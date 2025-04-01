Alumina, aluminum markets react to tariffs, new capacity plans

S&P Global Offerings
Metals & Mining Theme, Non-Ferrous
April 01, 2025
Will US tariffs reshape aluminum trade flows? How will new alumina capacity out of Indonesia impact prices?
In this podcast, Asia nonferrous metals team lead Jenson Ong is joined by Louissa Liau, associate price reporter for Asia nonferrous metals, and Lucy Tang, market news specialist for Asia metals to discuss the latest developments across the aluminum value chain.
