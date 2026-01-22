Crude Oil

January 22, 2026

Dated Brent rallies but price reversal on the cards

HIGHLIGHTS

Dated Brent soars amid Kazakhstan crude disruption

CPC Blend outflows may swell supplies, drag prices

The Dated Brent differential has soared to a three-year high amid a supply crunch driven by disrupted flows of Kazakhstan's CPC Blend crude. However, market participants caution that a potentially swift return of CPC Blend outflows could swell European supplies, dragging on the Dated Brent complex.

Join Gary Clark, Associate Director of Price Reporting, EMEA Clean Refined Products, as he discusses this and more with Ernest Puey, Senior Price Reporter, Crude Oil, and senior writer Thomas Washington.

