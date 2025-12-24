How are global shrimp exporters navigating the US import tariffs?

Asim Anand:

2025 has been a defining year for the global shrimp trade sweeping yet symmetric US reciprocal tariffs are redefining cost structures and market access for major suppliers.

As the US buyers restructure and rebalance their origin portfolio, major suppliers like India and Ecuador are dealing with the terminal effect. Tariff frictions could reroute global trade flows and influence farm gate pricing and stocking decisions.

In today's podcast, we will discuss how the US tariffs could reshape trade patterns, production, pricing, and market share for the next year.

I am Asim Anand, manager agriculture and food pricing, and I'll be your host today. With me, I have Max Bouratoglou, principal analyst with S&P Global Energy, Sarah, and Felipe Peroni and Elvis John, prize reporters with S&P Global Energy Platts.

So Max, my first question is to you, it's been more than six months since the US administration announced the import tariffs on shrimp, but why is it still a hot topic in the shrimp world?

Max Bouratoglou:

Yeah, I think tariffs continue to dominate discussions in the shrimp market, mainly because the main import sources for the United States are still subject to really significant tariffs.

If we look at the tariff rates for the four main shrimp import sources. For the United States, when you combine the reciprocal with the shrimp-specific anti-dumping and countervailing duties, India faces a rate almost 60%. Ecuador is close to 20, Indonesia and Vietnam both around 20 as well.

So we're still seeing significant barriers to trade for our importers and exporters. When we look at it from a pricing perspective in the United States, some of the impact has been mitigated.

We saw significant front loading of imports, so we saw a shift away from the more traditional seasonal patterns, which allowed for inventory replenishment in the first half of the year when we saw a suspension of the reciprocal tariffs.

As a result, most of the shrimp that's currently available in the US in stores is either untaxed or its subject to much lower tariff rates than the ones that are currently in place. So we see higher prices, but they're not as high as they would've been if the supply was with the current tariff rates.

When we approach the end of the year, we're starting to see weak import demand in the United States, and this is driven by the strong inventory levels as well as the ongoing uncertainties around tariffs.

If we don't see the situation resolve before inventories deplete, we could see a scenario where shrimp supplies in the United States are heavily taxed and that leads to even more price increases for consumers.

This is particularly concerning as we've seen consumer demand for shrimp, especially in the second half of the year decline compared to where it was in 2024.

We have seen buyers start to realign their sourcing strategy in the US. So we have some data for October, internal data, and that shows that for US imports, Ecuador overtook the share that India share, which is unusual given India's typical dominance in the market.

While we did see India regain its position in November, Ecuador's market share is still a lot higher than it usually is, which indicates that buyers are seeking alternatives to reduce this tariff exposure.

Asim Anand:

Right. So basically it means that US tariffs on India shrimp, it has really impacted the demand for Indian shrimp in the local US markets. And Ecuador is basically taking hold of this opportunity and shipping more to the US.

Max Bouratoglou:

Yeah, exactly. We are seeing Ecuador's market share in the US increase, but at the same time, because we saw that front loading of imports in the first half of the year, imports are down in the United States overall a good amount compared to where they were the previous year.

So Ecuador is taking advantage of the situation, but we are just seeing weaker import demand overall in the United States right now.

Asim Anand:

So Elvis, India is the biggest supplier of shrimp to the US and now has the highest import tariff as well. So how have the tariffs affected the Indian shrimp industry?

Elvis John:

So profitability and sustainability in the shrimp industry intrinsically linked to the efficiency and resilience of the production value chain. What we have seen so far in 2025 in India is that the chain being squeezed from both ends.

On one end we saw the rising input cost, which is mostly an issue that should be dealt domestically. And at the same time on the other side, we saw market access challenges like the US tariffs imposition. So as you have said, almost 40% of the Indian exports goes to the US, and that itself explains how dependent Indian shrimp industry is to the US market, basically.

So when the tariffs was imposed in August, we have seen a sudden and immediate impact on the Indian shrimp prices. We saw the farm gate prices drop by almost 50 rupees per kg in August, but luckily the timing was actually good for Indian industry in many senses.

India was heading into a low season supply, which has helped Indian market to stabilize better going into the second half of 2025. And by October we have seen the prices stabilize, and by December the prices, the farm gate prices in India has come back to the pre US tariffs level.

