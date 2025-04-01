Alumina, aluminum markets react to tariffs, new capacity plans

Jenson Ong:

Hello, and welcome to the Platts Commodities Focus Podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights, where today we'll be talking about the aluminum value chain, the latest impact from tariffs, low carbon aluminum, and what we're seeing in the Indonesian industry growth for alumina and aluminum.

My name is Jenson Ong from the Asian Non-ferrous Metals Pricing team, joined by my teammate Louisa Liao, as well as Lucy Tang from the Asian News Team. We are here to delve into how aluminum and alumina prices have trended lately, what are the key policy and supply demand drivers ahead, as well as some of Platts assessments that are key to market participants. Kicking off today, of course, with the most exciting topics that we have about the US tariffs that has roiled global markets in terms of not just aluminum, be it steel, be it other minerals or metals, automotive sectors as well, I think there's a lot of attention as to how the US tariffs are going to play out, how does this impact trade flows on a global scale and how would this impact downstream consumer demand as well? Whether there would be demand destruction, whether there be a closure of some plants. I think this is something that's been hot on the market's mind.

So I think just wanted to ask Louisa as well, how do you think has the latest lack of US tariff exemptions, how has this affected Japan and the broader Asian aluminum premiums? Because earlier on there were expectations that some countries like Australia, for example, might get exemptions from tariffs so that they're able to send material to the US easily. But right now we understand that there has not been much exemptions for any of these countries under the new US tariffs. So I just wanted to get some thoughts as to how this has affected the Japanese and broader Asian aluminum premiums.

Louissa Liau:

Thank you, Jenson. Thanks for the question. So with regards to the question on how this US tariffs has actually impacted Asian premiums. So as you pointed out earlier, the market was initially more focused with the announcement, it was more focused on Canada and Mexico, and there were expectations in the market of Australia being exempted from these tariffs. And at that point in time, as you also mentioned, that market participants thought that Australian cargoes would be rerouted away from Asia over to the US to actually meet the US's demand. And at that point in time discussion was that this would inevitably suck volumes out of Asia. At that point in time, expectations was that Asian premiums would actually be lifted. But there's been more recent developments on the US tariffs, and like you said, there have been no tariff exemptions that have been granted.

And Australia is also not exempted from these tariffs. And this means that the initial talks of potential rerouting of trade flows, Australian cargoes actually headed to the US would no longer be the case. It hasn't been done and it will not be the case. So this might potentially, these volumes will stay in Asia. And what we might see is that potentially these volumes here might actually pressure Asian premiums.

Maybe just to add on this has also partially impacted the quarterly Japanese aluminum premium negotiations recently. So these negotiations are more commonly referred to as QMJP in the market, and QMJP premiums had begun with offers at around $245 to $260 per ton at the start of the negotiations, these offers were from producers, so some market participants actually said that they were hearing offers having been lowered to $215 to $220 in halfway through the negotiations. But as of data that we have most recently, we are actually seeing that the first deal was concluded at $182 and this is actually a 20% decrease from where Q1 premiums were actually at. So Q1 2025 MJP premiums were at $228 and based on the most recent data that we have, we have already three deals that have been reported at $182. So overall, these lack of exemptions for US tariffs have created a lot of confusion in the market, I would say, and we are seeing them affecting Asian premiums as a whole.

Jenson Ong:

Thanks, Lisa. Yeah, I think there's a lot of news to digest by the market, given how quickly things have turned around in the span of, well, just one month actually in terms of when other tariffs were proposed, when they're being discussed. And now it changes to the entire trick flow as well where we see the spot Japanese and Asian aluminum premiums on a sharp decline in the past few weeks or so. I think the other part of the Asian aluminum premiums, I think something that has really picked up quite a bit in the recent months is the low carbon aluminum premiums in Asia itself, where we actually do see several spot deals being done and even longer term deals up to like one, two or three years term contracts, for example, between Press Metal and Novelis. These deals being announced, being concluded in the recent months or so, recent weeks, recent months, do you think we will see continued growth in premiums for these low carbon premiums in Asia itself?

Louissa Liau:

Yeah, I definitely think that in Asia we will continue to see growth in premiums for low carbon aluminum. It's likely to continue growing, especially in Asia. And I believe that this will be driven by increasing demand for environmentally sustainable materials. And also at the same time, what we are seeing in Asia is that we're seeing far limited supply for low carbon aluminum within Asia as compared to over in Europe in the west, where supply, I would say, is much more abundant as compared to in Asia.

