Global copper markets navigate trade flow shifts and smelting challenges

Metals & Mining Theme, Non-Ferrous
March 26, 2025
Copper smelter margins have been facing noticeable pressure in recent months as copper concentrate TC/RCs plunged on tight supply. Does this mean more production cuts are upcoming? Primary copper prices, premiums, and even byproduct sulfuric acid charges, however, have been rising. Can these offer enough relief to smelters amid record-low TC/RCs?
In this podcast, Asia nonferrous metals senior manager price reporting, Mok Yuen Cheng is joined by Asia nonferrous metals senior price reporter Han Lu, minerals and fertilizer associate price reporter Ong Jia Lun, and metals market news specialist Lucy Tang, to discuss the latest happenings in copper and take a closer look at the key drivers in the market.