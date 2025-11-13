India, Pakistan jostle over exclusive rights for basmati rice

Asim Anand:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Commodities Focus podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights, where today we'll be talking about global basmati rice trade and why it has become a bone of contention between India and Pakistan.

I'm Asim Anand, manager agriculture and food pricing, and I'll be your host today. With me I have Namarita Kathait, associate price reporter agriculture and food, Ayushi Baloni, associate price reporter agriculture and food, and Dipanshi Agarwal, principal analyst APAC crops. Basmati rice has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan for decades. Both South Asian nations claim proprietary ownership over this long grain rice variety.

But before we go any further, let's talk about what is basmati rice. Although rice is a staple food in most countries in Asia and Africa, basmati rice consumption is more skewed towards high-income consumer groups as it is more expensive than other rice varieties. Basmati is one of the most popular types of long grain Asian indica rice. Prominently there are two types of basmati rice, white and brown. White basmati rice is milled to remove husk and bran, and then it's polished. Brown Basmati rice is a lesser processed version of the white basmati rice.

Over the past five years, India has consistently surpassed Pakistan in basmati rice exports. Top importers for Indian basmati rice include Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq. As far as Pakistani basmati's concerned, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan are the major buyers. Another important market for the two South Asian nations is the European Union, which serves as a critical arena for the ongoing geographical indication dispute. As this rivalry develops, the ongoing legal proceedings at various international forums, including the World Trade Organization, are becoming increasingly intriguing to observe. So Dipanshi, let's start with you. Could you provide a brief overview of the differences in basmati rice production between India and Pakistan in terms of scale, geography, and economic significance?

Dipanshi Agarwal:

Absolutely, Asim. Thank you for the question. So let's begin with India. India produces approximately 120 to 150 million metric tons of rice each year, out of which basmati rice accounts for just 7.5 to 9.5 million metric tons. In percentage terms, that is roughly to 2 to 2.5% of the total rice production. However, despite its small share, basmati contributes about 33% of India's total rice export value due to its premium pricing globally. What makes basmati special and unique is its geographical indication or GI tag. It can only be grown in specific regions of the Indo-Gangetic plains like in Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu in Kashmir. Now, these areas have the ideal soil, water, and climate that gives basmati rice its signature aroma and its long grain quality. Therefore, you won't find legitimate basmati rice production in other major rice producing regions of India like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal or Telangana.

Now talking about Pakistan. So Pakistan has a different story. Its total rice production is around 8.5 to 9.8 million metric ton. And out of which basmati makes up to 3.5 to 4.5 million. In percentage terms, that's approximately 40 to 45%. So while basmati is a niche crop in India, it's the backbone of Pakistan's rice economy. And in Pakistan it's entirely grown in the Punjab region. Hence, both countries share a common basmati heritage, which is why there is an ongoing GI tag dispute in the European Union, where both the countries are seeking exclusive rights on this rise. And since both the countries rely heavily on exports, especially to EU, UK, US, the Middle East, this rivalry between both the countries remains a key factor shaping the global basmati trade.

Asim Anand:

So speaking of Pakistani basmati rice industry, Ayushi, my next question is to you, what are the historical factors that have shaped the Basmati rice industry in Pakistan?

Ayushi Baloni:

Thanks for the question, Asim. So when we talk about Pakistan's basmati story, it's a really multifaceted one, I would say, because it is not just about the grain itself, but it is about years of tradition, years of culture, heritage, and geographical adaptations with respect to the growing of this crop. Most of Pakistan's basmati, as Dipanshi stated earlier, is grown in Punjab. So nearly 90% of the total production or the total area in Punjab is taken over by basmati. And Sindh contributes a smaller share to this.

The region's alluvial soil, the irrigation patterns in the region, and the proximity with the Indus Basin gives the grain its signature aroma and its long and slender texture, which is what is preferred by most of the basmati buyers. Also, as was earlier mentioned, for India, basmati is a niche variety, but for Pakistan, basmati rice exports are very significant. For Pakistan, it is not consumed as a staple. They prefer wheat over rice. So most of the basmati production is meant for exports. So it is a product which is majorly driven for and by exports.

