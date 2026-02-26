 Check please: European importers await CBAM bill as transitional phase ends

S&P Global Offerings
Electric Power, Energy Transition, Emissions, Hydrogen
February 26, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
EU CBAM enters payment phase in 2026
Importers face carbon costs on six goods
Trade partners brace for financial impact
Europe moved its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) into its definitive phase in January 2026 after two years of emissions-data collection. The definitive phase now requires importers to begin paying for the carbon embedded into a select basket of goods – Iron and Steel, Aluminum, Cement, Fertilizers, Electricity, Hydrogen – when they are produced outside the reach of the EU's Emissions Trading System.
S&P Global Energy Expert Max Mucenic joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the financial liabilities accruing under this new phase of CBAM and consider potential impacts to the EU economy and its trade partners as payments come due.
Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en
Also on Apple Podcasts | Spotify
