The final countdown: Europe readies for full Russian LPG ban

Gary Clark:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Oil Markets Podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights, where today we'll be talking about LPG markets and the EU's 19th sanctions package, which is set to ban imports of Russian butane into the EU. The last oil product to be sanctioned from when the first raft of refined product sanctions came into effect in February, 2023.

I'm Gary Clark and I manage the EMEA Clean Refined Products Price Reporting team based out of London. I'm joined by Barbara Fernandez-Pita, who reports on EMEA LPG markets, and Kelly Norways who sits on our downstream news team, welcome all.

When the latest round of EU sanctions is phased in through 2026, it'll cut off all Russian energy flows to the EU, including LNG, LPG and pipeline crude. When sanctions on Russian refined fuels imports into the EU first came into effect in 2023, supply chains were fairly quick to adjust with Russian diesel for which Europe had a large import dependency making its way to Turkey, Africa, and Latin America instead, and Europe increasing its pull on Middle East, Eastern and US diesel. While the majority of Russia's diesel flow to Europe was waterborne, allowing for new origins of supply, butane has proved more difficult to remove from the supply chain. In particular, Poland's large autogas market, which is supplied with butane in land from Russia, stopped butane from being added to earlier rounds of EU sanctions on Russian energy.

Let's start with you, Kelly. What does the EU's 19th sanctions package on Russia change with respect to energy markets?

Kelly Norways:

Thanks, Gary. Yeah, so as you've touched on, really this new sanctions package comes after significant pressure on the EU to squeeze out these last remaining energy flows that have gone from Russia into other parts of the block. And so it follows on from the 18th sanctions package where you saw them looking to clamp down on what they called the policy loophole that was seeing refined products still brought over from India and Turkey that was made from Russian crude, and now they're going for other product flows that have still moved into the block. So that's why we've seen this clamp down on LPG.

Just to kind of refresh our listeners, there were previous bans imposed on LPG in the past. So to give a timeline across products. For most refined products, the initial bans came in February, 2023. And then for LPG propane specifically, it was effectively December, 2024 when we saw the bans come in because there was this wind down period for existing deals. And what that's done is it kind of distorted the market where it meant that exemptions that still existed for butane and isobutane kind of translated to this kind of unintended consequence where you had an uptick in demand from some of the previous export hubs like Poland.

So the new measures dictate now that from January, 2026, those butane isobutane imports will be cut off again. There's this three month wind down period for existing contracts, or if you're Hungary from July, that's when that all out ban will be put in place. So really just clamping down on those flows that are still moving into Poland, essentially is the main off taker.

Gary Clark:

Okay. And so why is LPG so important to Poland and to Hungary, although albeit to a lesser extent.

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

Thanks, Gary. So the LPG market is one of the largest in the EU. It's comparable to that of the UK or the Netherlands, and it's primarily driven by the autogas sector. So 13% of vehicles in Poland actually run on LPG, making it a very structurally significant fuel. So this market is very big. It's 2.5 million tons per year, and this used to be mainly supplied by the Russian market.

So as Kelly rightly pointed out, n-butane and isobutane, which are usually used in the petrochemical sector were sort of exempted from the last round of sanctions. And this meant that there was sort of this unintended consequence that Kelly also touched on where there was a widening spread between the price of butane from the Northwest European hub and the price of butane from Russia. Meaning that a lot of players in Poland actually started to blend in a lot more Russian butane into their autogas blends, which meant that those players who for any sort of reason who couldn't buy Russian butane were faced with higher costs and their blends were less competitive relative to those suppliers who could import those Russian tons.

And this sparked a lot of backlash amongst these Polish suppliers who lobbied the government against the unsustainable pressure on prices. And this led to firstly, tougher controls on LPG inflows through the Belarusian border and eventually to the outright ban and butane and isobutane.

Gary Clark:

I see. And just to be clear, right, autogas is a mix of propane and butane, is that right?

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

Exactly.

Gary Clark:

And so it's a bit odd that you had Russian propane imports banned, but not butane. Why is that?

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

Well, n-butane and isobutane are very significant in the petrochemical industry Now, they're usually used for cracking, and they go into markets such as Hungary in the European Union passing through Poland first. But essentially what happened is that due to prices from Russia being a lot lower than from the Northwest European sort of hub players were incentivized to blend this n-butane and isobutane into their autogas blends instead of it going into the classic sort PET chem sector, which would be its usual demand outlet.

Gary Clark:

I see. So because of that kind of asymmetry in the sanctions, more Russian butane was being mixed for autogas use in Poland?

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

Exactly.

Gary Clark:

Okay. And Kelly, what is the market impact as a result of the new sanctions on Russian butane and isobutane?

