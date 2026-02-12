What earnings season signals for 2026 upstream ambitions, refining resilience

In this episode of the Oil Markets Podcast by S&P Global Energy, host Jeff Mower, Director of Americas Oil News, is joined by Senior Refining Editor Janet McGurty and Senior Upstream Editor Ashok Dutta to break down the biggest takeaways from fourth-quarter oil earnings so far.

How are Gulf Coast refiners positioning for a potential return of Venezuelan heavy crude — and what does it mean for heavy crude differentials? On the upstream side, are shale producers truly delivering "more with less" in the Permian through new technologies and lower costs? What's driving the next wave of M&A? From capital discipline to geopolitical risk, this episode explores whether 2026 is shaping up to be a year of measured growth — or strategic transformation — across upstream and refining sectors.