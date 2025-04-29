Navigating the demand for recycled battery materials and rise of black mass in the EV era

Euan Sadden:

Hello and welcome to Platts Commodity Focus podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights. As demand for electric vehicles and energy storage continues to grow, analysts are forecasting significant deficits in the supply of critical raw materials required to sustain the global battery industry. As a result, battery recycling and the use of black mass is expected to play an integral role in the future battery metal supply. So what am I talking about when I say black mass? So when batteries are manufactured or reach their end of life production, offcuts or used batteries can be collected, dismantled, and shredded to produce black mass. This black mass can then be processed to extract critical metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese.

I'm Euan Sadden, Senior Editor at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Joining me from Platts are two of our distinguished battery metals and black mass pricing analysts, Louissa Liau covers battery metals in Asia and is joining us from Singapore, while Nathan Day is dialing in from London and oversees our EMEA, black mass and battery metals markets. Today we'll be talking about developments in battery recycling and the growing role of black mass and global battery supply chains.

Nathan, good morning. Can you give us a brief overview of how the black mass market's expanding in Europe and what are the major factors influencing the market at this moment?

Nathan Day:

Yeah, good morning, Euan. Good morning, Louissa. Straight in with the hard-hitting questions, Euan. So yeah, I mean, I think it is expanding here in Europe. So I've been covering black mass as well as cobalt and also nickel, these battery metals for just over a year, around year and six months. And in this time I haven't seen huge changes in the European black mass market, but I do think it is expanding. But is at a slow rate and much slower rate than people expected. The battery recycling sphere would evolve over the next... Let's say, back in 2020, I think we all would've expected to be in a different place now in 2025, but I think the European market is really kind of stuck in its infancy really. And there's kind of a waning hope to develop further and quicker than it currently is. I think there's a few reasons for this.

Low battery metal prices, which you've seen over the past kind of two or three years, are kind of continuing to affect the recycling market. Obviously if we've got low prices then there's less impetus to create new European recycling projects. There's also a kind of broad agreement in the European black mass and also kind of EV market, that there's current EU policies and not really sufficient to encourage new and old players in the market to invest more deeply in the European battery recycling supply chain. I think there is a push though from electric vehicle OEMs to develop the supply chain further and to keep the kind of old cells in Europe from old EVs. But yeah, there's kind of lack of funding and lack of recycling capacity in Europe, which yeah, we'll sure we'll talk about further.

But at the moment the main recycling capacities in Europe are NMC chemistries, NCX, and there's very little kind of LFP recycling in Europe due to those kind of current trends with more dominant EVs being in NMC chemistries in EMEA and the US region. It's a little bit differently in Asia as I'm sure Louissa will talk about. But yeah, the current kind of economics for recycling LFPs don't really work in Europe amid those kind of low battery metal prices E and also low supply. So the feedstocks are those old cells for LFP production scrap as well and end of life volumes, in addition to high labor costs and energy costs here in Europe. So those last couple of points is not something that we can easily be resolved and it's very difficult to keep up with those other regions. Asia really, we can't really compete on the scale that China's doing, for example.

And just on that point around kind of Asia and China, China is really influencing the way the European black mass market is kind of evolving at the moment. Battery chemistry is changing all the time. We have different ratios of NCX batteries, LFPs solid states, and I was just reading today actually that there's CATL, one of the biggest manufacturers of EV batteries, they manufacture around a third of what EV batteries, they're investing more into sodium ion batteries, which is something I've read about this morning, which perform much better in low temperature conditions, and it is going to be only a matter of time before those come to the market. So there's a very brief overview of what's going on in the battery black mass market at the moment. But yeah, it's constantly evolving, Euan.

Euan Sadden:

Thanks, Nathan. I know going back a few years ago we had a wave of announcements around European investments in battery shredding and metal separation capacity in Europe. I was just wondering how do you read the landscape at the moment in terms of new investments?

