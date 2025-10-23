Refined Products, Chemicals, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil, Jet Fuel, Gasoline, LPG

October 23, 2025

With winter approaching, Asian diesel and jet fuel markets react

In this Oil Markets podcast, we discuss the outlook for diesel and jet fuel/kerosene demand in Asia in the fourth quarter of 2025. This period is always critical, but as we approach the end of the year, a complex interplay of seasonal patterns, supply constraints, geopolitical developments, and economic factors is shaping the landscape.

S&P Global Energy market reporters, Ng Mei Huey and Pek Michele, join Jonathan Nonis, associate director for clean refined products in APAC, to discuss these factors and their impact in this podcast.

Related Content:

Jet Kero FOB Spore Cargo (PJABF00)

Gasoil FOB Spore Cargo (POABC00)

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Crude Oil

Products & Solutions

Crude Oil

Gain a complete view of the crude oil market with leading benchmarks, analytics, and insights to empower your strategies.
Learn More