With winter approaching, Asian diesel and jet fuel markets react

Refined Products, Chemicals, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil, Jet Fuel, Gasoline, LPG
October 23, 2025
In this Oil Markets podcast, we discuss the outlook for diesel and jet fuel/kerosene demand in Asia in the fourth quarter of 2025. This period is always critical, but as we approach the end of the year, a complex interplay of seasonal patterns, supply constraints, geopolitical developments, and economic factors is shaping the landscape.
S&P Global Energy market reporters, Ng Mei Huey and Pek Michele, join Jonathan Nonis, associate director for clean refined products in APAC, to discuss these factors and their impact in this podcast.