Nathan Day:

Yeah, I mean it's a good question, Euan. We've had so many kind of announcements and not only good announcements, but those announcements that also said that we're no longer pursuing this kind of battery shredder facility. And yeah, we're reducing in scope and capacity of what was initially announced, but there are some high profile projects yet to come online, namely, I'm thinking around Li-Cycle and Glencore's Sardinia project, building that on an island, it's very adventurous I would say. But other than that, there are some kind of bright spots in the industry in Europe highlighting kind of Tozero's success story coming out of Munich in Germany. They're a lithium ion battery recycling company and they completed its first commercial delivery of lithium last year actually. And now they're producing battery grade graphite, aiming to produce around 2000 tones of that from 2027. So I mean, that was just a couple of projects that one upcoming and one's a really success story, but it's too far and few between really. I'm not sure if that was the right phrase.

Yeah, there's just not enough kind of financial investment, new kind of battery recycling shredders coming online. It's a very interesting picture and it will be over the next five years or so as well. I think lithium demand is expected to quadruple by 2030. And can Europe keep up with that at the moment? I am not sure. And we're also seeing Chinese EVs coming into the European market as well, and are we going to see European recyclers keep up with that or are we going to see a continuation of black mass exports into Asia? Who knows, Euan. But I think how we're at the moment, it's likely that, yeah, we'll kind of see new kind of investments pop up every now and again, which is great for Europe, but I just think we need more.

Euan Sadden:

Thanks, Nathan. It's a brilliant segue into the Asian market and Louissa now our listeners won't be surprised to hear that China and South Korea are far ahead of the rest of the world in terms of battery shredding and metal separation capacity. What are your observations with respect to the supply demand balance in the Chinese and South Korean markets?

Louissa Liau:

Thanks, Euan. So as you've pointed out, Asia you mentioned has been far ahead. Asia's a big market for battery recycling, and particularly the Chinese and South Korean markets are, I would say, the largest battery recycling markets here in Asia. And in terms of the black mass supply demand balance, I'd say that the black mass market is currently under supply, but this isn't to say that demand is fantastic now where we feel that that kind of lack of supply in the market. And speaking of demand, I'll go into that maybe later on, but in China specifically after the EV boom sometime mid to late 2010s, there was actually a policy-driven acceleration with new energy vehicles. And at that point in time, this policy actually included an encouraged recycling infrastructure as a part of its circular economy.

So China as a result has been much far ahead. It is a very, very big market for battery recycling. And with this policy at that point in time, it was also mandated that battery makers and ed manufacturers would actually have to be responsible for managing the end of life batteries that belong to them in that sense. So this then led to an influx of investments to build industrial scale recycling plants, particularly in China hydro metallurgical facilities. And then we have South Korea, which is another huge market in Asia when it comes to battery recycling, and they've developed slightly later than the Chinese. But given the country's strategy for critical mineral independence, it's also led to a lot of early investments sometime in 2010s into a lot of research and development. Since then, we've actually seen significant growth in recycling capacity in both countries. China, again, they're leading in terms of recycling capacity globally and also in Asia. But according to market participants, now here is where supply-demand balance comes in.

So they're leading in terms of recycling capacity, but right now what we are seeing in the market is that they have a lot of excess capacity, and the market is telling us that at least around 50% of that capacity that's already available, it's actually been left idle. So this underutilized capacity is also the case for South Korea right now, because I think Nathan mentioned earlier, the current demand for batteries and therefore key battery raw materials has actually been really slow over the past couple of years. Demand has been weaker than expected. So with key raw material prices still being at a low level, for example, lithium carbonate prices have been hovering at record low levels in China, it's reached new low levels in the market. You're seeing 67,000, 68,000 yen per ton. And because of this competitive pricing in terms of prime lithium carbonate especially, the material is at this point in time, still much more favored than recycled lithium.

So with key raw materials prices being kept at these low levels, it would limit the incentive to recycle because there would be lesser demand for recycled material. Now, what I mentioned earlier, the demand for key battery raw materials. This underutilized capacity not only stems from that, but also stems from purely just limited supply of black mass in the market. Now, not all EV batteries will be recycled at the end of life or at the end of its so-called first life. A lot of these batteries, especially now China has a growing market share for LFP batteries. And a lot of LFP batteries are actually preferred to be used for a second life. So they're using energy storage systems. A lot of these EVs, depending on how much life is left in them, like LFP batteries, they will be used in energy storage systems. So right now, as of I think the latest statistics that we have from our S&P Global Mobility team is that only 32% of these EOL batteries were recycle in 2023.