So if you compare the premiums that we've seen actually transacted within Asia, it's been at around $45, $50 premiums just for low carbon within Asia. And this is, to my understanding, much higher than what we are seeing in Europe. So I think that there's a lot of phase for growth in premiums in Asia moving forward. And as Jenson also, you've pointed out earlier, we've seen significant progress in Asia, interest in low-carbon aluminum. So just earlier we also saw recently in the news that Southeast Asia's largest integrated aluminum producer Press Metals, they actually entered a multi-year low-carbon aluminum supply contract with Novelis Korea, and I think this marks significant progress for Asia in terms of low-carbon aluminum demand.

Jenson Ong:

Thanks, Lisa. Thanks for the insights. Yeah, I think following these recent months as well, besides a lot of new bias for these low-carbon metal in Asia itself, be it China, whether it's Vietnam, Korea, we have Japan, I think regionally across Asia, we do agree that the limited supply would continue to provide some support to the low-carbon premiums itself, especially for buyers who are keen on having the right certifications, the rights of metal, the rights of emission accounting systems, and that these will continue to support the demand for low-carbon aluminum itself in Asia. We mentioned China quite a bit earlier on as well, so just wanted to circle back into the Chinese market. So just want to get Lucy's opinion as well in terms of how the US tariffs, what you think has been most affected by the tariffs in terms of China's metals economy, and where do you see this affecting aluminum demand as well within China?

Lucy Tang:

Thanks, Jenson. As for the impact on aluminum industry, the US-China trade friction may slow aluminum demand growth and impede trade flows despite the domestic push for clean energy. The tariff hikes by the US and the China's cancellation of export rebates on aluminum product may reduce China's aluminum exports to some extent this year, China has cut its semi-finished aluminum products exports to the US significantly since 2018, due to the frequent anti-dumping and countervailing measures diverting the offloads to Canada and Mexico. However, the new additional tariffs by US are the goods from the Northern American countries are likely to dent their demand for Chinese aluminum products. Mexico and Canada also are key exporters of aluminum to the US, but they are also key destinations of China's aluminum exports. China's exports of semi-finished aluminum products to Mexico and Canada took about 10% and 4% respectively of the country's total exports.

Speaking of the demand expectations, China might see a narrower surplus for aluminum in 2025 as the growth in production will gradually slow down with the running capacity close to the ceiling of 45 millimetric ton per year. The demand from energy transition fields like vehicle, photovoltaic, home appliance wires and keyboards will continue to see an increase which will offset the deficit of property sector. In 2025, china will continue to implement the policy of expanding domestic demand like the consumer goods trade-in program, which will also help boost the domestic aluminum consumption to some extent.

Jenson Ong:

Thanks, Lucy. Thanks for the insights. Yeah, I think in terms of policy support from the Chinese Government, I think it's very paramount in terms of supporting the entire economy, driving further growth in terms of consumption as well, especially in the phase of a lot of tariff threats, trade wars that may happen in the world today. But moving further upstream in terms of the alumina prices, bauxite prices, we did observe a period of continuous declines in alumina prices in China itself, China domestic prices, which also mirrored the declines in the seaboard market. So in terms of the domestic Chinese alumina prices on a downtrend, do you think like bauxite prices will continue to follow and adjust lower or do you think that perhaps the market will continue to see elevated bauxite prices for a prolonged period of time due to uncertainties in Guinea and also continue expansion in the alumina capacity in China itself?

Lucy Tang:

Yeah, actually Chinese bauxite import prices have been under pressure over the past few weeks due to the increasing supply and the lower domestic aluminum prices. China's bauxite imports totaled 30.6 millimetric ton in the first two months of this year, up above 26% from a year ago. Looking ahead, China's bauxite may stay elevated. The imports from Guinea, the largest bauxite supplier to China, will keep increasing in the coming months and the shipments from Australia may also recover from the impact by rainy season. In the meantime, Chinese aluminum refineries are likely to curb their production and postpone the new projects as the continuous decline in domestic aluminum prices significantly secretes their profit margin and some refineries with high cost are already suffering losses now. So this all will reduce the bauxite consumption to some extent, which hence will weigh on the bauxite prices. Speaking of the new projects, we are seeing more developments in Indonesia as well. I have a couple of questions for you too, Jenson. What are some latest policy changes in the Indonesian mining space and for the aluminum sector in particular?

