India, Pakistan jostle over exclusive rights for basmati rice

Agriculture, Rice
November 13, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Global basmati demand rises, fueling competition
India, Pakistan seek EU GI tag
The global demand for basmati rice has been rising, especially in the Middle East and the EU. As a result, the competition to sell this long-grain variety has intensified in recent years. The world's biggest Basmati suppliers -- India and Pakistan -- claim proprietary ownership over this long-grain Asian indica rice. In this podcast, we will shine some light on the fundamental issues in the basmati trade and the way forward for the two South Asian countries.
Join S&P Global Energy Asim Anand, manager, agriculture & food pricing, Dipanshi Agarwal, principal analyst, APAC crops, Ayushi Baloni and Namarita Kathait, associate price reporters for agriculture & food, in a discussion about the intricacies of the global basmati trade and why it has become a source of disagreement between India and Pakistan.
