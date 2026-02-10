Power surge: The impact of energy addition on environmental commodity markets

As AI-driven electricity demand surges and companies race to decarbonize, environmental commodity markets are growing swiftly.

Host Eklavya Gupte interviews John Melby, CEO of Xpansiv, who provides insight into what it takes to create the digital trading infrastructure for markets ranging from carbon credits to renewable energy certificates and power purchase agreements.

We also hear from Marie-louise du Bois, director of energy transition price reporting at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, who discusses the challenges of pricing these evolving markets -- from the simultaneous fragmentation and convergence of carbon markets to the rise of biomethane and even nuclear certificates.

The discussion also covers how large corporations are managing their carbon footprints as they build AI infrastructure and why carbon-differentiated commodities could reshape global trade.