Jenson Ong:

Thanks, Lucy. Yeah, in terms of policy changes in the Indonesian mining space, I think in terms of for aluminum sector in particular, I think we do see a lot of status quo in terms of whether there's bauxite exports, which turns out I think there was a lot of talk last year in terms of Indonesia being able to bauxite potentially. I think in terms of following the footsteps of the copper concentrates where they are allowed to export a portion of the concentrates for a short period of time. But in some of the last reports that we shared as well, we did underline that there are differences in terms of the copper concentrate export quotas, and also for this bauxite export expectations. Because in terms of copper concentrate, it's just a brief period of time where the smelters are allowed to export for a short period of time while the smelter has been constructed.

Whereas for bauxite, I think early on we really discussed with the market as well where we did not see a high likelihood of bauxite being allowed to export, mainly because the downstreaming policies, downstreaming projects in Indonesia for primary alumina, primarily aluminum have already been underway, have already been constructed and are continuing to expand at quite a quick speed. So we do see a lot of new projects in terms of whether is it the Mempawah refinery, Jinjiang refinery expansion, new development, Bintan expansion, and also on the smelter side of course, Adaro aluminum smelter, we have the PT Huaqin aluminum smelter. So we do see quite a lot of these downstream projects coming online and hence there is less of a likelihood for policy changes in terms of bauxite exports being allowed. Yeah, I think that's not the base case that we are expecting.

On an entire mining space as a whole, I think one of the recent changes to the regulations was about commodity exporters being required to put a hundred percent deposit of their dollar denominated export earnings into the domestic financial system for one year. And this is quite changed from the previous requirement because earlier on it was mandated that exporters only reserve about 30% of the revenue in the local system. So in this case, some sellers or in terms of alumina sellers or primary aluminum sellers in Indonesia, producers itself, they might be incentivized to increase sales within Indonesia itself because that is not subject to the new regulations. Whereas if you export and you earn the revenue in US dollars, that will be subject to this domestic on-shoring revenue policy, I would say. So I think in that sense, this is a bit more of a broader space, broader policy change. But for alumina, aluminum, we do see that there's not as much hurdles in terms of continued growth in Indonesia, and we do anticipate that these new projects for alumina, aluminum will continue to boost Indonesia's presence on a global scale.

Lucy Tang:

Thanks, Jenson. Could you share how does this impact the [inaudible 00:14:53] alumina prices in the coming months?

Jenson Ong:

Right. So there has been a lot of attention onto the new alumina projects, which I mentioned earlier, for example, Mempawah, Jinjiang, Bintan, couple other projects that are being announced, being planned as well. I think early on the expectations was for these new alumina capacity to pressure global alumina prices lower. So although there's different views in terms of how this would have an immediate impact, I think on one hand the market thinks that the market has priced in this new capacity very soon, very early, maybe too early, because a lot of this new capacity are actually not commercially available for exports yet. So in terms of the actual spot fundamentals, some of the market does think that this should not have had a immediate impact. But on the other hand, I think the market also sees that in terms of a second half, maybe not the next month, but in terms of a second half of the year when a lot of these projects come online on time, come online in terms of commercial viability, commercial production, that might have a further pressure effect onto alumina prices as a whole, which may push some of the higher cost refineries in other parts of the world closer to in terms of a smaller margin in that sense.

So I think there's some expectations that with the increase in Indonesian alumina capacity, it could lead to some cuts in other parts of the world. So the net increase may not be the entire new amount, but I think that's something that still remains to be seen in terms of how other alumina refineries might adapt in terms of cost base and how would they also address this price decline in the phase of new capacity, whether some producers might adjust capacity, whether some new smelters might come up faster than expected to absorb this new alumina capacity as well. I think that remains to be seen whether Indonesia would be a net exporter of alumina or would it be very much self-sufficient because of the new aluminum smelter projects that are coming up, which would then require less exports and have more of these alumina being consumed within Indonesia itself.

Lucy Tang:

Thanks, Jensen, for your insights. Yeah, we are looking forward to more updates on the Indonesian aluminum market in the future.

Jenson Ong:

Yeah, thanks Lucy. Thanks a lot. Yeah, I want to thank Lucy and Louisa for your time today for joining us on this podcast. And on this note, of course, Platts, we launched a daily low-carbon aluminum premium assessments in Asia itself, effective early this January. So it's something that we produce on a daily basis in terms of assessments for the low-carbon aluminum premiums basis, Sif Japan, and also Sif main Asian ports, which is based Sif Korea. And these are applied on top of our underlying quarterly MJP or spot MJP or spot MAP assessments that we already publish beforehand. This podcast was produced by Dipthi Bhat, based in Gogaon. Thank you for listening.