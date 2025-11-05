Asia’s coal transition dilemma amid renewable energy push

Vaibhav:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Commodities Focused Podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights, where today we will be talking about how in a world where one part we see energy is being transitioned into greener and cleaner sources of energy. At the same time we see Asia dependence on coal remains pretty high. So today I am joined by my colleague Tanya Jain, associate price reporter for Thermal Coal in the Asian market, Aniruddh Iyer, senior price reporter for energy transition, and Andrei Lambin, associate director [inaudible 00:00:43] short-term power and renewable research. So before we start off, I just wanted to highlight how last year UK shut down its last coal power plant, whereas at the same time we continue to see half of Asia's electricity is being fueled by thermal. So Tanya, my question is to you, in a world where energy security has become an important topic, be it due to economic uncertainties or the geopolitical turmoil that we have seen over the last half of a decade, how do you feel that coal will help these developing and underdeveloped economies to carve out an independent energy policy?

Tanya Jain:

Hey, Vaibhav, the energy security of countries, as you mentioned, is currently a big cornerstone for the economic and environmental strategies of many underdeveloped and developing countries. Thermal coal specifically has been the predominant source of electricity and power generation in Asia for several years now. Within Asia, Indonesia has remained one of the largest exporters of the commodity while India and China continue to be the largest consumers of the same. And a big part of why thermal coal has remained so relevant despite its environmental limitations is its price point. In using thermal coal, a lot of these developing countries are able to achieve energy independence by providing cheap, abundant and dispatchable energy sources for their economic and industrialization growth. And a lot of major countries, especially like India and China, can focus on the increasing domestic production and continue to be reliant on their own production through that.

Vaibhav:

Andrei, given your expertise in this market and in this region, what do you have to say about it?

Andrei Lambin:

Yeah, to me, when it comes to the power sector, I think there are two main categories of countries here in Asia. So the first category is countries that are mostly located in South and Southeast Asia and they have economies with very high growth rates and in turn they have also very high growth in power demand. So we talked a little bit about these countries, but the other category is highly developed countries that have a relatively low power demand growth. And some of these are in Northeast Asia and one example is Japan. So Japan has a deregulated power sector, and if you look at Japan's power demand, it's been pretty much unchanged for the last 10 years. And during this period, Japan has developed lots of new solar power and has also restarted some of the nuclear reactors. And as a consequence, there's less need for thermal fuels.

And thermal fuels are your coal, gas, and various oil products. And as Japan has used less of this type of power, the most expensive fuels have been cut first. So oil is usually the most expensive and that is now almost completely gone from the power mix in Japan. Gas has also declined for every year lately. And the thing is that coal is almost unchanged over the last few years, and that is because it's the cheapest fuel. So to me, coal has a definite cost advantage over the other thermal fuels, especially for countries that have to import these fuels. And this is different from places like Europe where they have a high carbon price which impacts coal more than gas. So I think across Asia, coal has a very strong position among almost all countries, mostly because of its cost advantage and its abundance also. So if you want to buy coal, you can. There's no shortage, at least not in the short-term market that I focus on.

Vaibhav:

Andrei, I just wanted to get back about Japan and certainly we have also seen Japan's imports, which were supposed to actually go down sharply have remained pretty stable when it comes to coal import. And at the same time they have also diversified the imports in terms of rather than relying heavily on Australia, which they still do, but they have also moved to other alternatives as well. In terms of a timeline or in terms of an expectation, do you see that coal will continue to be in the mix for Japan, even though they continue to push for energy transition?

Andrei Lambin:

I think for the next five, 10 years it's going to continue to be very relevant, but I think as Japan moves closer to the target date for reducing its emissions, coal will need to be impacted, so reduced, and I think that will come not from cost or things like that, but it will be a policy decision to cut back on some other coal use. So I mean it's coming, but to me I usually focus on the first couple of years forecasts and I think this is well in the future, maybe in the 2030s we'll start to see some changes.

