How are global shrimp exporters navigating the US import tariffs?

December 24, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
US shrimp tariffs reshape cost structures globally
Major suppliers India, Ecuador navigate market access
Farmgate pricing, stocking decisions impacted by tariffs
The US import tariffs for shrimp are redefining cost structures and market access for major suppliers. As the American buyers restructure and rebalance their origin portfolio, major suppliers, India and Ecuador, are dealing with the domino effect. The podcast discusses how the tariff frictions could reorder global trade flows and influence farmgate pricing and stocking decisions in India and Ecuador.
Join S&P Global Energy's Asim Anand, manager, agriculture & food pricing, Max Bouratoglou, principal analyst, Proteins, Elvis John and Felipe Peroni, price reporters for agriculture & food, in a discussion about the intricacies of the global shrimp trade amid these tariffs.
Related content: COMMODITIES 2026: Shrimp markets to see mixed trends as Ecuador exports rise, India navigates tariffs