And talking about overcapacity and the supply, besides EOL batteries, we also have production scrap, which is another feed stock into black mass that can be processed into black mass and used for battery recycling. But because of the slow demand for batteries since 2023, with less battery production, the availability of production scrap has also been low over the past couple of years. So all in all, there's this under-supply of black mass in both the Chinese and South Korean markets, especially relative to their recycling capacity. Demand in recent times for key raw materials has been capped and has also indirectly, again, just to sum it up, helped or kind of indirectly limited demand for black mass given the limited supply situation. Yeah, I hope that makes sense?

Euan Sadden:

Thanks Louissa. That's brilliant. I guess bringing it back to the more global picture, how do you see these deficits? I mean, do they translate into strong demand for black mass imports? And I guess, how would you judge the dependency of Asia's recyclers on black mass volumes from Europe and the US?

Louissa Liau:

Yeah, so despite the weak chemical prices that we are seeing generally globally for key battery raw materials, right now we are still seeing inquiries for black mass from Europe and the US in Asia. So black mass source from again, Europe and US, right? And this is because of the overcapacity and under supply that I mentioned earlier. Recyclers that we speak to in the market on a daily basis, they're still telling us that they are interested in still procuring black mass. However, there are occasional challenges with accepting the high payables, right? Because downstream what they would process it into would be nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, all these key battery raw materials, which again, prices are quite weak at this point in time. So whether Asia's recyclers are dependent on black mass volumes from Europe and the US, definitely I'd say yes, Asian recyclers are currently still dependent on those volumes, given that again, underutilized capacity, and there's a long runway ahead before we see significant increments in the availability of end-of-life EV batteries that will be used for recycling.

So for China, they have a high EV penetration rate, which means once more and more EV batteries, which get end-of-life, usually it takes about seven to 12 years, once more and more of these EV batteries reach their end-of-life, China will see a significant growth in the available EOL end-of-life batteries for recycling. One thing to note though is that China, up until today, is still a closed economy in the black mass space. So because the country prohibits the import of black mass right now, I'll talk about this maybe later, but this might change in a couple of months. Again, them being a closed economy right now, given the significant battery recycling capacity, again, we've heard market chatter about this import of crude mixed hydroxide precipitate, what the market terms as CMHP, and they mainly get this kind of material from Southeast Asia. And what the market has told us is that these materials actually pre-processed or processed a black mass that comes from Europe and the US, and it's processed into CMHP, which because of its high purity, it's no longer a waste. So this can actually be exported into China.

So yes, I would say Asia is reliant on black mass supply from Europe and the US. In Korea, domestic supply of black mass is also constrained. Again, Korea has a much lower EV adoption rate compared to China, so they do have a relatively smaller volume of end-of-life batteries. And therefore at the same time, because of battery production, Korea is a battery producing country, but the volumes aren't as huge as China. So they've also seen lower levels of production scrap. And again, lower EV adoption rate in South Korea, it's less than 10% in 2024. So I think it's unlikely to see growth in end-of-life battery supply in South Korea in the near term, and in the country, South Korea, they would probably still be dependent on imported black mass in the near term.

Euan Sadden:

Brilliant. Thank you, Louissa. That's excellent. And I guess one thing that I have observed is how we're seeing black mass acquiring this status as a strategic tool for countries lacking domestic reserves of critical minerals for battery production, particularly in the US and Europe. Nathan, how is the use of black mass as a strategic resource influence EU regulations surrounding the export of black mass from Europe?

Nathan Day:

Yeah, thanks, Euan. And I think one of the main things, as I kind of touched on earlier was around EU regulation holding back recycling capacities, adding to that kind of a challenge into setting up new facilities. But recently, a couple of months ago in March, early April 2025, so the EU decided to designate black mass as hazardous waste. And so what that does is kind of restricts black mass exports to only OECD countries. They basically updated the waste codes and to better track waste streams and also to create that idea, that concept around this circular economy and keep those resources in Europe.

So black mass obviously contains critical metals, as you said earlier, Euan, cobalt, nickel, lithium, manganese, and those minerals are very hard to mine in Europe because there are no huge mines in Europe. So to keep those metals in Europe is really important and this kind of regulations is a step to keep those metals within Europe to stop them from kind of being exported. So I'm not entirely convinced that it's going to help to achieve that. I do kind of think that we're still going to see some flows out of Eastern Europe, predominantly Poland, Hungary to South Korea and Singapore. So I'm not sure if this kind of EU regulation is going to change a huge amount, but I guess anytime will tell, Euan.

