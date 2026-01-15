Venezuela Reopened? Trump, Sanctions, and the Heavy Crude Shock

Jeff Mower:

Welcome to the Oil Markets Podcast by S&P Global Energy. On today's episode, we're taking a deep dive into Venezuela and what a sudden shift in U.S. policy could mean for oil markets, geopolitics, and investment decisions across the industry, especially in that country.

Jeff Mower:

I am Jeff Mower, director of America's Oil News, and I'm joined today by oil policy reporters, Kate Winston and Eamonn Brennan, both out of Washington D.C and from Houston, Patrick Harrington, America's oil markets manager. U.S. and international oil executives are striking different tones on Venezuela after president Donald Trump said The White House will decide which companies are allowed back into the country's oil sector following the U.S. seizure of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro on January 3rd. Trump has promised to revive Venezuela's oil industry and has offered security guarantees to companies wishing to invest in the country, but has provided few details so far.

While sanctions are expected to be selectively rolled back to allow the flow of oil into and out of Venezuela, tankers are still being seized by the U.S. Heavy oil prices are already reacting to expectations of increased supply, so can Venezuela meaningfully boost production after years of underinvestment and who benefits from the cheaper heavy crude? So let's start with the markets. Trump has said that Venezuela is going to offer up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude onto the market. This is pretty heavy crude. So Pat, let's start with you. What's the price reaction so far? Is there a price reaction?

Patrick Harrington:

Hi, Jeff. Yeah, most definitely. There has been quite a significant price reaction as one might expect onto competing crude in the U.S. Gulf Coast. I think the most obvious reaction would be in heavy Canadian crude because that's sort of the benchmark reference price in the U.S. Gulf Coast, and they were already in decline. The sort of the standard Canadian heavy crude WCS on the U.S. Gulf Coast was already starting to come off, especially as the U.S. started seizing ships, but when Maduro was taken out of Venezuela, you saw a two or $3 dip in the differential of heavy Canadian crude to WTI. And that has sense rebounded a bit that it's still down by about $2. You could say that for any of the competing crude have come off in a similar fashion because the Canadian crude is really the pricing reference.

Jeff Mower:

And that's because so much of the heavy crude is processed to refine on the Gulf Coast where you also see the Canadian crude show up.

Patrick Harrington:

Yeah, absolutely. The refining complex in the Gulf Coast is really tuned for heavy crude, so that's where most of the heavy crude comes from the world. So you've got the Colombian crude and the Canadian Mexican crude coming in, so it's all kind of in the mix.

Jeff Mower:

Well, we haven't seen the crude being offered yet, or have we, I know as we're recording this on January 13th, I think we've heard some of the crude might be offered on the market.

Patrick Harrington:

Yeah, there's some news reports out there. There's a lot of chatter in the market. I think we heard like minus 6.5 versus ice for an offer of Moray. Well, I can't confirm that independently, but that sounds ballpark for a reference price. At Platts, we stopped doing assessments of Venezuelan crude because there just wasn't any information in the market. But we do publish a model-based price based on the cost of refinery, transportation and competing crude values that would put Moray delivered in the U.S. Gulf Coast at about 53.90 a barrel, which if you look at what a competing crude like Castilla from Columbia is that that would imply that it's being offered at a bit of a discount maybe to some other crudes, which I mean, if you have to sell a new unknown crude, you don't have to offer at a discount.

Jeff Mower:

And the crude, it's very, very heavy and it needs to be blended with a diluent, right? And I think that's part of the sort of deal the U.S. is going to allow diluent from to be shipped from the U.S. to Venezuela to blend that down to lighten it up.

Patrick Harrington:

Yeah, that's my understanding. I don't have a real good price reaction there, but that's something we're certainly looking at. There is another school of thought that they actually have to deal with what they need at the moment, so we may not be seeing all of the real demand spike yet. There's a lot of unknowns here of course, but... no, sure.

