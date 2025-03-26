Global copper markets navigate trade flow shifts and smelting challenges

Mok Yuen Cheng:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Commodities Focus podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Now today we'll be discussing the latest happenings in the copper markets and also take a peek at what might be in store for the rest of 2025. Treatment and refining charges for copper concentrates, more commonly known as TCRCs, have plunged over $20 since the start of this year on tight supply, putting a lot of pressure on smelter margins. Of course, on a positive note, copper cathode prices, premiums, and even prices for by-product sulfuric acid have been rising, which is offering some relief to the Chinese smelters, as well. But great uncertainties remain for the copper market this year, especially amid concerns over what US tariffs might bring.

I'm Mok Yuen Cheng from S&P Global Commodity Insights. Joining me today are our key copper pricing reporter, Han Lu; Sulfuric acid reporter, Ong Ong Jia Lun; and Lucy Tang who focuses on China content. Now they will be sharing their latest insights on copper market trends, trade flows, and if higher sulfuric acid prices are, in fact, lending any support to copper smelter margins in general.

So welcome Han Lu, Ong Jia Lun, and Lucy. Let's start upstream with copper concentrates. The Platts China Copper Concentrates TCRCs assessments have actually hit negative levels in recent months and have actually stayed in the negative so far in 2025. Han Lu, can you shed some light on the key reasons for this very unusual situation?

Han Lu:

Sure, thanks Qing. So just want to add a bit background that the TCRCs is the refining and the treatment charges that the seller pay to the buyer. So the lower TCRC means that the supply of copper concentrate is tight. There are two sides or reasons that pushed down the sport TCRCs. On the supply side, we didn't see much grow in the production this year and in fact, the market expected the grasp of export could be permitted by the local government since February, but it has been delayed for around one month and a half. Permit just granted recently. And the supply of other substitutes such as scrap blister is also relatively tight compared to 2024. But on the demand side, we are seeing growing demand from China mainly like Daiye, Jinchuan, Tongling, and also the India's Adani, as well as the growing smelting capacity from DRC and Indonesia, which all contributed to a growing demand this year. So all this factor contributed to a negative TCRCs. We expect that the situation will continue for some time and there's no positive side that to see the trend is turning around at the moment.

Mok Yuen Cheng:

I see. All right. But since TCRCs have fallen so rapidly this year, have you noticed any change in let's say trading patterns as a result?

Han Lu:

Yes, indeed. We see that in terms of the annual contract, a lot of suppliers they're selling on the index basis instead of the benchmark linked. The main reason is that the market is expected a tighter supply in 2025. So the index based transaction is in favor of the sellers in the decline market. And even in the sport. We also observed the some index-linked sport transactions, but what is the same as 2024 is that the smelters still not will covered by long-term contract and the sport liquidity remain very healthy. We have observed a total of 1.3 million sport transactions just during January and February. And in addition, because the traders, they are paying a very aggressive numbers to the producers to buy, we are seeing the producers, they are allocating more times to the traders compared to the past few years, which also contributed to a more liquid sport transaction.

Mok Yuen Cheng:

That's very interesting, Han Lu. It would seem, then, you're saying that smelters are actually running at production losses. So the question would be then, why are they still buying in this market?

Han Lu:

Yeah, I think there are two reasons. One is the smelters, especially, are state owned. They have the output target which is set by the local government. It's just stop them from to make the production cut decision that easily. And also the second reason is they need to maintain a certain level of the output rate. So if they reduce the production by too much, it means the marginal cost is going up. But for now, because the TCRC is too low and the smelters, the production losses is big, we are seeing more and the more smelters are actually cut the production passively. And also, they're using the other substitute such as blister and the scrap to replace the copper counts in copper production process.

What interesting is we are also seeing there's different layers of buying. So the top smelters, they are still active in the market, but many small to medium-sized smelters, they have been staying quiet for a long time. And also, it is actually the same for the traders. We are seeing that some traditional traders, they have been very quiet in the market, but some new joiners in this market are still relatively buying. However, there also we are seeing the sulfuric acid prices supporting the smelters buying, to some extent. We are hearing from the market that the sulfuric acid prices are trading even much higher than the last year, which could bring a relief to the smelters.

Mok Yuen Cheng:

Thanks, Han Lu, but with all the uncertainties in the market currently, so where does the market see TCRCs for the rest of this year, for example? And do they think that it will continue to be negative?

Han Lu:

I think the general expectation from the market is that the tiniest will continue, especially in the second half of the year, which we have new smelters are coming online from like Indonesia, DRC, China. Yeah, it is likely to create a greater shortage in the market. On the supply side, we expect to see some relief from the [inaudible 00:06:56] export and the first content is ready to ship out 120 KT stockpiles add to the port. But it is hard to change the market fundamentals and turning the TCRC to the other way round. But I think the key to a sport market is the level of the smelters production. Cut. Yeah.

Mok Yuen Cheng:

All right, thanks again, then, Han Lu. Now you mentioned earlier that sulfuric acid prices are also helping smelters to offset the production losses. So I'm just going to turn to Ong Jia Lun right now. Can you perhaps share with us what's the latest happenings in the sulfuric acid market?