So yes, there was an immediate impact on the Indian industry due to the tariffs, but Indian industry had shown extreme resilience, I must say, which was helped by the low season supply. And then again, exporters diversifying their export markets.

So what happened was India exporters found opportunities in European Union for peeled shrimp specifically, India exported to smaller countries in the Southeast Asia. India exported more shrimp to China also in the second half of 2025.

And the government also supported the industry in exploring and expanding to newer markets like Australia, Russia among others. But that being said, India's competitive advantage basically lies in the peeled shrimp category.

So to a major extent, India still has to rely on premium markets like US, European Union and United Kingdom to some extent. But the biggest takeaway from the whole US tariff scenario for the Indian industry was that India basically can't rely on one single market going ahead, and that would be the stone for the industry going into 2026.

Asim Anand:

Right. So Felipe, like Max said that Ecuador has really benefited compared to India as far as shrimp shipments to the US is concerned, and Ecuador has gained market share in the US shrimp demand.

But I'd like to hear specifically from you on how Ecuador has benefited from the US tariff advantage. Were they able to fill in for India in the US so far, or do you see supply gaps still existing in the US?

Felipe Peroni:

Hi, Asim. Yes, you have a point. I mean, the short answer is yes, Ecuador has benefited from tariffs. It has tried to fill this gap from India, but this has a limit.

Ecuadorian packers, I mean they already have the lowest cost. They have lower shrimp specific tariffs in the US. They don't face anti-damping duties compared with India. It's an advantage and they have a shipping advantage with lower freight, lower charter delivery times.

When you combine this with the tariff differential when in August this year the US took everyone by surprise setting Ecuadorian rate at 15% and India's at 50%, this created an incredible advantage to Ecuadorians.

To have an idea, in October, the US responded for a quarter of Ecuadorian shrimp exports In October, the average of 2024 was 18%. So while it's still below China, the main importer of Ecuadorian shrimp, it imports almost half of Ecuadorian shipments.

But putting into comparison, the US is now at the same level as all European countries combined when it comes to imports of shrimp from Ecuador. So Ecuador definitely benefited it sending more volumes to the US, especially immediately after tariffs were imposed.

When you examine demand, demand for shrimp presentations from Ecuador was mostly for peeled and de-veined shrimp, which as Elvis mentioned, is the product that India supplies with excellence.

The fact is Ecuador is a huge supplier of shell on shrimp, but peeling and de-veining shrimp is an activity, an operation that requires specialized plants, a lot of manual work, and Ecuador cannot provide volumes at the same scale as India, much less from overnight. So peeling plants in Ecuador are operating at top capacity.

Earlier this year, some exporters were saying they had delays of up to two months because of the sheer amount of orders they began receiving overnight. So to some extent, Ecuador could now increase peeling capacity, but that will require investments and workforce training.

And that will only happen if we have certainty about what's going to happen with tariffs, which by now we do not have.

Asim Anand:

So max, the chances of an India-US trade deal still remains high as we speak, but with or without a deal, do you think the 2025 scenario will have an impact on US consumption patterns going into next year?

Max Bouratoglou:

Yeah, I think this is a really interesting and important question. I think looking first at the current state of shrimp demand in the United States, while we saw the significant rise in imports in the first half of the year, we're forecasting that shrimp imports for the United States will rise by less than 2% in 2025 compared to 2024.

And this puts it in line with the 10 year annual growth rate for shrimp imports. When we look at the retail data, we saw in October that the value of shrimp sales fell by over 5% compared to last year. We saw big drop in volume 13%, and this isn't new.

After the strong first half of the year, since July, each month has seen significant year over year retail sales decline by quantity, and this is coincided with prices moving upwards. So what this tells us is that US shrimp demand was strong in the first half of the year when prices were lower, but demands has softened as prices have climbed.

So if the tariff situation remains unresolved going into 2026, I think we see a considerable risk that consumer demand could weaken further, which could lead to a large drop in US imports next year, especially as we still hear reports of high inventory levels in the United States. But this would be the worst case scenario.

On the other hand, there is still room for US shrimp consumption to grow. Consumers, though, as we've seen this year, are highly sensitive to changes in price and more so than with other proteins like beef or chicken or even salmon for seafood.

