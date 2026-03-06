Talking behind-the-meter power generation with Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy manufactures solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems for on-site power generation projects and has been a major beneficiary of the US boom in data center development. Bloom's modular fuel cells produce power without combustion using pipeline-quality natural gas and offer developers the promise of being hydrogen-ready as that market develops.

Bloom Energy Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how Bloom is navigating the boom in behind-the-meter power projects and why natural gas fuel cells may offer data center developers a compelling alternative to traditional gas-fired generation infrastructure.

Learn more about Bloom Energy at: https://www.bloomenergy.com/

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

