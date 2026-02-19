Dissecting the oil market headlines from London’s IE Week

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Refined Products, Chemicals, Crude Oil, Fuel Oil, Diesel-Gasoil, Jet Fuel, Gasoline, LPG
February 19, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Geopolitics impacts oil pricing and trade flows
Crude, fuel oil, refined products dynamics discussed
Geopolitics and its impact on pricing and trade flows were the talk of the town as oil market participants convened in the cobbled streets of London over Feb. 9-13 for the International Energy Week, one of the most important events in the industry's calendar.
Following a blockbuster 2026 edition, S&P Global Energy's John Morley, global director of crude and fuel oil markets, sits down with Associate Directors Emma Kettley and Gary Clark to discuss the key takeaways from the week, covering the full breadth of the oil complex with crude, fuel oil and refined product dynamics in view.
Related content:
Bunker FO 380 CST 3.5% Dlvd Rotterdam - PUAFN00
ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Cargo - AAVBG00
Nigeria sees favorable gasoline imports on lower Lome prices, stronger naira
Rotterdam bunker demand slips as RED boosts conventional fuel prices
Dated Brent crude differential remains high despite rising CPC Blend flows
WAF-East VLCC freight surges to near five-year high on bullish sentiment, firm fundamentals
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts
Products & Solutions