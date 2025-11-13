Fleet constraints, rising rates

S&P Global Offerings
Maritime & Shipping, Crude Oil
November 13, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Fleet Constraints Tighten, Boosting Tanker Rates
Sanctions Reshape Dirty and Clean Tanker Markets
US Shipyards Eye Comeback in Shipbuilding Race
Global tanker markets are riding high as shipowners post strong third-quarter earnings amid bullish forecasts. What's driving the surge in day rates? Why are newbuilds still lagging even as fleet capacity tightens? How have sanctions reshaped both dirty and clean tanker markets? And could US shipyards stage a comeback in the global shipbuilding race?
Join host Jeff Mower as he discusses these and other related issues with Catherine Kellogg and Binish Azhar.
