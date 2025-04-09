Chinese jet fuel remains bright spark in latest export quota tranche

S&P Global Offerings
Events
S&P Global
S&P Global
Crude Oil, Agriculture, Energy Transition, Refined Products, Biofuel, Renewables, Jet Fuel, Fuel Oil
April 09, 2025
China's latest round of oil product export quotas had tightened compared to the same tranche a year ago. However, healthy margins and strong aviation recovery have pretty much cemented jet fuel's position as the king of the barrel for Chinese exporters, though turbulence remains.
S&P Global Energy Asia oil news editor, Neo Rong Wei discusses China's latest export quotas and export plans, as well as its impact on regional markets with Market Specialist Daisy Xu and associate price reporter Lee Shu Ling, who covers Asia jet fuel/kerosene markets.