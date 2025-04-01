Metals & Mining Theme, Non-Ferrous

April 01, 2025

Alumina, aluminum markets react to tariffs, new capacity plans

Will US tariffs reshape aluminum trade flows? How will new alumina capacity out of Indonesia impact prices?

In this podcast, Asia nonferrous metals team lead Jenson Ong is joined by Louissa Liau, associate price reporter for Asia nonferrous metals, and Lucy Tang, market news specialist for Asia metals to discuss the latest developments across the aluminum value chain.

