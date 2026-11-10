An edgy winter for European gas

Europe is heading into winter with low gas storage and prices back at levels not seen since 2022.

Does a tight start to winter mean Europe will struggle to get enough gas, or will it simply have to pay more for it?

In this episode of Energy Evolution, host Camilla Naschert is joined by Stuart Elliott, news manager at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. He explains why prices rose sharply to their late-October peaks, what current storage levels mean at the start of winter, and why low levels in Germany and the Netherlands matter in particular.

Elliott also covers where Europe's gas is coming from, with the loss of most Qatari LNG and the EU ban on Russian LNG starting in the new year.