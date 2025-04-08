Low-carbon methanol awaits regulatory backing for transportation use

S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals, Maritime & Shipping, Refined Products, Fuel Oil, Bunker Fuel
April 08, 2025
The global methanol market is seeing emerging demand for low-carbon transportation fuels, with particular focus on marine fuels, driven by a need to decarbonize global shipping without disrupting supply chains. While conventional methanol has a history of being used as a transportation fuel, there are many new technologies designed to produce methanol with lower carbon intensity than conventional, oil-based marine fuels. However, cost of production and supply availability remain barriers to adoption.
Global research lead for methanol and derivatives Olivier Maronneaud and chemicals price reporter Andre Mikhail discuss methanol's potential as a low-carbon fuel, the current production landscape, and the need for effective regulation to bridge the cost gap between sustainable fuels and fossil.
Links:
International Methanol Producers and Consumers Association conference
International Maritime Organization 83rd meeting
eMethanol FOB Rotterdam $/mt FRGMD00
Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Spore Cargo $/mt AMFSA00
