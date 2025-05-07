Seafood Surge: The fastest growing sector in global animal protein markets in 2025

Jason Spaziante:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Commodity Focused podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Today we'll be talking about the shrimp market and how it is part of the seafood surge that is the fastest growing sector in the global animal protein market. Over the past decade, shrimp consumption has increased dramatically transitioning from a luxury item to a staple in many middle-income households. In the US, imports of shrimp increased by 200,000 metric tons from 2015 to 2024 to 760,000 metric tons now.

In the EU, imports increased by a hundred thousand metric tons to 610,000 metric tons in the same period. In this time, Ecuador has emerged as the leading producer that has reshaped the market landscape. As Europe and US solidify their role as a key importer, the dynamics of supply and demand are evolving. Today, we explore the reasons behind this growth, the challenges ahead, and the outlook for shrimp in these markets. I'm Jason Spaziante, manager for price reporting in the EMEA agricultural and food team, and to help explain what is driving the global shrimp markets I'm joined by price reporters Felipe Perrone and Karen Dadure , who specialize in South American EU shrimp markets. We are also joined in the US by seafood analyst Max Bouratoglou . Let's start with the big picture. Max, we see that shrimp supply and consumption has become more popular. What are the trends and factors influencing the global shrimp market and its consumption?

Max Bouratoglou :

Yeah, the story of shrimp is emblematic of the story that we've been seeing in seafood more generally. Over the last 20 years, global per capita seafood consumption has risen by more than 25%, largely driven by emerging economies. The global increase can be primarily attributed to the growth of aquaculture production, which has expanded at a compound annual growth rate of over 5% over the last two decades, and now accounts for more than half of global seafood production. Among various seafood commodities, shrimp has become the most widely traded product globally.

In the past decade, technological advancements have significantly improved shrimp farming, especially for Baname shrimp whose production has doubled. As the supply of farm shrimp has increased, so is demand and consumption thanks to greater availability and lower prices. This boom in aquaculture has transformed shrimp from a relatively high value commodity into an affordable protein source for consumers globally. Global trade continued to grow alongside exports, particularly to the US and EU markets until around 2022 when high inventories and reduced consumer confidence following the post-Covid inflationary period led to a decline in import demand from these markets. Consequently, shrimp prices fell throughout 2023 and into 2024. However, as demand has begun to recover, we've observed a slight rebound in prices. While there remains the potential for external shocks to the market, particularly concerning tariffs and other trade flow disruptions, it appears that we're moving towards a more stable equilibrium in the shrimp market.

Jason Spaziante:

Thank you for Max. That was very interesting. Felipe, how did Ecuador become the leading producer and what is its importance in the market today? Did this growth also bring challenges to the country?

Felipe Perrone:

For sure, Jason. Shrimp farming in Ecuador has been around at least since the '60s. They were pioneers, but it has really accelerated after 2010. The industry has initially emerged because of the natural conditions, tropical weather with warm and stable water temperature and high humidity. So Ecuador has good water quality as well due to its coastal mangroves, which filter the water and enrich it with nutrients. Currently, Ecuador has 2000 and 10,000 hectares dedicated to shrimp production. This is the equivalent of approximately three times the area of the city of New York. With this amount of available land and nutrients and naturally grown, this allows farms to be semi-intensive, which means the shrimp has more room to grow with relatively low investments. Because of that, Ecuador has become the largest exporter of shrimp, and it currently supplies one in every three units of shrimp traded. Prices have responded to the drastic increase in supply in the last decade.

In 2014, Ecuador's average export value of shrimp was above $7,000 per ton while today, the value of the same shrimp is below $6,000 per ton, and this is only the average. Plus Ecuador's shrimp market, which follows the price of the most traded presentation is currently at $4,900 per metric. The key drivers behind Ecuador's success include modernization, technology advancement that have come to orbit this blooming industry, especially genetics. Local breeding programs have selected the best breeds for growth and resistance. Ecuador's export trade initially revolved around exporting shrimp to the US and Europe, but in recent years, China has emerged as a primary destination for Ecuadorian shrimp exports. However, Europe remains a key destination since it demands products with higher quality and pays better prices.

