 Talking long-duration energy storage with the CEO of Inlyte Energy

Inlyte Energy is a U.S.-based manufacturer of iron-sodium battery energy storage systems. The five-year-old company completed a successful test of its first field-ready battery late in 2025 and is preparing for a pilot installation in 2026 through a partnership with Southern Co.

Inlyte Energy CEO Antonio Baclig joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the company's choice to focus on iron-sodium chemistry in its bid to commercialize long-duration energy storage (LDES) and how its use of abundant raw materials could help Inlyte to rebrand LDES as 'low-dollar energy storage'.

Learn more about Inlyte Energy at: https://inlyteenergy.com/

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en