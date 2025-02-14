Understanding the cattle cycle, why US beef prices are at record highs and the role of Australia and Brazil

William Bland:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Commodities Focus Podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The US beef market is worth more than $500 billion a year, the largest of any agriculture commodity. Prices are close to record highs, with 90% Chemical Lean Beef imported through Philadelphia assessed by Platts are more than $6500 a ton. It might seem strange that US beef prices are so high when corn, their main feed grain, isn't, but one of the main reasons for that is the cattle cycle.

I'm William Bland, manager for price reporting in the EMEA agriculture and food team. And to explain what's driving global beef prices, I'm joined by Ryan Urie, the global head of meat and livestock research and analytics, as well as Kevin Coburn, the director of meat and livestock, and Renan Araujo from our pricing team in Sao Paulo. For sensitive listeners, we should say now that we will be discussing harvest rates, as it is critical to the production of protein products. We want listeners to be aware if they're listening for the first time.

Let's start off with Ryan. Can you explain, Ryan, how the cattle cycle works and where the US sits now in that cycle?

Let's start off with Ryan. Can you explain, Ryan, how the cattle cycle works and where the US sits now in that cycle?

Ryan Urie:

Yeah, absolutely, Will. The cattle cycle is a longterm cyclical fluctuation in cattle inventory. It's really driven by economic signals sent through the supply chain, and thus leading to ebbs and flows in pricing and production. Typically, it lasts for eight to 12 years and producers respond to those economic signals, and the herd experiences expansions and contractions during that time.

William Bland:

Eight to 12 years, that's a really long time. What's going on there?

Ryan Urie:

Yeah, it most certainly is, Will, and I think what our listeners need to understand is the biological cycle of a beef animal. That biological cycle is fairly long. When you think about the decision to retain a female animal or a heifer, she's got to now essentially go through almost two years of age in order to hit sexual maturity, to which point she would be able to produce a calf that then would enter the beef supply chain. From the time in which that calf is born out of that female that was retained, we're now looking at another 18 to 24 months before that calf enters the food supply chain. So you can imagine that it starts to take a significant timeframe from when a decision is made to additional beef production hitting the cycle.

William Bland:

That's really useful as a starting point to understand the rest of our conversation. So what are the most important metrics that people should consider if they want to understand where a country's cattle herd sits in the cycle?

Ryan Urie:

Yeah. So some of the important pieces when we start to look at a cattle cycle is we really need to watch the availability of female animals that are going to be available to produce a calf crop. To get to that number, we often watch the percentage of females and the overall harvest rate and some of the leading indicators are profitability in the feeding sector, as well as in the cow-calf sector, as that's really what sends the producer signal to either expand or contract the herd. The phase of the cycle impacts supply and availability of beef, therefore it has a direct impact, and in this case a substantial impact on prices and global price competitiveness of beef.

William Bland:

Thanks, Ryan. So these high prices for beef produced in the US have created a call on imports from the main suppliers. And if we turn to Kevin, who's the main supplier of beef then for the US market? And in what form is most of that beef imported?

Kevin Coburn:

Yeah. Here in recent years, our main suppliers have been Brazil and Australia, that's changed over time. But with the global scale of ramping one of our major exporters, both of those countries continue to gain market share into the United States here and a very big chunk of the beef coming into the United States is lean trim. We also do cuts, but a large majority of it is going to be that lean trim product.

William Bland:

Now that we've established that US, Brazil and Australia as the main global producers of beef, and Brazil and Australia as the main suppliers to the US, where do those two suppliers to the US sit in terms of the cattle cycle and production?

Kevin Coburn:

Sure. I'll start with Australia first. They're coming out of a rebuild phase. They hit a herd low back in 2019, so coming out of the big drought in that year they've been able to expand the cow herd pretty well over the past several years here. We're getting to a point where that growth is slowing, so it's a fairly stable dynamic in Australia. The one thing that can throw that off is if it becomes dry again, we would turn into contraction which initially would lead to higher beef production. But in general, the odds of slightly higher production for 2025 is slated for Australia.

William Bland:

So why does dry weather have that effect on the herd? What exactly is the effect on the herd when there's a period of dry weather?

Kevin Coburn:

So it's one of the main driving factors for your cow-calf producers, ranching producers in terms of what's available as a resource to you. Grass is your cheapest feed cost across your entire operation and when it starts to dry out, you have less availability of it, therefore you have to go source other feed stuffs to feed cows. And that's true across really any region in the world, so when it starts to get dry it puts lots of pressure on our animal numbers across the world.

Brazil is in a little bit different scenario here. We have been contracting the herd over the past couple years. But again, when you're in the initial phases of contraction, you are actually increasing beef production because you're increasing the level of females that are entering the harvest rate. But at some point as the biological process moves forward, you have less animals to deal with and we're kind of at that turning point now. The margin structure at the producer level is also signaling that there could be potentially some expansion across the forward curve here. But really, we're in the piece of the year now in the summer months in South America where some of those female harvest rates are declining seasonally.

So that's going to be the watch point here as we move into the rest of 2025 is do we come out of the summer season and start to see those female rates continue to drive at lower levels? That would indicate that some female rebuilding and female retention would be happening so the herd can move higher. So long story short, it's very unlikely that we're going to be able to sustain the higher levels of production out of Brazil in 2025 compared to what we saw in '24.

