The final countdown: Europe readies for full Russian LPG ban

Refined Products, Chemicals, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil, Gasoline, LPG
November 06, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Europe readies for full Russian LPG ban from Jan 2026
Poland to find alternatives to Russian LPG supplies
Europe's 19th sanctions package has promised to shut the door on the last remaining flows of Russian energy still trading into the region, including butane and isobutane that was previously exempted from import bans. From Jan 2026, the new LPG embargo will force lead buyer Poland to find alternatives to Russian supplies, adding support to an already tight European market.
Associate Director, Pricing, for EMEA Clean Refined Products Gary Clark joins LPG Pricing Specialist Barbara Fernandez-Pita and London Oil News Reporter Kelly Norways to discuss Polish preparations for the move, alternative supply routes and potential LPG outlets for an increasingly distressed Russian energy sector.