Jason Spaziante:

I did find that interesting the way you said that. It's three times the size of New York City, so thank you very much for that insight. Karen, so we've heard how Ecuador has become the production powerhouse it is today, and how a large chunk of that supply has historically gone to China, but Ecuador doesn't just rely on one market.

Karen Dadure :

Yes, Jason. Europe is absolutely strategic for shrimp producers, but the reasons go beyond just volumes. Country like France, Spain and Italy have a long-standing seafood culture and shrimp consumption that is deeply rooted in their tradition, and that makes Europe a natural destination. Their retail landscape and consumer behavior vary quite a bit, but what unites them is the preference for quality, certification and traceability.For exporters like Ecuador or India, that makes Europe not just attractive but essential. It's the third-largest importer globally, yes, but also a premium market.

Buyers here are willing to pay more, but they expect certified product, human practices and consistency in quality. The combination of higher price points and higher standards mean producers can stabilize margins and even volume fluctuation as well. Ecuador's presence is [inaudible 00:06:32]. Europe [inaudible 00:06:32] warm water share from a broader range of suppliers. Ecuador currently makes up to 33% of all warm water imports, and when it narrowed down to Vanime, the main farm species, Ecuador shares rise above 45%. So when we look at EU import, it's not just the big five suppliers that matters. Everybody else combined still bring up to 24% of the total. So the other category chunk is far from insignificant, and that's the key. Europe isn't just large, it's diverse and create opportunities for exporters who can meet the high standards. So yes, Europe's importance isn't just about being a buyer, it's about being a kind of buyer that shapes the shrimp and produced, processed and market globally.

Jason Spaziante:

Excellent. Building on that, Max, we now see well-established trade flows between Ecuador and major markets like China and Europe, but with the rising trade tensions, shifting tariffs and even sanctions in some region, how stable are these flows really? Are there signs of shifting demand between China and Europe or challenges Ecuador might face in continuing to meet the demand?

Max Bouratoglou :

Yeah, I think the major questions surrounding global shrimp flows currently is centered on the US market and the uncertainty regarding tariffs and trade policies. This is especially significant for India due to its reliance on the US market. With the current 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, India is subject to the 10% baseline tariff that applies to all countries, along with an 8.26% combined anti-dumping and countervailing duty on shrimp exports to the United States. While the situation is far from ideal and is likely to result in higher US import prices and reduced margins for Indian farmers and exporters, I don't expect any significant impact on US import demand. At present, we're currently forecasting approximately a 3% annual increase in US shrimp imports for 2025 compared to 2024, with PDTO shrimp imports of which India is the primary supplier is expected to rise by about 5%. However, if reciprocal tariffs are reinstated, there could be downside risks to this forecast, putting India in a particularly challenging position.

Another significant concern is Ecuador's reliance in the Chinese market. While the Chinese economy has experienced substantial growth, it still remains much poorer on a per capita basis compared to the United States and Europe. This disparity plays out in the average unit price of export values to China, which is lower than those to the US and Europe where there's stronger demand for processed and value-added products. Although China's domestic shrimp consumption is on the rise, so too is its domestic production. Looking at FAO data, China is the largest producer of shrimp including Vanime shrimp, with consistent annual growth of 5% that we've seen over the past decade. If we considered the projections for China's domestic consumption over the next 10 years, and then if production continues to increase at its current rate, we could see China's annual shrimp imports decline by around 15 to 20% within the next decade.

Jason Spaziante:

Wow, 15 to 20%. That's a significant decrease. So keep an eye on China, I suppose. Felipe, earlier you mentioned how Ecuador's growth has created both opportunities and risks like oversupply and price pressure. How are producers responding to these pressures? Have efforts to diversify clients or run marketing campaigns shown any real impact, or are they simply spreading the risk across already saturated markets?