Euan Sadden:

Thanks, Nathan. And how could this new regulation affect the European market given the existing shortfall in separation capacity?

Nathan Day:

Yeah, I've actually been thinking about this quite a lot. Will we see a change of export flows? Will we see European recyclers deciding to keep their black mass in Europe? I do think it's kind of possible that we actually won't see a huge amount of change in the European market. South Korea and Singapore have already established themselves as main players of hydrometric capacity, and I think we'll continue to see those flows of black mass heading there due to greater demand and actually better payables as well.

Euan Sadden:

And Louissa, how would you characterize black mass trade volumes into Asia right now? And do you think that these EU restrictions will have a significant market impact?

Louissa Liau:

Yeah, so South Korea and Southeast Asia are still significant importers of black mass from Europe and North America in particular, and if China eases restrictions, we could see more trade volumes of black mass coming into Asia. The EU's regulations on black mass exports classifying, like Nathan mentioned, black mass as a hazardous waste, would result in stricter requirements, especially when it comes to cross-border shipments, while exports to OECD countries, which Japan and South Korea are part of, is still permitted. Increased administrative work by classifying black mass as a hazardous waste and for export purposes, more documentation, increased administrative efforts may result I feel in potential delays that might deter trade, see if supply it from other regions actually much more readily available.

Euan Sadden:

Great, thanks Louissa. And I guess finally I wanted to ask about price impact. And Nathan, is there anything for us to watch out for in terms of potential price impacts for the months have ahead given what we've discussed?

Nathan Day:

Yeah, so currently in Europe, Platts, we're kind of assessing payables at around 73% for nickel and cobalt on an export Europe basis. It's kind of a steady increase over the past, I would say around four months, four or five months, from around 60% up to where we're at now, around 73.

I have to caveat this response with the fact that I work on daily spot pricing. So I can't really provide any kind of insight and kind of forecasting like that. But what I can say is if something affects those individual metals like cobalt nickel, we see a potential price impacts for sure. So we saw that with the cobalt DRC export band. We saw payables jump up for cobalt specifically, and that obviously affected that. So DRC is yet to announce what they're going to do with the cobalt ban. Are they going to extend it? Are they going to put in some sort of export quota? Nobody really knows at this time. So yeah, unless there's any kind of big black swan event, then yeah, I think we'll see fairly steady prices from here on out really. But it's also going to be interesting what we going to see with China relaxing imports as well.

Euan Sadden:

Thanks, Nathan. And Louissa, yeah, can you give us a bit of also your thoughts on the outlook for prices across the Asian markets?

Louissa Liau:

Yeah, sure. So in the Asian market, with the current developments that we are seeing now, we'll probably see much more competitive bids or payables coming from China, should the country be able to import freely come July 1st. And this might increase overall payables levels in Asia, especially being mindful that there's so much underutilized recycling capacity in China.

So one reason I'm saying this is also in covering the daily markets, we are hearing more and more talks about traders. Having received this news that there might be a possibility to export material into China, there's been more trader inquiries for black mass over from especially the US. So it's already, I would say it's already increased a lot of buying interest in the region. With the news, you have also South Korean recyclers also having their own concerns of whether there will be ample supply once China enters the picture and some of that supply that they are currently taking being sucked away from them.

And the reason why I would say China, they might create this competitive kind of situation with higher payables, it's because China's recycling metal recovery rates, they actually typically exceed 98%. And this actually gives Chinese recyclers a very high metal yield from each black mass parcel that they recycle. So the Chinese recycling recovery costs at the same time are also much more competitive compared to the rest of the world. It's much lower than even in South Korea, and this would probably increase their willingness to pay for black mass. So I think bits payables, it's going to become much more competitive in Asia once that happens.

Euan Sadden:

Excellent. Thank you very much to both of you for the excellent overview of global battery recycling and black mass markets. That's the end of our podcast. I want to thank you very much the listener for joining us, and please tune in again for some more Commodity Focused podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights. This episode of Commodity Focused podcast was produced by Deepti Bhatt in [inaudible 00:23:56]. Yeah, tune in next time. Thank you very much.