Kelly Norways:

Well, I think the interesting dynamic is really that you've seen this kind of readiness in the Polish market over the years as they've kind of prepared for this inevitable clamp down on those remaining butane flows. So the distinction here is that previously it was a market that was relying on suppliers coming in by truck and rail via Belarus, and the non-Russian stuff is what's coming in by sea.

So you have seen some measures to kind of get ready for the ban. Orlen, which is Poland's largest refiner, announced that it had expanded its own LPG terminal in Szczecin earlier this year. So really looking to kind of boost its capacity to bring in seaborne supplies, looking at boosting transshipment capacity storage. So there's been a push to bring in more by sea, and you've already seen that shift where in 2021, the stats that I've got here with its seaborne volumes coming in, were 400,000 metric tons over the full year. That's since jumped to a million metric tons per year in 2024. Looks like we're on course for similar this year. So they definitely have better infrastructure now to be able to bring in more, which will mitigate the market impact.

And if we're looking at market share, the kind of Polish LPG Association has previously shared figures in 2024 saying that Russian imported volumes were 50% of the market, that's dropped to 15% more recently. So still a significant proportion of the market, but perhaps less of an immediate blow. And in the lead up to this immediate sanctions clampdown, there's been less transshipment been going onto Ukraine, less kind of ancillary demand. And of course, you're likely to see a pivot back to more propane demand where that kind of artificially inflated butane volumes in the past.

So potentially a spot inflation in the market domestically, but nothing too drastic, or at least that's what the policymakers have been telling us.

Gary Clark:

I see. So akin to many of the other refined products, like the transition was sort of well underway moving away from Russian product before the actual date of the sanctions coming in.

Kelly Norways:

And this is something that they've been actively calling for. It was the Polish Energy Minister that announced in advance of the sanctions package coming out that this would be included in the provisions and that that's something that they'd actively been lobbying for. So it was something they were anticipating and working towards.

Gary Clark:

I see. And Kelly, you mentioned an increased seaborne volumes entering Poland of butane and more domestic supply as well. So what origins would this butane come from, Barbara?

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

So Poland can get its LPG from many other sources, but butane specifically will most likely have to come from Northwest Europe. Now, before January 25th, we are likely to see rise in stock building of Russian butane, this happened also when propane was first sanctioned, and we've been told that players will rent tankers and railcars in order to do this and take advantage of the more economical prices of Russian butane. But once the tap is closed, Polish buyers will have to look west to meet their supply needs, and they will look to set up term contracts with Western companies. And we are told that this will amount to around 20 to 30,000 metric tons per month of butane.

But this will not come without its sort of hiccups and headaches because the availability of this butane will be limited by the fact that, you know, autogas is very sensitive to olefins. And so Polish players will not be able to use refinery-grade butane, which is about 30 to 40% olefins. And so this will leave them a little bit more reliant on the scarcer field grade.

And in terms of transportation, as Kelly rightly pointed out, it's true that there is a bit of an expansion in capacity of Polish ports to take in seaborne cargoes of butane. But unfortunately this is not yet sort of fulfilled. A lot of the new butane will have to come via railcars from the west. And this obviously, as we know, will have a bit of a delta on seaborne transportation and will make things a little bit more expensive for those Polish buyers, at least at the start, right?

Gary Clark:

I see. After the first round of sanctions on Russian refined product imports, Russia fairly quickly found new markets for its diesel and other refined products. So presumably Russia is going to have somewhat of a surplus of LPG when these sanctions come into effect. Where will that LPG go?

Kelly Norways:

I can jump in there. Belarus would be an obvious candidate. I've been chatting with our analysts and there's been some discussion that maybe there'd be more going to Afghanistan via rail. Potential buyers could be India, Lebanon, maybe China, there's certainly demand in Africa. But then I guess if you're thinking about the wider geopolitical context, there's also perhaps some fear among some of these potential off-takers that you then don't want to be seen to be massively jacking up your imports if you're say an African country or India, and then potentially facing the wrath of the US or other secondary sanctions. So something that we'll be watching closely.

Also worth mentioning that this is something that could potentially get pushed back. The existing sanctions need to be reviewed every six months and have unanimous approval from the EU member states. So despite getting the sign off from Hungary, Hungary's Viktor Orbán has publicly said that he's looking for ways to circumvent these sanctions. He's meeting Donald Trump on Friday. So you could see a scenario where maybe there's some wiggle room to extend these, what looks like hard stops to the imports. So that's something to monitor.

