Electric Power, Energy Transition, Emissions, Hydrogen

February 26, 2026

 Check please: European importers await CBAM bill as transitional phase ends

HIGHLIGHTS

EU CBAM enters payment phase in 2026

Importers face carbon costs on six goods

Trade partners brace for financial impact

Europe moved its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) into its definitive phase in January 2026 after two years of emissions-data collection. The definitive phase now requires importers to begin paying for the carbon embedded into a select basket of goods – Iron and Steel, Aluminum, Cement, Fertilizers, Electricity, Hydrogen – when they are produced outside the reach of the EU's Emissions Trading System.

S&P Global Energy Expert Max Mucenic joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the financial liabilities accruing under this new phase of CBAM and consider potential impacts to the EU economy and its trade partners as payments come due.

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

Also on Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Crude Oil

Products & Solutions

Crude Oil

Gain a complete view of the crude oil market with leading benchmarks, analytics, and insights to empower your strategies.
Learn More