Vaibhav:

Pretty interesting stuff. That also brings me to the next question. We have seen authorities have taken a different approach when it comes to adapting energy transition, and we have seen there has been a push in certain countries where the regulations or policies have been formed in such a way that things have been hastened. Whereas in Asian countries, coal continues to be a major part of the overall economy and not just the energy complex, but also different industries where coal continues to be the major source of either a fuel or a feedstock. So Aniruddh, this brings me to you. Given your expertise and energy transition, do you feel that coal can still remain an integral part of the economy while at the same time having their own independent policies being carved out?

Aniruddh Iyer:

Yeah. Thanks Vaibhav. So as my previous two colleagues also discussed that coal is here to stay and coal is quite important because of the coal dynamics that is involved in it. It's also quite heartening to know that many Asian countries are coming up with domestic compliance carbon markets, which ensures that most of the hardware-based sectors like steel and coal-fired power plants are also under the mix and they are covered under the mechanism and they're given targets and they make sure that those targets are met, thereby reducing emissions from these sectors. So if you see there is a lot of things that are happening, especially in south and Southeast Asia. India and China, two of the largest emitters, not just in Asia but across the globe are coming up with carbon markets which will ensure that there's a cap on these emissions and also ensure that these countries go and meet the energy targets at the earliest.

But other than that, there are several other things besides carbon markets. There are several other things that governments are doing to ensure that energy transition is translated on ground. It's not just on paper. There are ideas being explored of renewable energy being set up with a battery storage component just so that electricity that is generated is also given out to the grid. People are exploring the idea of transition credits for early retirement of coal-fired plants just so that it'll help them in replacing them with renewable energy plans going ahead. And under the article 6.2 regime of the carbon markets, governments are also collaborating with each other to exchange intelligence, to exchange technology and make sure that they're meeting the [inaudible 00:07:50] pretty easily.

So there are a lot of things that's going on besides all of these comments that was coming up with mandates for use of electric vehicles. Though electricity for these vehicles are still from the traditional route, they still hope that one day most of these electric vehicles will be powered by quadruple energy sources. And besides the mandates for electric vehicles, there's also mandates for biofuel blending with the traditional fuels. We know some airlines are going out there and seeing if there's chance or possibility to procure SAF. There's also, especially in the context of India, how government is coming up with mandates for blending petrol with ethanol.

Vaibhav:

Can you please just highlight what SAF is and how is that going to come into play when it comes to energy transition?

Aniruddh Iyer:

So basically SAF is just sustainable aviation fuels. You take the traditional fuel and you blend it with some of the biofuels like ethanol or any of these biofuels generated from agri-waste or used cooking oil for that matter, and you blend that and you ensure that this is used to fuel these engines in the aviation sector and that would thereby lead to a reduction in emissions. Airlines are also mandated under two different phases within CORSIA to reduce their emissions. I'm also glad to inform that APAC Asia as such is quite aggressive in terms of pursuing CORSIA markets, which targets airlines and their efforts to reduce emissions. So Asian economies though, they'll be really reliant on coal at this point in time. There are several steps that are being taken to ensure energy transition happens on ground.

Vaibhav:

Tanya, would you like to weigh in as to how do you see this shaping up in the coming years?

Tanya Jain:

Yeah, just like Aniruddh mentioned, there's a bunch of policies being made by respective governments to increase the usage of renewable energies in power production. In coal on the other hand, it seems like the governments are still keeping power plants alive and are not very interested in completely phasing them out. For example, a couple of years ago in India, India asked utilities to sort of not retire or repurpose coal-fired power plants at least before 2030. And in China, the retirement of coal-fired power plants is still happening at a pace that's quite behind their official targets. At the same time, coal also happens to be the back end for a lot of currently existing power generation. Things like steel, the sponge iron sector, the cement sector, all of these, despite having several other raw materials, still require a lot of power generation needs at the moment, which is currently largely being used through thermal coal.

