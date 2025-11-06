Refined Products, Chemicals, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil, Gasoline, LPG

November 06, 2025

The final countdown: Europe readies for full Russian LPG ban

HIGHLIGHTS

Europe readies for full Russian LPG ban from Jan 2026

Poland to find alternatives to Russian LPG supplies

Europe's 19th sanctions package has promised to shut the door on the last remaining flows of Russian energy still trading into the region, including butane and isobutane that was previously exempted from import bans. From Jan 2026, the new LPG embargo will force lead buyer Poland to find alternatives to Russian supplies, adding support to an already tight European market.

Associate Director, Pricing, for EMEA Clean Refined Products Gary Clark joins LPG Pricing Specialist Barbara Fernandez-Pita and London Oil News Reporter Kelly Norways to discuss Polish preparations for the move, alternative supply routes and potential LPG outlets for an increasingly distressed Russian energy sector.

Related Content:

Butane FOB ARA - PMAAC00

Propane FCA Poland - ABLKE00

Propane CIF Poland Coasters - ABLKD00

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Crude Oil

Products & Solutions

Crude Oil

Gain a complete view of the crude oil market with leading benchmarks, analytics, and insights to empower your strategies.