Jeff Mower:

Yeah, that's true. It's like there's a lot of crude in storage in Venezuela there's a lot of crude in floating storage or some crude in floating storage, so we're not quite sure exactly what those numbers are, but when Trump mentioned the 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude to be marketed, he already didn't play a timeframe on it, right? It's not like, "Oh, we're going to offer 50 million barrels this week." Right? It could be we already see regular flows from Venezuela to the U.S. because of the Chevron license. Chevron's currently allowed to operate and produce in Venezuela, and so we see pretty regular flows already. So trying to determine right through ship tracking software and offers to the market, well, what's the extra crude that's going to be the challenge? And speaking of where we can put the crude Eamonn, any of, you've covered the strategic Petroleum Reserve quite a bit, and we've heard some chatter, I forget who it was in the Trump administration was saying maybe it was Chris Wright who was saying, "Yeah, maybe we could put some of this Venezuelan crude in the SPR." What do you make of that?

Eamonn Brennan:

Well, I don't know that Chris Wright has come out and said that there is one Republican lawmaker who I think has been the most vocal, and it's August Pfluger, he's a representative from Texas's 11th House district, which is West Texas. So he's pretty clued into this. He's probably the only lawmaker in the United States, or maybe there's a few more who go on TV and remind the host that sometimes low oil prices are bad. And so he's pretty dialed into the dynamics of potentially large amount of Venezuelan crude. So he is been out talking about how it should go in the SPR and we should use it to refill the SPR. It's a little tricky, or at least a little trickier than just that. I think in theory there's no legal reason or political reason why you couldn't buy Venezuelan crude and put in the SPR. Typically, most purchases are domestic for the SPR, that's not a requirement it's more of just kind of a guideline that most administrations follow for obvious political reasons.

But the very first SPR purchase was from Saudi Arabia in 1977, so it's doable. There may be some practical concerns. Most of the heavy sour crude or actually medium sour crude on the heavier side that's been purchased for the SPR recently has been Mars from the Gulf. And the caverns are split up individually at each of the four sites to house different kinds of crude. Whether there's capacity for a whole new kind or whether it could be blended into the others is a little bit hard to tease out in the DOE's SPR data based on their number of caverns available and combine volumes and so on and so forth. So maybe some logistical reasons. The biggest reason why it seems somewhat unlikely unless Venezuela just decides to donate it based on their new political arrangement with the United States is there's not really too much money appropriated for SPR purchases.

That's something Chris Wright has been talking about where it's obviously been a talking point for President Trump throughout the campaign in 2024 and even this year at various times about refilling the SPR and how awful it was in his view when President Biden emptied part of it during the Russia-Ukraine invasion. Chris Wright has had to acknowledge after the legislative process this year, kind of cut the initial expectation for SPR allocations for funds that there's just not a ton of constituency on the hill right now looking to spend federal money on buying crude. And so he has been talking about more creative solutions. And so unless there's more money appropriated in the future, or you have some situation where there's an exchange with Venezuela or Venezuela decides out of, again, the new political situation, that it might be prudent to just throw a couple million barrels at the U.S. as a sign of goodwill. There just isn't the money allocated to make a ton more SPR purchases in the way that I think some people are thinking about when they say refill the SPR.

Jeff Mower:

Yeah sure, sure. And as far as crude availability from Venezuela, Kate what's the current state of Venezuelan crude production and exports? What's that looking like now and what are people saying as far as the ability to boost that production?

Kate Winston:

Yeah, so in terms of production, looking at various sources of numbers, it's around a million barrels a day right now, and it's also a little bit unclear how that will sort of shape up going forward. In terms of exports, looking from January to November, it was about 800,000 barrels a day, and then that started to go down in December with the blockade that Trump put in. So the numbers we have right now from Commodities at sea said it was exports of 690,000 barrels a day in December, and it looks like it's lower than that right now in January.

Of course, it takes a while for all the data to show up. So the U.S. Energy Information Administration just came out with their short-term energy outlook today, and they say that the blockade and the interception of shadow fleet tankers coming from Venezuela that has disrupted about 600,000 barrels a day of oil exports, and that's sort of turning into shut ins as well. So I think the administration has talked a lot about wanting to increase production, and it's just a little unclear what the timeline is for that and how that plays out with this blockade and the seizure of these tankers.

Jeff Mower:

Yeah, the administration has said, right, that they need to lift sanctions in order to, but we haven't seen any signs of that, that they would have to lift sanctions, at least some of them to get that crude moving to get the production up as well.

Kate Winston:

Yeah, the White House has said it's going to start selectively rolling back sanctions and specifically listing shipments of diluent to Venezuela as well as equipment that might be needed to increase oil production. So that is sort of what they've said explicitly. Right now, Chevron is the only company with the U.S, license to operate there at the meeting on Friday, Trump seemed to suggest that there might be more licenses soon. He said they would make some decisions as early as that day on Friday, but those tend to be company specific licenses out of treasury, and those are not released to the public, so it's not clear when the public will know about those when they're issued.

