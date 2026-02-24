What's holding back Europe's hydrogen ambitions?

The European Hydrogen Bank is meant to be Europe's big enabler for large-scale renewable hydrogen production, so why did the EU's second auction fail to deliver on its promise?

In this episode of Energy Evolution, host Eklavya Gupte speaks with James Burgess, senior reporter at S&P Global Energy Platts, and Matthew Hodgkinson, senior principal analyst at S&P Global Energy Horizons, who explain why so many projects withdrew from the auction process and explore what's next for the EU's flagship model for kick-starting the green hydrogen sector.

Our experts assess the challenges facing the nascent market and take a look at other recent developments across the region, including the latest from the H2Global import auctions and how the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is affecting hydrogen trade.