Felipe Perrone:

Yeah, Jason, this is definitely the case, but first I need to talk more about China to explain what sellers are doing. Demand in China, demand for shrimp especially seems to have hit a wall. Over the past month, Chinese buyers have faced fluctuating demand due to their high inventories. This inventories dig back to the post-pandemic period. The thing is, since seafood and shrimp are stocked frozen, sometimes it takes a long time for inventories to normalize, and that only started happening since late 2024. So as a result, shrimp prices in China have seen peaks and valleys. The recovery has been very gradual with many sellers question when a steady demand from China will return. So Ecuadorian shrimp producers rely heavily on the Chinese market, but with demand inconsistency. They are trying to diversify their clients. They have been shifting focus to Europe and the US, but as you said, the risk only spreads this market's saturation.

There are many challenges. Europe can only buy so much, and the US has been very uncertain with recent tariffs. If you look more in the long run, shrimp demand has not been rising much in the last few years, but supply remains high. So far this year, Ecuadorian exports of shrimp grew 20% year-on-year. So exporters were forced to think in alternatives to make their product more appealing. Some have got together to launch a marketing campaign in the US following the same example as avocado and pistachio producers. As you said, challenges remain. The campaign's funding is uncertain, and shrimp faces stiff competition from other proteins, plus shrimp market is very sensitive to economic conditions. Before the US tariffs, the generic expectation in the market was for shrimp demand to have a mild growth this year. But now the outlook is very uncertain. If tariffs calls a global recession, the demand will certainly falter. So as we look in the future, Ecuadorian shrimp exporters and producers, they have shown growth, but the market remains very fragile. Producers must stay agile in this changing landscape.

Jason Spaziante:

Thank you for that, Felipe. That was very interesting. Karen, Felipe just mentioned how Ecuadorian producers are pushing to reach new buyers. Let's talk about Europe for a moment. How is consumption evolving there and beyond volume, what new trends are shaping how buyers in Europe are making purchasing decisions?

Karen Dadure :

Yeah, absolutely. So as I mentioned earlier, market like France, Spain and Italy have a long-standing shrimp tradition, and historically that meant importing whole shrimp, cooking it and selling it fresh or in retail, or often as in hotel restaurant chains. That's still a big part of the story, but we are seeing the model slowly progress now. What's emerging now, it's clearly shift toward convenience-driven formats, pre-cooked, peeled, ready-to-use formats. This is especially true for younger consumers and food service operators who are working with tighter labor and time constraints. They want a product that can go straight from the packaging to the plate with minimum prep.

So that's the shift to push pressure upon exporters like Ecuador. They have a long, specialized and whole shrimp formats, but value addition requires more label, more investment, processing infrastructures, and they have to come up with the EU standards. But the good news is Ecuador is not standing still. Many of the major exporters have already invested heavily in upgrading facilities and developing new formats. They understand that Europe's future shrimp demand isn't just about quality, it's about product fit now. We are also seeing European processors themselves adapting, experimenting with new formats and building more flexible supply chains.

Retailers and food services companies are pushing for products that are branded, and easy to prepare and ethically sourced. It's not just about volumes anymore. It's about presentation, convenience, and story. So at the same time, European buyers remain very price-concise. There's always the tension between wanting the best price and needing strict certification. So exporters are really being [inaudible 00:14:24] to provide affordable products that still stack regularly for the all ethical boxes. Our CIF Europe HOSU assessment for Platts was at 5,200 recently, but usually the prices go up, but we are seeing a price to be stable because of all these reasons. And again, I will end this with, so where does it leave us? I will say Europe is still a premium market, but it's not in the old sense of paying more. It's a premium market because they're demanding more quality, more ethics, and interestingly, more convenience now, and any exporters that want to stay relevant, they have to evolve to the market.

Jason Spaziante:

Thank you for that, Karen. So in conclusion, while shrimp has gained popularity in the global market, further increases in consumption will depend on overcoming challenges such as production costs and enhancing value added capacities. Thank you very much, Karen, Max and Felipe, for joining us in this conversation. Thank you to our listeners for tuning in. Please join us next time as part of the protein series here on Platts Commodities Focused podcast, where we'll be diving into the world of pork and the impact of disease on the supply chain.