March 04, 2026

Crude and oil products markets shaken by major conflict in the Middle East

HIGHLIGHTS

Middle East conflict disrupts Hormuz shipping

US-Israeli strikes on Iran shake oil markets

Crude and oil products see volatility surge

US and Israeli strikes on Iran since Feb. 28 have led to a major regional conflict, which has rocked geopolitics and resonated across the global oil supply chain. Vessel transits across the vital Strait of Hormuz have been stunted, while physical and financial oil markets have seen a major uptick in volatility. In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets podcast, Herman Wang is joined by Lauren Holtmeier, Ada Taib and Gary Clark to discuss the latest developments on the ground from the Middle East, in addition to the wider knock-on impacts for crude oil markets in Asia and refined products dynamics in Europe.

