 Strange brew: Canadian oil sands position for growth

The Canadian oil sands are making more than 3.5 million barrels per day and would be the major contributor to the Albertan government realizing its ambition of doubling provincial oil and gas production by 2035.

S&P Global Energy Expert Kevin Birn joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the current opportunity for Canadian oil sands as global oil demand outlooks are revised upward, US shale-sector inventory declines with each new well drilled, and Western policymakers prioritize energy security.

