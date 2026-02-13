Natural Gas, Crude Oil

February 13, 2026

 Talking US natural gas acquisitions and capital partnerships with Diversified Energy

HIGHLIGHTS

Diversified Energy acquires $1.75B in US natural gas assets

Secures $2B capital partnership with Carlyle

Moves primary listing from LSE to NYSE

Diversified Energy is a multi-basin US natural gas producer focused on growing itself through acquisitions of proved developed producing reserves. In 2025, the company announced more than $1.75 billion in acquisitions, entered into a $2 billion capital partnership with Carlyle, and moved its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Diversified Energy SVP of Investor Relations Doug Kris joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss Diversified's landmark year in 2025 and how the company has helped pioneer the use of hedged production and asset-backed securities (ABS) to finance its acquisitive growth strategy.

Learn more about Diversified Energy at: https://www.div.energy/

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

Also on Apple Podcasts | Spotify