Now, if you look at the export story of Pakistan, the exports in this region have primarily been driven by the Middle East and the European Union. The Middle East, because it has proximity with Pakistan. So Iran and Afghanistan being very close to the Pakistan basmati growing regions, it gives Pakistan a natural logistical advantage. For example, for Iran, there was a very high surge in local rice prices in toman in Iran, which led them to look out for more exports. And Pakistan has been a very close and viable option for them. The European Union, also because of the health conscious consumers in the region, they look for specific varieties of basmati. And again, Pakistan has been a regular seller for them.

The industry has faced challenges also. It has advantages, but it has faced challenges. The most recent one being the August 2025 floods, which affected a lot of the production area in Pakistan and majorly the Punjab belt. However, the estimates later suggested that the damage was not more than 10 to 12%. But it has definitely affected the sentiment in the market. Apart from that, just another key feature of the Pakistani basmati rice market is that the government intervention is minimal. It is more private led. And we have started seeing some sort of modernization as well, with some new varieties being developed in the rice production sector. For example, the market tells me that PB7 is a variety derived from super kernel DNA, that is in the testing. And we are yet to look forward to how the consumers respond to that. So it is a very evolving and interesting sector.

Asim Anand:

That sounds very interesting. Now let's shift our focus to the demand side perspective. Namarita, which markets prefer Indian basmati compared to the Pakistani basmati?

Namarita Kathait:

Thanks, Asim, for asking this question. So let's look at India's top buyers first. So top buyers for India, Saudi, Iran, Iraq, and they're followed by UAE, Yemen, USA, UK, and EU nations like Netherlands. We have seen that the exports to Saudi has increased to 1.17 million metric ton to 6.9%, right? So this is year-on-year in 2024. And to Iran also it increased to 27.4%. However, it was slightly dipped in the previous year. We have seen that Saudi imports from India are constantly rising, while Iran imports keep fluctuating over these five years. UAE, also very big market, also had a consistent growth we have seen in imports. While USA also had a steady increase, USA imports.

So Pakistan at the same time, their top destinations are UAE, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. They do inland trade to Afghanistan. India and Pakistan compete with each other for destinations like UAE, Saudi and UK and some EU nations. UAE bought a little higher from India in 2023, around 3 million metric ton. And over 1.5 million metric ton from Pakistan. But India and UK compete for Saudi. Saudi bought 1.09 million metric ton, but it was very close to Pakistan, it was also around 1 million metric ton that they bought from Pakistan.

So basmati exporters noted that there have been increased exports to EU from India. India's exports to Netherlands have also increased in 2025, around 18% year-on-year. And in 2025 till August, the exports to EU and Netherlands has increased 45%. So comparing to Pakistan, they have seen that Pakistan exports to Netherlands actually dropped by 24% in 2024. So we are seeing that while Indian basmati exports are rising in volumes, but at the same time they're dropping in value in 2025. So the export value to Saudi has dropped by 20%, to Iran by 4%, and Iraq by 14%. So we are seeing that the market India was able to supply so much rice to these destinations in 2024, that the demand has kind of dropped in 2025, leading to softness in prices and then hence drop in value.

Asim Anand:

So when India imposed step-by-step ban on a lot of rice varieties, especially the common ones, it opened a lot of doors for other competitors to India like Pakistan, Thailand. And the rice prices in these regions, they rose because of India's ban on rice exports. However, in 2024 when India started easing restrictions on its rice varieties, how has it impacted Pakistani basmati rice, Ayushi?

Ayushi Baloni:

Sure, Asim. So I would say that following these two markets, India and Pakistan, specifically with respect to Basmati after India entered the trade, has been a very interesting journey, because especially after India re-entered the global landscape prices for nearly all varieties fell. And we know that today the global rice markets are oversupplied. But for Basmati, the competition has been really stiff for Pakistan. But the narrowing down of prices has been a bit slower. I'll explain why. So once the minimum export price by India was removed last year, Indian exporters definitely came back full force trying to lead to an increase in their shipments and exports to various destinations. They wanted to take full use of the opportunity. So prices across the world started falling rapidly. And this I'm specifically talking about basmati right now. And by early 2025 Indian basmati prices were trading at approximately 100 to $200 per metric ton of a discount as compared to Pakistan.

