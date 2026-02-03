Why Greenland matters--rare earths, geography, geopolitics

Greenland has suddenly emerged as a focal point in the global competition for critical minerals and energy. This episode explores the Arctic island's strategic importance through conversations examining how resource competition and geopolitics are converging in one of Earth's most remote locations.

Host Eklavya Gupte speaks with Kip Keen, senior reporter at S&P Global Energy, on Greenland's mineral potential and the sobering realities facing companies that have invested there.

Euan Sadden, senior editor at S&P Global Energy, interviews Jørgen T. Hammeken-Holm, deputy minister at Greenland's ministry of business, mineral resources and energy, about the regulatory environment and investor response to growing interest in the island's mineral wealth.

Euan also speaks with Nicolas Jouan, a defense and security analyst at RAND, who explains why Greenland has become such a strategic focal point in a new era of resource security.