February 19, 2026

Dissecting the oil market headlines from London’s IE Week

HIGHLIGHTS

Geopolitics impacts oil pricing and trade flows

Crude, fuel oil, refined products dynamics discussed

Geopolitics and its impact on pricing and trade flows were the talk of the town as oil market participants convened in the cobbled streets of London over Feb. 9-13 for the International Energy Week, one of the most important events in the industry's calendar.

Following a blockbuster 2026 edition, S&P Global Energy's John Morley, global director of crude and fuel oil markets, sits down with Associate Directors Emma Kettley and Gary Clark to discuss the key takeaways from the week, covering the full breadth of the oil complex with crude, fuel oil and refined product dynamics in view.

