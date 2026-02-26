Asian refiners weigh impact on crude flows from geopolitical developments

The outlook for Russian and Venezuelan crude flows, as well as geopolitical developments in Iran, are keeping Asian refiners on edge. Indian refineries have valued heavy Venezuelan crudes in their mix in the past, but will be looking out for signals of stable oil flows from the country. Meanwhile, the country's imports of Russian crude have decreased as sanctions have intensified.

In this episode of Platts Oil Markets Podcast, Sambit Mohanty, Asia Energy Editor, Benjamin Tang, head of liquid bulk at S&P Global Commodities at Sea, and Pulkit Agarwal, Head of Content for India, discuss these market developments and more.

Related content:

Report: Commodities at Sea - Sanctioned and Shadow Tanker Fleet Monthly Update (Subscriber content)

News: India says it is diversifying oil sources to bolster energy security

Price Assessment: Dated Brent

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts