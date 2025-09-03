Navigating the shifting tides of Asia’s gasoline market

S&P Global Offerings
Refined Products, Chemicals, Crude Oil, Gasoline, Aromatics
September 03, 2025
The landscape of gasoline pricing and supply in Southeast Asia is evolving. The rising demand for low-sulfur blendstocks as Australia prepares for its transition, the effects of reduced non-oxygenated gasoline exports from India and Malaysia's upcoming subsidy increase for 95 RON gasoline--all these factors could influence regional demand, despite potential price inelasticity.
In this podcast, Jenson Ong, market engagement lead, global refined oil products, Joshua Ong, senior price reporter, APAC Light Ends and Rachelle Teo, associate price reporter, APAC Clean Products PFC, discuss the intricate interplay between domestic consumption, import dependencies, and the geopolitical factors influencing the gasoline market. Stay tuned for an engaging conversation that will shed light on the critical issues affecting one of the most vital commodities in Asia.
