With winter approaching, Asian diesel and jet fuel markets react

Jonathan Nonis:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Oil Market Podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights. We're taking an in-depth look at the outlook of middle distillates market in the fourth quarter of 2025. This period is always critical, but as we approach the end of the year, a complex interplay of seasonal patterns, supply constraints, geopolitical developments, and economic factors is shaping the landscape. Let's start by examining the key drivers behind demand. Historically, Q4 sees a surge in middle distillates, primarily diesel and kerosene driven by colder temperatures and increased industrial activity. As winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, the need for heating fuels jumps sharply. This seasonal demand has been a consistent trend over decades, but in 2025, it's being influenced by new and evolving factors. Hi, my name is Jonathan Nonis, associate editorial director and your host for today. To discuss some of the key themes. I'm pleased to welcome our middle distillates market reporters, Mei Huey and Michelle. Q4 historically has seen a surge in middle distillates demand due to colder temperatures. What specific seasonal patterns are you anticipating for this winter and how do they compare to previous years? Michele?

Pek Michele:

The Asian jet fuel market has been strengthening over the last week. So like you mentioned earlier, jet is typically stronger as the winter season approaches as countries like Japan need kerosene for heating. So market participants have been telling us that this seasonality of stockpiling for heating fuel is keeping a floor in prices. So the Singapore November regrade swap, which measures the value that jet fuel commands over 10 parts per million sulfur gas oil, flipped into positive territory last week and hit over 10 month high. We've also been hearing that refiners will be switching to maximize jet production to meet the increased demand for heating fuel. And not forgetting the year-end season jump in air travel demand as people embark on winter holidays and celebrate the year-end festivities like Christmas and New Year

Ng Mei Huey:

On the gas oil side market participants do not expect a drastic drop in production even with jet fuel production being maximized since refiners will also produce certain volumes of gas oil to meet based demand.

Pek Michele:

So still temperatures have been warmer than usual in Japan. So there's some uncertainty about heating demand in North Asia. So the latest data from the Japan Meteorological Agency as of October 21, shows how the country is anticipating a warmer than usual winter, which isn't that unexpected given record high temperatures this year. So the market is fundamentally tighter because of winter, but participants are definitely unsure of how strong exactly heating the demand will be, given the forecast for warmer temperatures as outlooks favor a weak or short-lived [inaudible 00:02:44].

Jonathan Nonis:

Thanks Michele. Thanks Mei Huey. So what other factors are affecting the availability of middle distillates? How is that affecting markets going into Q4?

Ng Mei Huey:

Currently the supply for both gas oil and jet within Asia is looking on the tighter side as refiners are undergoing turnaround season. So in South Korea we see S-Oil having shot its number one RFCC unit at the Onsan refinery for several weeks maintenance in Q4 2025. Meanwhile, SK Energy's number two, RFCC at its Onsan refinery was hit by an explosion and fire recently, although production impact should be limited with the number two RFCC already previously closed for regular maintenance. And in Southeast Asia Malaysia's Pengerang Refinery has had ongoing production issues with its RFCC units remaining offline. Though these are expected to return back to normal in late October. And in the Middle East, we see refinery maintenance ongoing in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during October and November as well.

Pek Michele:

In the US there was a recent Chevron refinery fire in California maybe earlier this month and that's caused tight supply in the region, especially as jet cargoes are also now flowing from Asia to the US West Coast. The US West Coast players are looking for specifically high-flash jet and they're ready to pay quite a high premium for high-flash jet cargos. So that's making arbitrage from North Asia to the US West Coast both viable and attractive. Moreover, West Coast market participants are unable to take in China jet fuel cargos because of high tariffs. So this is keeping supply tight for jet in the region. South Korean refiners also rarely make high-flash jet because it compromises NAFTA output, which is a key feedstock for the country's petrochemical sector. So broadly for Jet, we're seeing that sentiment is remaining firm. But market participants have also expressed that jet is looking top-ish and will probably come off current highs if and when the Chevron refinery comes back online.

Ng Mei Huey:

Adding to the tight supply outlook back in September, China has released their clean oil product export quotas for their third end final round of allocations this year at around 8.4 million metric tons, which is lower than the initial expected levels of 9 million metric tons. So this announcement has brought the total allocation for China's clean oil export quotas to 40.77 million metric tons for this year, which is slightly lower than the 41 million metric tons allocated last year.

Pek Michele:

Elaborating on Mei Huey's point, since quotas were less than expected, market sources have said that this will probably restrain jet fuel export in Q4 in the region. Still while specific allocations for the different clean products have not yet been allocated, market participants are expecting more quotas for jet than gas oil out of China.

Jonathan Nonis:

So the paper market backwardation structure has widened sharply in recent days. Signaling the market's strength, particularly for the jet kero front-month time spread marked at a twenty-month high when it reached $1.60 cents a barrel this week. Tell us more about how has the tight supply affected prices for gas oil and jet kerosene.