Now, when I spoke with the market across Pakistan, they found this a tough spot to be in. First of all, India had a pricing advantage and also a quantity advantage in terms of the sheer number of shipments that had started incoming or outgoing from India. So shipments to key markets again surged for European Union, for Saudi Arabia, Iraq. The buyers increasingly started getting more interested in getting lower prices. So two things happened. One is that buyers definitely tried to shift to Indian exporters. And second thing is that they started renegotiating with Pakistani exporters. And this made it really tough for Pakistani exporters to deal with. This was coupled with the fact that from the local supply perspective in Pakistan, they have faced some challenges. The 2024 crop for them was already short because the dry weather conditions in the previous year really affected their supply for some varieties like super kernel brown.

And apart from that, the recent floods, they were also expected to affect the upcoming production projections, because Punjab was the one that was majorly affected and they produce most of the basmati. Right now, since prices in India are falling sharply and the upcoming harvest pressure is also affecting this, Pakistani exporters are also ... They have no choice but to eventually drop their prices. However, it is still to be noted that there is a difference in the pricing of India and Pakistani basmati prices. Pakistani prices are still expensive. And the exporters expect that once the harvest starts coming in, they might see drops below $1,000 per metric ton for most of the basmati varieties, to compete with India. So we are yet to look forward to that, but it's going to be very interesting.

Asim Anand:

So I have a short quick question on this. As per Platts' price assessments, what's the spread between Indian and Pakistani basmati rice?

Ayushi Baloni:

As in currently the spread between the two, for example, if I look at 1121 steam basmati, which is a major variety that we assess, it would be fluctuating around 100, $250 per metric ton. And this is somewhat the case with other varieties as of now. But slowly it's narrowing down. So we are expecting it to get very close soon.

Asim Anand:

So my follow-up question is, is it just the price competitiveness because of which markets are attracted to Indian basmati or is there quality issue as well? As in, is the Indian basmati perceived as a superior variety to Pakistani basmati?

Ayushi Baloni:

So we cannot really comment on the differences in quality per se. But it's mostly about the pricing because Pakistan basmati usually goes to very conscious consumers. Like European Union is a very conscious consumer. And they are willing to pay somewhat a little premium for Pakistan basmati also. But that is only up to a certain level. For example, if the difference is around 30 to $40 per metric ton, they may be willing to buy Pakistani rice also because they-

Asim Anand:

So when you say conscious, you mean environmentally conscious?

Ayushi Baloni:

Yes, yes. Health conscious and conscious about the quality of it.

Asim Anand:

So Ayushi, when you say environmentally conscious, does it mean that the Indian basmati is basically, it uses a lot of chemicals, fertilizers compared to Pakistani basmati?

Ayushi Baloni:

Yes. So at least for European Union, which is a market which really cares about this, they look at certain aflatoxin levels, they look at pesticide levels, residue levels in their shipments. Since India has such a huge production and it is also heavily reliant on pesticides, the number of shipments that may get rejected at ports ... I do not have exact data on this right now, but the number of shipments that get rejected may fluctuate because of this. So Pakistan has been able to adhere more to the standards of EU in the past and therefore there is a slight preference for rice which is more environmentally conscious as well.

Asim Anand:

Right, that makes sense. So since the European Union is one of the key markets for both Indian and Pakistani pass rice, there is a talk about India-European Union free trade agreement. So Dipanshi, how this India-Pakistan competition on basmati rice is possibly going to impact India-EU FTA?

Dipanshi Agarwal:

So to begin with FTA, I would like to give a brief about firstly the numbers from both India and Pakistan to the EU. So if we look at the EU market, both India and Pakistan exports are neck to neck. Pakistan generally approximately exports about 150,000 metric tons. While India is just slightly higher at 180,000 metric tons. This is because despite India's huge production, the EU consumers, as Ayushi mentioned, they have more preference for Pakistani rice because it complies with the pesticide regulations. While in India, to increase basmati cultivation in the non-traditional areas, a significant amount of pesticides, especially tricyclazole is used, which at times leads to rejection of the consignments.

Now let's talk about this current year, 2025. But this year the story has undergone significant changes. Indian exports to EU have surged to 270,000 metric tons, surpassing last year's level well before mid-year. And the key reason, again as Ayushi mentioned, India removed the minimum export price on basmati rice in October, 2024. And since then the basmati rice prices have been continuously falling and trading at a discount of 100 to 200 US dollar per metric ton. And also India had a huge record crop. So that is also helping exporters to increase their market share in the EU. And especially we saw record consignments into EU in the March, April and May months.