We are seeing some price corrections. So wholesale prices for headless and head-on shell on shrimp started to normalize in November. We're now seeing even value added products, so peeled and de-veined are showing signs of weakness as well.

So I think if a trade deal is reached between India and the US and tariffs are eased, we're going to see prices for consumers drop and this will lead to stronger shrimp consumption heading into 2026.

But I think In summary, the outcome of these ongoing trade negotiations, it's going to be a key driver of US shrimp consumption patterns entering 2026 just given the price sensitivity for shrimp consumption.

Asim Anand:

So Max, you talked about the price sensitivity of shrimp in the US market. Is there any substitute for shrimp in the US market? So if the price of shrimp rises, do consumers move to a substitute product?

Max Bouratoglou:

I think in terms of direct substitutes, we don't see that, but we do just see general substitutes amongst other proteins. So consumers aren't going to necessarily switch to even another seafood species, but they might switch towards chicken or maybe even beef.

But we are seeing in the United States is whereas other proteins like beef have seen consistent price increases, that consumption remains steady. But for shrimp, when we are seeing these price increases, we're seeing a shift towards these other protein sources.

Asim Anand:

Right. So Elvis, how is the supply side adapting to the tariff uncertainty in India? What do you hear from the market participants?

Elvis John:

So shrimp is no different from any other agricultural produce. Basically, farmers often respond to the crisis, and what you've seen this year is that when Vannamei prices dropped in August, there were concerns in the industry, that Indian production of Vannamei shrimp will drop as farmers would basically move away from Vannamei.

And this happened at a time when the Black Tiger production in India was at really high rate. India's production of Black tiger was really good. This year we saw a good export demand for Black Tiger shrimp as well.

So in areas like Nellore and all in the state of Andhra Pradesh in India, we heard that many of the farmers had shifted to Black Tiger leaving Vannamei behind.

But towards the later end of this year, as we approach December, the prices have basically stabilized and it is at the tariffs levels right now. So the general talk in the market is that the production going into 2026 would be similar to what it was in 2025, and nobody's expecting any major drop in production.

But eventually all this momentum would be defined by or determined by the ongoing India-US trade talks. So the outcome of the trade talk, as Max mentioned, it would eventually determine how the Indian shrimp industry could move or evolve in 2026.

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the trade deal, and there is no formal announcement yet. But as I mentioned before, there is a realization across the Indian industry that India simply can't rely on one market, and that would also have an impact on how the OTCP not just the production side, how the commodity-grade shrimp would be produced by processors going into 2026.

We might see the exporters diversifying their product portfolio. Maybe that could be more of cooked shrimp that they might look into if they find the right kind of buyers, especially in markets like Europe and all. A.

Nd at the same time, there is a talk about how China could play a pivotal role going into 2026, and it would largely depend on how the Ecuadorian supply would be diversified. If the Ecuadorians are supplying more to the US, that means that there will be a gap in China for Indian shrimp.

So these are the dynamics that would eventually determine the production in India going into 2026, but it would be predominantly defined by how the India-US trade deal would happen or not.

Asim Anand:

So you mentioned the fact that the Indian shrimp industry has realized that it cannot really depend on the US as a sole markets, and given the fact that it accounts for nearly half of Indian's shrimp supplies. Do you hear any support from the government in terms of concrete policy decisions on this?

Elvis John:

So there hasn't been any concrete policy decisions, I would say, and there hasn't been any announcements that are targeted just on the Indian shrimp industry, but there has been a lot of support from the government in terms of opening up or exploring or expanding to newer markets.

Take for example, one example is the European market. In 2025, almost more than a hundred Indian exporters got approvals for exports into the European Union. And there is an ongoing talk between India and Australia for Indian shrimp to be exported to the Australian market.

So these are the kind of policy related support that's been given by the government. And there is also a cry from the Indian shrimp exporters of exploring certain Asian markets like South Korea.

South Korea is a major market for shrimp, but India does have a tariff disadvantage with South Korea, particularly in shrimp, even though I believe there is a trade pact between Indian and South Korea, but that does not include shrimp.

So these are the concerns that the market or the industry generally has, and these are the areas that they would be needing more of government support going ahead.

I don't think that the government would intervene directly into the production or the farm gate level support from the government is not something that is not insight as of now. But there can be more support from the government in expanding to newer export markets basically.