Ng Mei Huey:

So while the winter season is typically more supportive for jet fuel, we have also seen this tighter supply help support physical crack spreads for our Platts FOB Singapore Gas Oil Assessments against Dubai crew, which is now climbing into the 20 to 22 to $23 per barrel range thus far in October compared to an average of $19 per barrel in September. And this market strength for gas oil can be also seen in the rise and cash differentials for FOB Singapore 10 PPM sulfur gas oil cargoes, with the assessments crossing the $2 mark all year this week. And this levels were last seen at about two years ago at around $2.30 cents. So similarly for 10 PPM cargoes loaded from Korea, market participants have also valued price levels higher right now at around main of Platts Singapore gas plus 50 cents to plus 60 cents per barrel. And we've seen valuations last higher in August 2023 at the MOPS gas oil plus 80 cents per barrel range.

Pek Michele:

So much like gas oil, the cash differential for the Platts Singapore jet fuel assessment rose to plus $1.33 cents for our last assessment. And that was last highest at sometime in late January last year. So the cash differential, much like the time spread has also hit a 21 month high recently. Meanwhile, the Platts jet fuel crack spread against Dubai Crude also reached a 20 month high at about $21 and 45 cents per barrel. While in comparison, the crack in September averaged about $17 per barrel.

Jonathan Nonis:

Those are certainly some lofty numbers. In terms of the geopolitical developments, such as conflicts or trade agreements, how have they influenced the markets and how has that changed the market dynamic and how the inter-regional flows of gas oil and jet are like at the moment?

Ng Mei Huey:

So following Europe's 18th sanctions package on oil products made from Russian crude, India, a major buyer of Russian oil, will have to find homes for it to find products elsewhere. For example, Naira Energy's cargoes previously headed for Europe have now been diverted to other countries such as Brazil and Turkey instead. And we have also seen this translating to the frontline Singapore Gasoil EFS rising to a three-month-high amid high stop levels in Europe. So flows of swing cargoes out of the east of Suez have decreased as arbitrate opportunities have narrowed. In fact, clean tanker freight rates for AG to Europe have been the lowest since July due to lower demand as opposed to serving as a stimulus for more cargoes to hit to the best.

Pek Michele:

Adding on to Mei Huey's point on AG Europe oil, the decrease in demand for the key Arab Gulf to Europe voyage factored into a downtrend for the key long-range tanker freight. So the LR2 AG UKC voyage was assessed at an over nine-month low recently.

Ng Mei Huey:

And adding on to the effect as well. Fewer new building vessels tend to be available towards the end of the year since owners prefer to receive these new vessel deliveries at the start of the year. So that means there are fewer opportunities for charters to utilize these new built supertankers for delivery in Europe to lift cargoes for their first voyage at discounted freight costs. And at this point in time, vessel chartering for October loading cargoes have concluded. And fixtures tracked by Platts show that September loading spot fixtures have amounted around 3 million metric tons of gas oil headed to Europe from the east of Suez while October loading spot fixtures have amounted to around 2.2 million metric tons.

Pek Michele:

So if I could jump in for jet fuel, we can also see the decrease in cargo flows between the east of Suez and Europe. We're seeing that October loading spot fixtures have decreased around 35% compared to September loading spot fixtures.

Jonathan Nonis:

So beyond traditional seasonal demand, what are the factors also influencing the middle distillates market? Could you share how there is a shift in the global markets sustainability reshaping the Asian middle distillates market?

Pek Michele:

So for Asia, production developments in sustainable aviation fuel have also been picking up. Most recently Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corporation has already produced about like 5,500 metric tons of renewable fuels this year. And they're going to produce about an additional 6,000 metric tons of SAF by the end of 2025. And that's largely because Taiwan currently has a blending target of SAF of about 5%. China has also authorized three producers to export SAF earlier in October. So the country now has a combined export quota of SAF of 1.2 million metric tons a year. Still SAF is far more expensive than conventional jet fuel and it's a nascent industry. So jet will likely remain the primary preferred fuel of choice for the time being.

Ng Mei Huey:

For gas oil, the increase in biodiesel adoption may lead to a shift in demand patterns. So back in January this year, Indonesia has implemented a mandate for the use of B40 biodiesel, which is a blend of 40% palm based fatty acid methyl ester with petroleum to reduce the country's fossil fuel imports, lower transport emissions, as well as to boost palm on demand. But this however, is not without its challenges as biodiesel production have yet to keep up with demand. So despite the biodiesel mandate, Indonesia has had to import gas oil this month with biodiesel production running short. So we see Petromino issuing spot tenders for both low and high sulfur gas oil.

So Petromino as a contact, they previously were a key buyer of high sulfur diesel and they have been absent for many months in the spot market. And their return to the spot market have driven up 2,500 PPM sulfur gas oil prices to around 94 cents over MOPS in this month, which is the highest level we've seen in nearly three years. So nevertheless, Indonesia aims to completely end gas oil imports by 2026 as it'll implement the nationwide use of B50. So increasing the blend of these palm base fatty acids. And other than biodiesel, the increasing usage of LNG and electric powered vehicles may also lead to a decrease in gas oil demand in the long run, though for the near term market participants remain skeptical on the variability of these alternatives to be rolled out on a large scale.

Jonathan Nonis:

Those were extremely valuable insights. My thanks to Mei Huey and Michele again for joining me in this conversation. The combination of seasonal demand, supply constraints, geopolitical risks and economic factors paints a complex picture for middle-to-slip markets in Asia into the fourth quarter of 2025. The market is poised for higher prices, increased volatility, and all stakeholders should stay alert to emerging developments. Thank you for listening. This podcast is produced by Asian Digital Editor Shikha Singh in Gurgaon.