Asia’s coal transition dilemma amid renewable energy push

Coal, Electric Power, Energy Transition, Refined Products, Chemicals, Crude Oil, Renewables, Gasoline, Aromatics
November 05, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Asia faces dilemma transitioning from coal to renewables
Major consumers India, China aim for coal self-reliance
The energy landscape in Asia has been evolving in recent years. With a global push towards renewable energy, the longstanding dependence of many Asian countries on coal comes into the limelight. The discussions surround critical questions about whether these nations will be able to transition from primarily fossil fuel-based to a more clean-powered energy, especially at a time when major coal consumers India and China are trying to increase their self-reliance on coal.
Join Andre Lambine, associate director, lead APAC short-term power and renewables research, Tanya Jain, associate price reporter for thermal coal and Anirudh Iyer, senior price reporter for energy transition as they speak to Vaibhav Chakraborty, senior price reporter for thermal coal about the ups and downs of achieving energy stability in Asian countries.