Asim Anand:

Okay. Speaking of Ecuadorian shrimp, Felipe, how are the production and price expectations for the next year, given the fact that we still face a lot of uncertainty into the shrimp industry trade globally?

Felipe Peroni:

Yes, Asim, this is a great question for context, because we had an incredible year for Ecuadorian production, we had favorable weather and for most of the year, a great first half of the year. And Ecuadorian farmers have been increasing seeding, increasing pond density, doing all technology improvements and increasing production.

This year we are reaching record high levels. This production is expected to intensify next year, especially from January or February when the weather seasonally improves, and this in the middle of a lot of trade uncertainty of China deceleration. So where does this all this shrimp go?

And in what a couple of [inaudible 00:20:33] have been trying to do is to diversify, try to sell more to Europe. Europe is I importing record high levels. And in the US you see more or less of a dual market. You have the market for peeled and de-veined shrimp, which is more processed. It takes more value added.

And in this segment, Ecuador has increased processing to the extent they could. But when you look at the shell owned shrimp market, which is less processed, and this is historically the most relevant share of Ecuadorian supply to the US, is where it all began with Ecuadorians selling shell on shrimp to the US.

Lately, no one wants to buy a headless shell on anymore. So exporters have this dual market and you see importers stocked up of headless shell on shrimp. We don't know how uncertainty and price volatility are impacting consumer demand for shrimp on shelves.

But we also have anecdotal evidence that because of the massive deportations on immigrants, it's no longer easy for a restaurant to just hire a couple of workers and have them peel a block of shell and shrimp.

So that demand is also turning to peeled shrimp precisely in the moment when we are at limited capacity because India has this 50% tariffs. So what we have been seeing is another type of adaptation, which is an increase of shipments of easy peel, an intermediate presentation of shell on shrimp, which a cut on the shell makes it practical to peel the shrimp when cooking.

So according to S&P global data, volumes of products described as easy peel from Ecuador to US increased 220% year-on-year in October and 150% in November. So it's more than double in November. And although easy peel is still on small percentage, these are historical high figures.

So Ecuadorians are adapting as they can. But when we look forward to the next year, like Max said, lately, many importers are bringing volumes from India in recent months and having them stored at bonded warehouses.

So if a trade deal with India is closed, let's say the tariffs lower from 50 to 10%, these volumes will be moved straight to the shelves looking for buyers, and this might have a downward effect in both prices and volumes. That is the main concern now from importers and exporters.

Asim Anand:

Thanks Felipe. So Max, my last question is to you. As Elvis said that China has been buying a lot of Indian shrimp recently, given the tariff scenario that Indian shrimp industry is facing, and since the Indian suppliers are looking for alternative buyers, can China absorb more volumes of shrimp? Will they diversify sourcing if Ecuador shifts to the US?

Max Bouratoglou:

Yeah, I think China is going to obviously be a pivotal player in the shrimp market in 2026, as they have been over the past decade. We've seen global production, particularly Ecuadorian production rise over the last decade so much as a result of increased import demand from China.

I think in the long term, we expect Chinese import demand to continue to grow. I think when we're thinking about its role in 2026, it can absorb more volumes, but it depends on how much volume it would need to absorb, right?

So if we see ongoing tariff uncertainty head into 2026 and we see a big drop, let's say, and US imports, well, then we'll see a situation of oversupply that I don't think China would be able to absorb.

I think if we see some sort of normalization in trade, or if the tariff rates are even lowered a bit from 50%, then yes, I think at lower prices on the global market, I then think China would be able to absorb more volumes both from Ecuador and India.

If we look at China's imports in the month of October, we saw a big increase from in September. So I do think that there's the possibility for China to absorb more volumes. It just is going to depend on what the tariff situation looks like with respect to the United States.

Because if we're in a similar position to where we are now and production in 2026 is similar to production that we saw in 2025, then I do think we're going to see a big issue of oversupply in the shrimp market.

Asim Anand:

Thanks, Max. So to conclude, we can comfortably say that US tariffs on major shrimp suppliers, it has created a lot of uncertainty in the market as far as pricing and production decisions are concerned across the globe.

While the Trump tariffs, they have basically curtailed Indian shrimp supplies to the US, Ecuador has definitely benefited and gained a lot of