Now coming back to the India-EU FTA. So I would say if that FTA is signed, the biggest prize won't be about the tariffs reduction. The issue solved would be the GI tag. So if India secures the exclusive rights on the basmati rice, that is it gets GI tag on basmati rice, it would be a game changer for India. It would give India significant branding and pricing powers, which obviously will result in better export margins for the exporters, and also potentially better prices for the farmers as well. However, it will also lead to more tighter checks on pesticides residues, sustainability and visibility for India basmati rice production as well. But strategically this deal, if it happens, could reshape the EU basmati market entirely. And if India gets the GI tag, then Pakistan might need to refocus its exports towards the Middle East or Africa where GI protection isn't such a big factor.

Asim Anand:

Okay. So speaking of India-UK free trade agreement, what's the status right now as far as Basmati trade is concerned, Namarita?

Namarita Kathait:

So Asim, the recently signed FTA eliminates tariffs on brown basmati rice varieties. So as we have already talked about EU, right, so EU allows brown rice to be imported with 0% import duty. The same thing India has done with UK. Pakistan already exports their super brown rice to UK with 0% export duty. So this is like a competitive edge to India now. However, this duty exemption only applies to brown rice, not milled rice. Duty free import of 1121 and 1886 brown rice variety was also newly added in the FTA, which only previously covered Pusa brown rice. However, since basmati semi-milled or wholly-milled rice retains a tariff of GBP one to one per 1,000 kg, this sort of limits the basmati exporters to one type of variety only. So because of this, despite the trade agreement, we observe basmati rice prices falling amidst subdued global demand. On July, 2025, 1121 steam basmati rice prices were down $11 week-on-week, and 1509 steam basmati rice prices were assessed $5 down week-on-week.

So where the prices were falling down, we saw that India's basmati rice export to UK rose in volume by 40% and in value by 9% in the fiscal year 2025 till August. So this shows that UK is a prominent buyer of Indian basmati rice. And while prices have not formed amid UK demand due to pressure from higher supply, exports surely have risen in both volume and value. So now, as we already discussed, Pakistan's super brown basmati rice is also exported under zero import duty to UK. But with India's comparative prices and zero duty applied to brown basmati, UK buyers may tilt towards Indian supply for cost reasons. And the DC FTA is likely to give India further edge over Pakistan.

Asim Anand:

Great. So now let's shift our focus to another key market for both India and Pakistani basmati rice, which is the US. There have been a lot of talks about tariffs on different countries, including India, that Donald Trump has imposed. How does this impact India's basmati rice exports to the US compared with Pakistan, Dipanshi?

Dipanshi Agarwal:

So if I talk about US market, that is completely different from the EU market. In US, India is definitely the dominant supplier of the basmati rice. It exports approximately 200,000 metric tons annually. Compared with Pakistan, that is just 25,000 metric tons. For India, the basmati rice exports in percentage terms are 1 to 1.5% of the total rice exports, but worth 300 to 400 US dollar million. While if we talk about Pakistan share in percentage terms, that is just 0.5%. So we can see that India is literally the dominant player for the US market.

But now with tariffs in place in 2025, India is hit by 50% import tariff, which has trimmed its share down to about 1.2% by August. While Pakistan share has slightly risen 2.6%. Because I would say that US market not only is dependent on Indian and Pakistani rice, but it also buys rice from Vietnam and Thailand, like Thai hom mali rice, which caters to completely different consumer market. So I would say that yes, the tariffs have dented Indian numbers, but that is not enough to alter the balance of part. India still remains the largest supplier of basmati rice to US. And while Pakistan gains are visible, that is I think more of a symbolic thing because of tariffs rather than anything substantial.

Asim Anand:

Thanks, Dipanshi. So to conclude, we can safely say that India is likely to remain a major supplier of basmati rice as far as key markets in the Middle East and Europe are concerned. Despite challenges in pesticides and other environmental regulations, the opportunity for both India and Pakistani basmati rice exporters are immense because of the fact that with rising disposable income the demand for basmati naturally increases in different regions, be it the Middle East, be it even domestically in India. The higher income groups, they prefer basmati over non-basmati varieties.

You can check out links mentioned in the show notes for more information on rice and shipping markets. Thanks very much for joining me in this conversation. And thank you to our listeners for tuning in. This episode was produced by Shikha Singh and Chandreyee Mukherjee in Gurugram. Thank you.