Our power consumption is also growing a lot in the face of increasing data centers across the world. Optics in EV usage, AI generation needs and these power generation requirements come at a time of a lot of global warming. Currently, in order to fulfill these growing demands on a short-term basis, coal tends to remain the most active and established source of the power generation. It's also the cheapest, like we've talked about earlier, which is a big advantage for a lot of developing countries or countries with large populations that needs to meet requirements for several people at the same time.

Vaibhav:

This brings me to the next question about how in terms of energy transition, what are the existing or future policies that can go hand in hand with the reliance of coal in major economies like India and China? And this is a question to everyone. Do you feel that authorities can come up with method or policies that align well with the current dependence on coal to ensure that they remain on the right track when it comes to energy transition, but at the same time ensure that their countries have energy security in place?

Tanya Jain:

Okay. Yeah. So a lot of technologies, like I mentioned earlier, for example, I think AI and data centers tend to be the biggest examples of this at the moment. And because of that, like I said, thermal coal provides the cheapest power generation for these data centers, especially factoring in the fact that a lot of these are based in Asian regions, especially regions like Indonesia or Malaysia.

This basically requires governments of these specific countries to look towards more renewable sources of power production. And because of that, these governments are also focused on maintaining their economies by ensuring that thermal coal stays as relevant. So basically in recent years, even though the weakness in prices has allowed utilities to sort of shift towards higher calorific value coal, which tends to emit less pollution than lower grade coals, and it improves the efficiency of plants, it seems like there are improvements being made within thermal coal as well to make sure that end users are using a less polluting source of coal. India and China, on the other hand, have also adapted stringent measures to sort of improve the quality of coal instead of only focusing on the sheer volume of coal being produced in both countries.

Vaibhav:

Another thing to bring up here would be how the carbon capture utilization systems are in place and how they are helping in terms of reducing the overall carbon emission that is happening through coal-fired power plants. And so maybe if you can touch upon that.

Aniruddh Iyer:

Yeah, thanks, Vaibhav. So like I previously mentioned, government is coming up with domestic compliance carbon markets. It's just a starting point, but there's still a long way to go for them to realize true potential of these carbon markets and ensure that emissions are reduced and that zero coals are met. But in the end there are several things that the government can do. One of them are obviously being giving out subsidies on manufacturing of solar panels, solar sense, which ensures that there is more of the supply of these materials in the market and there's more equity in the market and ensure that net-zero targets are a bit ambitious but also achievable at the same time, just so that people are not discouraged. Industries are not discouraged production because many of the countries in Asia are still developing. So manufacturing is a very key component of the growth index and having very stringent net-zero targets might also deter manufacturing, which might not turn out well for the country's growth story.

Other than that, there are also several other routes that the government could look at by producing electricity, not just by the conventional or renewable routes, but also from hydrogen, which some countries in Asia are looking at. And briefly also touching upon how certain steel companies in and around, like in India, in other countries in Asia, are also exploring the idea of capturing carbon from their production facilities in the CCUS system, utilizing that carbon back into operation. They're just ensuring that carbon, whatever carbon is emitted from the production of say steel is captured, is utilized, and in some cases also stored way beneath the earth's surface. There are certain standards, private standards also working on methodologies to ensure CCUS operations get carbon credits as well. So there are a lot of options, a lot of alternatives available at the government's disposal to ensure growth remains intact, to ensure that emission is curbed and they meet their targets, but also take care of the country's inflation by supporting the usage of coal, but gradually keep reducing the consumption as we [inaudible 00:15:16].

Vaibhav:

In terms of research, I understand a lot of research would also be focused on the kind of policies and measures that the government is coming up. So Andrei, I'll just ask you too, could you also highlight in terms of how you are seeing that?

