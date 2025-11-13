Maritime & Shipping, Crude Oil

November 13, 2025

Fleet constraints, rising rates

HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet Constraints Tighten, Boosting Tanker Rates

Sanctions Reshape Dirty and Clean Tanker Markets

US Shipyards Eye Comeback in Shipbuilding Race

Global tanker markets are riding high as shipowners post strong third-quarter earnings amid bullish forecasts. What's driving the surge in day rates? Why are newbuilds still lagging even as fleet capacity tightens? How have sanctions reshaped both dirty and clean tanker markets? And could US shipyards stage a comeback in the global shipbuilding race?

Join host Jeff Mower as he discusses these and other related issues with Catherine Kellogg and Binish Azhar.

Crude Oil

Products & Solutions

Crude Oil

Gain a complete view of the crude oil market with leading benchmarks, analytics, and insights to empower your strategies.
Learn More