William Bland:

Thanks. So maybe on that point, we turn to Renan, who's responsible for publishing the daily price assessment for beef from Brazil. What are you seeing in terms of trends in pricing?

Renan Araujo:

So to understand what we are seeing in international beef price dynamics, we need to get back a brief overview of what happened in 2024. Not just the main suppliers, but also the main buyers. Beef prices showed obvious phased characters last year. In the first half of the year, the China market dominated negotiations at low price with importers gaining the upper hand. However, the second half of the year, the situation changed strongly and the Platts beef price assessments for Brazil rose 23% from August to November. This rebounding price was supported by strong overseas demand, especially from China and the US market, which surprised that they were ready to harvest cattle supply at the moment here in Brazil. This triggered now an upward trend for live cattle price in Brazil and where we saw finished tier price reach record highs on late November.

In Australia, the price dynamics were pretty similar to what happened in Brazil, and also South America beef producers. However, the driving claim in price is beef export and Australia was especially the US beef imports. While Australia beef exports reached monthly records, the Platts assessments for the 90CL rose 12% in the last three months. So in terms of US CIF price, C-I-F price, the increased need for beef imports is being reflect on the Platts assessments, both for the 85CL, 90CL and 95CLs, prices have approached that 12% increase in the last three months.

In the first month of the year, our assessment still reflects them going strong, price movements in Australia and the US. Year to date, the Platts beef FCA Australia has increased by 3%, while the CIF US has risen by 4%. However, Chinese buying interest has been diminishing since late December, reflected in Brazil FCA assessment shows a 1% decrease during this period. This what we are seeing in global beef prices, Will.

William Bland:

In terms of global price competitiveness, are there any headwinds that we need to consider in the relationship in prices between the key exporters, Brazil and Australia?

Renan Araujo:

Yeah, it's a good opportunity to explain, Will, how each country competes in terms of global beef supply. Let's start with Brazil.

Brazil is the major beef supplier to the Chinese market, accounting for 50% of China's beef imports. Last year, Brazil exported near 1.3 million metric tons to China, near record high. This means that Brazil has the price and volume to meet other markets' demands, especially the Halal and the US market. However, Brazil has a limited room to export beef to the US market. Brazil participates in the US quote open to the other markets, which this year was filled before the end of the third week of January. For now, Brazil has I think 6% tax on beef exports to the US.

Brazil do not compete directly with producers, such as Australia, New Zealand, or even Argentina and Uruguay in the US market. But as Kevin mentioned before, US beef imports demand keep increasing this year and Brazilian beef exporters of optimist about new record highs.

In Australia, there are two fronts of demand. The first one is from the US, which should keep increasing during this year as we addressed before. However, Aussie beef exports are also trying to fill the gap left by the US in markets such as Japan and South Korea. Demand from those countries is still warmed and despite increased production, the Aussie beef supply may not be sufficient to meet this demand. We start to monitor the situation in some markets in Southeast Asia that used to buy beef from Australia, but amid those prices at high levels, they are shifting their demand to Brazil, to Brazilian beef. Not just for the front forequarter cuts, but also for the hindquarter cuts. This is what we are seeing here in the gap between Brazilian beef prices to the Aussie beef pricing, especially markets in Southeast Asia, it's around 100 to $1500 per metric ton. We're still tracking all this condition and we will continue to closely monitor all these market dynamics and price struggle daily review.

William Bland:

If you take the long view, anyone here if you want to weigh in, Kevin or Ryan, how have these three markets' major producers that we've been discussing today, how have costs of production changed over the last 10, 15 years? Is it possible, for example now, for anyone to compete with the low costs of production in Brazil?

Kevin Coburn:

Yeah. Brazil's going to maintain their high competitiveness because of their low cost production, Will. Some of the headwinds that Brazil has though is acceptance of their beef globally in a uniform way, so that kind of creates some competition for other major exporters into specific markets. But over the course of time, we have seen costs of production increase in Australia and in the United States, but at the same time, our efficiency gains are offsetting that and that's what's keeping those two countries competitive in the global marketplace as well.

William Bland:

Very dynamic times in the global beef industry, and our prices estimates and analysis certainly indicate increased volatility and opportunity ahead.

Kevin, why don't you give us a quick summary of what to look for in the upcoming months and what it means for market participants?

Kevin Coburn:

Yeah. With the US at their cycle low here, production low if you will, we're going to start to see the need and the demand for imports continue to increase. We're likely headed into one of the strongest net import years that we've seen over the past 20 years or so. So the demand for the lean turning and just imports overall is going to continue to be very, very strong and drive a supportive tone across the global marketplace.

The dynamic that is going to play out globally in our perspective with some pullback in production in Brazil and have steady growth in Australia is really a strong argument point that Australia could potentially gain market share here over 2025 as the year progresses. But again, the Brazilian costs of production advantage is going to keep them competitive in the marketplace even with potentially lower volumes compared to 2024.

William Bland:

Thank you very much. And with that, we will draw to an end, the first of our series of podcasts about the protein sector. Ryan, Kevin and Renan, thank you for joining us in this conversation and thank you to our listeners for tuning in.