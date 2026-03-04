Crude and oil products markets shaken by major conflict in the Middle East

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Crude Oil, Refined Products
March 04, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Middle East conflict disrupts Hormuz shipping
US-Israeli strikes on Iran shake oil markets
Crude and oil products see volatility surge
US and Israeli strikes on Iran since Feb. 28 have led to a major regional conflict, which has rocked geopolitics and resonated across the global oil supply chain. Vessel transits across the vital Strait of Hormuz have been stunted, while physical and financial oil markets have seen a major uptick in volatility. In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets podcast, Herman Wang is joined by Lauren Holtmeier, Ada Taib and Gary Clark to discuss the latest developments on the ground from the Middle East, in addition to the wider knock-on impacts for crude oil markets in Asia and refined products dynamics in Europe.
Related content:
FACTBOX: Oil prices surge as energy facilities hit in Middle East war
Hormuz oil traffic still at standstill despite US insurance pledge (Subscriber content)
Oil derivatives price action climbs amid ongoing Middle East conflict (Subscriber content)
US Navy to begin escorting oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz: Trump (Subscriber content)
PCAAS00 – Dated Brent (Subscriber content)
PCAAT00 – Dubai Mo01 (Subscriber content)
PJAAU00 - Jet CIF NWE Cargo (Subscriber content)
AAEBS00 - Brent-Dubai at London MOC EFS Mo01 (Subscriber content)
DEFSM02 - Brent Dubai at Singapore MOC Mo01 (Subscriber content)
AAVBG00 - ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Cargo (Subscriber content)
Products & Solutions