Andrei Lambin:

For policies on coal in the short-term power markets, the prime example this year has been for South Korea where the government has rolled out three different policies to curb coal burn in certain periods of the year. And these are periods of the year when there's a lot of air pollution in Korea. So the policies has cut back on coal burning in those periods, but the coal generators have been allowed to produce as much as they are able to outside this period. So as a whole for the year, the amount of coal-fired power generation being produced is about the same as last year, but we've seen these large shifts in the seasonality of this power output. And I think that's something that shows that policies can come in and make the air cleaner, but it doesn't necessarily have to also cut back on coal if it's done in the right way.

Vaibhav:

So I will move on to our next question and which concerns the kind of weather unpredictability and the complexity it poses for the renewable energy sources. And we have seen over the last couple of years there have been adverse weather patterns. And this is a question open to all of you. Considering climate change is visible to us and every year different parts of the world undergo severe shifts in weather patterns, what implication does this have for the future of renewable energy in these nations particularly? Aniruddh, would you like to start off?

Aniruddh Iyer:

Yeah, thanks, Vaibhav. I think the answer lies in the question itself. When you're seeing changing weather patterns and when we are seeing the climate change is real and it's happening on ground, there's all the more need for us for the entire world to push to go towards renewable energy. But it wouldn't be possible to just switch to renewables overnight. It wouldn't be possible to discard coal consumption overnight and just move to renewables.

It is a gradual process, but there has to be a starting point and it has to start at some point and gradually build up. And like I mentioned previously also for renewable energy, having the battery storage component, though it's quite capital intensive, it's one of the ways to ensure that there is electricity that is generated from renewable sources connected to the grid and available for mass consumption. But given that climate change is real and it's happening in real time, countries and authorities need to ensure that there is more of a push towards greener cleaner energy while also ensuring that the usage of coal is gradually reduced and not taken away abruptly, just so that it provides some economic shock to countries in the world.

Vaibhav:

Tanya and Andrei, would you like to sort of [inaudible 00:18:28]?

Tanya Jain:

Yeah. Okay. I'd also just like to add, as Aniruddh mentioned, renewable sources are not going to come into play completely overnight. Currently, the average lifespan of a coal power plant is quite higher as compared to a solar plant. For example, coal power plants currently can last up to 40 to 50 years on average. With a little bit more maintenance, they can maybe be pushed up to 60 years, especially when a lot of countries are trying to curb on retiring their power plants. Solar panels on the other hand can last up to only 20 to 30 years. That is after requiring constant and very frankly speaking, costly maintenance. The same goes for things like wind turbines, which also require constant upkeep and also have a shelf life of about 20 to 30 years with proper care. The longevity of renewable sources at the moment is a little bit lower than coal-based power plants and the goal for a lot of major population-based countries is currently to get as much of an output as they can from the energy sources at the moment. That's all I want to add. Andrei, you can go ahead.

Andrei Lambin:

Yeah, I think Aniruddh touched upon the batteries earlier, and I think that's really relevant here. So energy storage should ideally be developed hand-in-hand with renewable energy sources, but it kind of remains expensive. This week, for example, Vietnam announced it's building it's first pumped hydro facility, and yet that has financial backing from the European Union. So these types of storages will help with the use of renewable energy when it's dark or not windy, but the solutions remain relatively expensive. But on the other hand, I think new flexibility is emerging and that is really the key word here, flexibility. And this is coming from the running of nuclear and coal plants and how to actually lower the supply of these units or ramp up very fast, then renewable energy becomes too high or too low because the problem goes the other way too. A lot of markets are experiencing negative power prices because there's too much power for certain periods during the day.

So what we see happening is that the first example is from France where the power production from nuclear reactors are adjusted within the day to take advantage of price variations in the power market. So a few years ago this was unheard of. I've seen some adjustments on nuclear power in Korea, but the scale in France is just much, much bigger than what I've seen here in Asia. So that's one point. And the second example is from Australia where they are now turning off coal plants for a few hours here and there during the day.