Ong Jia Lun:

Yes, certainly. So as we all know, smelters or copper smelters in general, they produce sulfuric acid as a by-product when processing copper-concentrates. And the sulfuric acid is mostly sold to industries such as agriculture for fertilizer productions, and mainly is for fertilizer productions. And another industry is chemical and petrochemicals. So logically, when sulfuric acid prices go up, smelters can make more money from selling it. And right now, as I see the sulfuric acid market sentiment in Asia is on the rise. And in China prices have been gradually going up. And according to the latest data by Platts, the prices have moved from 55 to 59 biometric ton FOB China on March 5th to 60 to $65 per metric tons FOB China. And meanwhile, prices in Japan and South Korea as I see have stayed steady around 45 to $49 per metric tons FOB for the past few weeks.

And I see that a few things that are drawing these price changes. So in China, some big software acid producing smelters such as Chinaco Southeast Copper, Daiye non-ferrous metals, and Tongling non-ferrous metals, they are planning maintenance between I think April and May, 2025. And this will take about 200,000 to 250,000 metric tons of sulfuric acid off the spot market. And although smelters are expected to resume the operations in April, this maintenance period is happening right during China's spring application season, which I see it's likely to make sport availability even tighter. So as a result, we are expecting the sulfuric acid market in China to stay tight through the second quarter of 2025. While in Japan and Korea, producers and traders have noticed a bit of a squeeze in the sport availability and they have been busy fulfilling their contract cargoes, which have left them with limited volume for sport trade. So that's why prices have remained stable in this regions.

Mok Yuen Cheng:

I see. Thanks for that, Ong Jia Lun. But so similarly, I would ask where does the market actually expect sulfuric acid prices to trend for the rest of this year, for example, or in the near term?

Ong Jia Lun:

So personally for me, I can't say for sure, but based on what we have gathered from various sources and market participants, sulfuric acid prices are likely to stay stable, for the most part, through 2025 or at least until the middle of the year, which is second half of the year, around June. So however, it's important to remember that there could still be regional price fluctuations due to things like changes in supply chains, shifts in demand, and feedstocks costs, so businesses and stakeholders in the sulfuric acid market will need to stay on top of these factors.

And looking ahead, I spoke to some analysts, so our in-house forecast suggests these prices might soften a bit by late second quarter of 2025 and there are some upside risk to this. So zero factors are playing into this outlook, including increased supply from new copper smelting projects, for example, like the Adani Copper Smelter in west coast, India and PT Manyar Smelter. And both of these smelters are expected to produce sulfuric acid in the second half of 2025. And this added output is likely to put some downward pressure on the sulfuric acid prices. While on the demand side, it looks like growth for sulfuric acid might not be as strong as it was in 2024. So weaker demand growth is expected and that's another factor contributing to the outlook of price stabilization of softening in the latter half of 10 75.

Mok Yuen Cheng:

Very well thanks, Ong Jia Lun. Now, all right, we've looked at copper concentrates where TCRCs are falling and then we looked at sulfuric acid where prices are rising. But how is all this impacting copper cathode, which is the primary metal that smelters are producing, especially for China, amid the U.S. tariff concerns? So I'm turning to Lucy now. What's your observation so far, Lucy?

Lucy:

I think the question here is will the U.S. take the same route as it took for steel and aluminum imposing a 25% blanket tariff on the imports coming into the country? So if there is a chance of our potential tax by the U.S government, this could impact China's imports of copper cathodes and copper scrap. We have already seen many traders moving to the commodity exchange their houses. And what that has done is that has lifted up the copper premiums in Asia. South America origin cathode was sold to the U.S. rather than coming to Asia due to higher premiums on the comics. So all this ties up into a potential situation where China's imports of registered grade A copper cathode may decline.

Now what will come to China, we are seeing more South Africa origin copper cathodes getting sold to China. While sports demand from South Korea and the Southeast Asia customers have also risen. There is also possibility that Chinese copper smelters may increase delivery to the LME to capture the opportunities. At the same time, the shortage in Asia faced added pressure after Philippines Patha copper smelter was put on maintenance and care since late February. The smelter has capacity to produce about 1.2 million metric tons per year copper castrates and produce 200,000 metric tons per year of copper cathodes.

Mok Yuen Cheng:

Thanks, Lucy. That all sounds actually pretty valid and logical. Now, it was mentioned earlier that copper smelting capacity is growing in China. So how about copper demand? Is the market also expecting any improvement in demand compared to last year?

Lucy:

Actually copper demand has remained low starting early this year, mostly due to the Lunar New Year holidays and elevated copper prices. As a result, we saw a significant increase in copper stocks in China, which also was in tandem with the increasing copper production in China. But overall, the copper demand is expected to still grow in 2025 due to China's plan to increase grid capacity. Meanwhile, the growing demand from new energy sectors under the trade-in programs will also aid copper demand in China.

Mok Yuen Cheng:

All right, thank you Lucy. And that brings us to the end of our copper update today. Thanks again also to Han Lu and Ong Jia Lun for sharing your thoughts and insights. Now this podcast was produced by digital content editor, Shikha Singh. And thank you all for listening.