And yes, obviously all coming at a time where Russia is now under extreme pressure. Was reporting just this morning as we're recording this, that there was another drone strike on a major petrochemicals complex. In Western Russia masses of their refineries are being knocked out by these persistent attacks. And now you've got tougher US sanctions on their major oil producers, namely Rosneft and Lukoil. Yes, certainly dilemma for them and something that we'll be monitoring very closely in the coming months.

Gary Clark:

Okay. And just to be a comment on there, when you mentioned Viktor Orbán meeting Trump, that's Friday, the 7th of October?

Kelly Norways:

Yeah, correct.

Gary Clark:

Okay. And you mentioned as well, you talked about, I mean obviously as Europe's moved away from Russian and refined products and energy in general, there's been a big inflationary effect as a result of that. So is there going to be an inflationary effect with Poland moving away from Russian LPG? I think Kelly, you mentioned maybe because of the transitions already, a lot of it's occurred already, maybe that will be muted.

Kelly Norways:

Although I suppose maybe you could get some kind of front-loading effect where people are stockpiling in advance. It's only the existing contracts that have this wind down period exemption until January. Perhaps that means that you get the impact in the market delayed until early next year.

But yeah, as for overall pricing context, I suppose that's one for Barbara.

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

Yeah. So we've heard two schools of thought on this. So on the one hand, some people say that the fuel market in Poland is not going to be particularly affected by this. So LPG of Russian origins, as Kelly said, is now a pretty small fraction of the total fuel mix in Poland. And the price difference between Russian and non-Russian tons has narrowed quite a bit since the start of 2025. The retail price in Poland is also at record lows, and essentially the price looks to be following the global pattern of LPG prices. Also, Polish availability of LPG has improved because there's been a decline of reexports. These went down 40% in 2024, and another 40% in 2025 with Romania and Turkey replacing Poland as the main sources of LPG supply for Ukraine.

But the other side, we have heard traders privately worrying over the price pressures that not having access to the cheaper Russian butane will bring. They've noted that spot prices will rise, NWE butane is a lot more expensive than its Russian counterpart, so it could put a more pressure on an already relatively tight butane market.

Gary Clark:

I see. And what are the current fundamentals you're seeing in the Northwest European butane market at this moment in time?

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

Yeah, and that's the key issue here. It's that the NWE market is already relatively tight. From September to April butane it reenters the gasoline blending pool. And this is because butane is a Reid vapor pressure booster. And so it is used to increase the RVP level of those gasoline blends. And this is important so people can start their engines better in colder weather. And what this has created is it leads to a rise in demand from those blenders every single winter and it also tightens supply availability because refiners retain this butane for internal blending purposes.

Another part of the equation that has also tightened flows quite a bit is the fact that the arbitrage from the US into Europe has been persistently closed during 2025 due to high freight rates and just generally poor demand from the petrochemical sector in Europe, which has contributed to disconnect between buyers and sellers in the US and in Europe.

And so all of this has created a pretty bullish cocktail for butane prices. Large levels have reached sort of three year highs in recent weeks, and adding more demand pressure from their Polish counterparts will certainly not lengthen fundamentals.

Gary Clark:

I see. Just one last piece of the puzzle, which we touch on a little bit is, and obviously we know you touched on the US, the largest LPG exporter in the world, China, the biggest importer in the world, Europe in the middle on the map. And obviously there's this sort of ongoing trade war between the US and China tariffs and counter tariffs on LPG vessels, Chinese registered or owned LPG vessels calling in the US.

How's that affecting balances in Europe for LPG?

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

So the USTR fees for the moment they-

Gary Clark:

That's the US Trade Representative fees.

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

Exactly, yes. So those fees have been paused at the moment for a year, but it's expected that the impact would be a pretty chunky increase on the price of freight rates. So I think it would be around first $18 and it would go up to over 150 by the time it's fully rolled out.

Gary Clark:

So this was the schedule of gradually increased fees prior to a recent announcement that these tariffs have been suspended for a year between the US and China.

Barbara Fernandez-Pita:

Exactly. And that's going to be something that really eats into the US-China arbitrage, which as you mentioned, Gary is the most significant LPG flow, and it's something that could potentially push Chinese buyers to look for their propane in, for example, the Gulf, or even from those Indian refineries that are growing so much. So it would definitely change the face of LPG trade. But for the time being, I think the two countries have agreed to pause those port fees.

Gary Clark:

Okay. That's understood. So look, it'll be very interesting to see how the EU sanctions, and obviously things could change as well as we've seen quite quickly between the US and China, but how they impact supply demand and pricing for LPG in Europe as Europe finally closes the tap on the last remaining Russian oil flows into the EU.

Well, look, thank you, Barbara. Thank you, Kelly. And thanks for listening.