbuilding. US barely builds any ships anymore. It's what, China, South Korea, and Japan right now are the major shipbuilders. So now without this fee, right, we're going to have to find... The US will other ways to fund its shipbuilding plans. Trump has been really keen on shipbuilding and he talked it up a lot on a recent Asia trip. And during that trip, I think South Korea said they were allocating 150 billion to cooperate with the US. Hyundai heavy industries is going to... This is mostly Navy ships, but they were going to jointly build some navy ships with a US military builder, at least promised to. So I'm curious to, Binish, this takes us back to the other part of the supply demand equation on the... You were talking about on the freight rates or all three of us have been talking about, what's going on with the shipbuilding? Why have tanker owners kind of fallen behind on renewing fleets?

Binish Azhar:

Yeah, like I said earlier, international seaways, but also across the board, these tanker operators are seeing there's just not enough current tankers to replace the fleet. And that the pace of new build orders has significantly fallen in 2025 after maybe a bit firmer of a year seen in 2024. But the order book for these new builds, according to TK Tankers at least, has remained stable at around 16% of the existing fleet size. There's a few reasons, there's environmental concerns, and like you mentioned, there's just limited shipyard capacity, at least in the US. You're absolutely right. China has accounted for 51% of global shipbuilding tonnage, and the US only held less than, or around 0.1% of that. When it comes to these environmental concerns, there was a vote in mid-October from the International Maritime Organization to delay some regulatory talks for new decarbonization rules on marine energy. This was something that could impact the demand for new builds, but also just the shipbuilding industry in general by providing it somewhat of a framework to operate under and end without.

Jeff Mower:

This is the net-zero framework they wanted? They were going to place a cost on greenhouse gas emissions.

Binish Azhar:

Yeah, that's right. And the delay, while it brings uncertainty over these shipping companies, fuel choices, and bunker markets, for example, it could be supportive for this new era of ship building that is trying to be championed by the US or their attempt to, because without the framework, the industry could be able to respond to growing energy demand and the need for tankers and VLCCs.

Jeff Mower:

Yeah, I think there was a concern until very recently just about oil demand in general. When you think about how quickly that shifted as far as the energy transition goes, how much confidence would shipbuilders have and the need for VLCCs going forward, if the industry thought that we were going to shift away from oil more quickly, and now that's changed quite a bit. There was a story we published a while back with quoting Wah Kwong Maritime Transport. They were saying that they saw a bit of a turnaround there, a pretty big container order book on the sort of resumed confidence that that oil demand would stick around a bit longer.

But one thing they pointed out in the story that Frontline CEO, Lars Barstad pointed out in that story, this was back in January, that takes something like $125 to $130 million to build a VLCC, which seems inexpensive to me. I don't know why. Maybe it's just inflation overall, it seems like a bargain. I don't know. But you would need... And he was saying at the time, an owner would need a time charter equivalent of $50,000 to $55,000 a day for 20 years, I realized looking at earnings, well, we have seen a boost in VLCCs. I think I mentioned earlier TK was saying $63,000, but I don't know how long can that last and sort of understand the concern there. How long do you think you're going to get that sort of rate going forward?

And you're right, definitely I'll need the IMO delaying talks, that could help boost orders as well. And then, there's a couple of recent orders. Well, there's a recent... In April, the Trump administration issued this executive order on April 9th restoring America's maritime dominance, and they're calling for investing in US commercial and defense shipbuilding. And then, there's also a Ships for America Act. So there is some action being taken in the US to try and get moving on shipbuilding, but it's going to take... That's a lot of investment and a lot of time to catch up.

Binish Azhar:

With port fees paused for a year, there's definitely across the board in the shipping industry right now and the shipping insurance industry skepticism around where the funding will come from, especially now that port fees have been paused for a year.

Jeff Mower:

Yep. Well, we'll be following all of this going forward. Thanks, Binish and Catherine for joining me, and thank you to our listeners for tuning in. If you like this episode, please be sure to leave us a rating or review on your favorite podcast player. This Oil Markets episode was produced by Maite Perez in Mexico City.