Jeff Mower:

I mean, there were a couple of vessels just seized by the U.S. recently, I think shortly after the January 3rd. Why keep those sanctions or why continue to enforce those sanctions? I guess that's why I'm wondering. What's the strategy there when it comes to the leadership in Venezuela?

Kate Winston:

Yeah, the U.S. has seized five shadow fleet tankers suspected of carrying sanctioned oil, including one that it chased all the way across the Atlantic and seized in the North Atlantic where it had popped up with a new Russian flag. And so they are seeing this blockade as a way to have leverage over the current Venezuelan government to basically get them to align with U.S. goals for oil production there and for changes in the government and a whole range of things. This is their main way to exert control over the current government without U.S. boots on the ground.

Jeff Mower:

So Kate, where do we see production going? How far could production rise in the next couple of years?

Kate Winston:

So if sanctions are removed, Venezuelan production could increase over the next one to two years from about 1 million barrels a day right now to about 1.5 million barrels a day according to analysts here at S&P Global Energy CERA.

If you enjoy the Oil Markets podcast, you will definitely enjoy attending the S&P Global Energy 2026 London Energy Forum. Please join us on February 9th as the Global Energy Community convenes in London to kick off International Energy Week. We will once again bring you unrivaled insights as you immerse yourself in over five hours of content, you'll be able to connect with our experts and fellow energy professionals. For more information, visit the events page on our website, spglobal.com. Let's get to rebuilding Venezuela's infrastructure. It needs a lot of work. Eamonn, the White House meeting that was held January 9th, Trump had all these oil executives around attending the meeting, and they gave, it seemed like fairly measured responses, although some were a bit more, I wouldn't say excited, but a bit more forthcoming, say Chevron, about being able to boost production. What was your takeaway, though, from that meeting as far as the ability or willingness to invest the hundreds of billions of dollars it would take to revitalize Venezuela's oil industry?

Eamonn Brennan:

Yeah. I mean, I think it's important to remember, as we've seen particularly in his second term, president Trump, he's very fond of doing these kinds of meetings on camera, whether it's with foreign leaders or with industry executives, because the conversation's probably a little different in public than it is in private. And the desire to or willingness to make pledges, if not ironclad promises and show enthusiasm for the administration's plans is maybe a little bit higher. We did see a little bit of conflict at that meeting. Obviously, Exxon CEO, Darren Woods sort of said, "Hey, I can get a plane down in two weeks with a technical team to assess the state of the industry", which sort of seemed to please the president. But then immediately Woods went into a reminder that Exxon has had his asset seized twice in Venezuela before. He said the legal and commercial frameworks were uninvestable.

This drew a rebuke from President Trump a couple of days later where he said he thought "They were playing too cute", was his quote, and didn't think he would invite Exxon to be part of the Venezuela expedition. So there was a little bit of friction there. I think generally, and we saw this again on January 13th here in D.C. at the American Petroleum Institute's 2026 State of American Energy event, that API CEO, Mike Summers, you know, API is obviously a very powerful trade group in D.C., has a sort of direct line to the administration on all of these kinds of issues and regulatory issues.

And he sort of insisted a little bit more on the points Woods was making, and I think other, at least major producers are going to be making, which is that they need to have security guarantees before they send people into a country that the U.S. State Department has just told U.S. citizens do not visit, if you're there, go home.There's reports of militaries roaming the streets, setting up roadblocks, and looking for U.S. citizens. That's not going to be a place that industry in the U.S. is going to want to send U.S. workers into just sort of headlong. There's also legal, as Woods said, legal and commercial frameworks, political frameworks that they want to see change, contract sanctity, things that are going to guarantee investments if you place capital there and start up a project.

That would not be the case today. And that, frankly, the administration, the Trump administration, has been pretty vague about, as we said, as Kate noted during the meeting, and there was not a lot of talk, even when asked directly by a reporter from President Trump about putting U.S. troops into Venezuela, that that is clearly something the administration does not want to do, but the oil industry is sort of saying, "Hey, we need something workable." And Summers said at the event that those conversations are ongoing, it's still early, but it was clear that specifics hadn't been mentioned. So the actual process of rebuilding Venezuela's infrastructure in the way that maybe President Trump and some people in the administration are envisioning, not only is it going to be a longer term just because of the practical realities of Venezuela's industry and getting more production up to speed, it's also going to require certain conditions be met for these oil companies, particularly the major oil companies who have been burned in Venezuela before.

Jeff Mower:

Yeah, it's interesting. I was thinking about another company after meeting [inaudible 00:17:14] Refsol. I mean they're already in Venezuela, they're part of a joint venture with Padavesa, and they were one of the only companies that said, "Hey, we're ready to invest more." They said they could triple production there in the next two to three years. And maybe what was it on Hilcorp was committed to their words rebuilding infrastructure. But yeah, it is understandable. Pat, I know you've done a lot of work on covering Guyana, and we're curious, Exxon's a huge player in Guyana, so just sort of comparing the two regions there, right? Maybe give us a little detail just on Exxon's operations in Guyana in contrast to maybe answering the question, why would they want to go into Venezuela?

Patrick Harrington:

Yeah, that's a really interesting question. And I was actually thinking along these lines or wondering why Exxon would be interested in going into Venezuela when that meeting in the White House happened, and I was not surprised that it was Exxon that sort of came out hardest as the most skeptical because if you have really invested the company's future in Guyana, where my understanding that the official numbers that they have 11 billion barrels of proven reserves, but anyone that I've ever talked to going down there on the plane, wherever, is that, that's almost just an arbitrary number. It's basically limitless oil.

That whole area is full of oil, the equatorial margin that Petrobras is looking at, Guyana, Venezuela, there's just tons of oil there. So I don't really think that Venezuela is necessarily a crown jewel because it's got a big reserve number there, and so Guyana is all offshore. It's in international waters, and they're projecting to ramp up really above a million barrels per day by the end of this year, really, by some estimates. So they've already put a big bet into that. And the Guyana grades are more diversified, really. You've got a light suite grade and the others are medium suites. They've got other grades coming online. There's rumors that some of those might be in the heavy camp, we don't really know, but I think it would make perfect sense for Exxon to be the most skeptical.

Jeff Mower:

Yeah, I know you've got Suriname right next door. They're having an auction, very similar offshore blocks and could be very similar crude, I imagine, same development. So who are we looking at going forward when we talk about security in Venezuela, right? And we have the Venezuela's former vice president, Delcy Rodriguez. She was sworn in as acting president on January 5th, and I think later this week. Well, by the time this podcast airs on January 15th, the longtime opposition leader Maria Machado will be visiting the White House. Eamonn, what do you make of that as far as the Machado visit? Is that a possible shift in Trump's kind of thinking on the leadership there in Venezuela?

Eamonn Brennan:

It certainly could be, and it's also very hard to forecast. I think everyone, not everyone, but certainly a lot of people, if you had told someone on January 2nd, on January 3rd, Maduro will be in U.S custody in New York, they would've assumed that that meant a process of transition to the Machado-led opposition government would be underway. And that's obviously not what's materialized. And pretty quickly, that same day, January 3rd, Trump at his press conference announcing the Maduro apprehension said, Machado is a nice lady, but she maybe doesn't have the respect in the country that Delcy Rodriguez, the now acting president of Venezuela, had been working with them well and seemed to want to do all the things that they wanted to make Venezuela great again, and that may come from a desire in the Trump administration to try to limit the political upheaval in a short space of time.

But there will definitely be people. And I think, I don't know if any oil company CEOs in the U.S. would maybe say this directly, but I think again, Mike Summers of API said at the event, the oil industry wants to see democracy and capitalism flourish in Venezuela, that's their ideal outcome. And Machado is seen by essentially any analyst you talk to as the more likely to forge a longer-term bond with the U.S., with the West, to take Venezuela away from Iran, China, Russia. And that is the kind of political environment they would be looking for long-term. How you resolve that if Machado gets involved, or the U.S. attempts to put her in power or hold an election, whatever that looks like is very difficult.

Jeff Mower:

Except plenty of questions to be answered going forward. And thanks very much Eamonn, Kate, and Patrick for joining me. And thank you to our listeners for tuning in. If you like this episode, please be sure to leave us a rating or review on your favorite podcast player. This Oil Markets episode was produced by Maite Perez in Mexico City.