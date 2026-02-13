US aluminum market digests tariff-induced volatility at Platts Symposium

S&P Global Offerings
Metals & Mining Theme, Non-Ferrous
February 13, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
In this episode of the Commodities Focus Podcast by S&P Global Energy, host Tina Allagh, lead specialist for nonferrous metals pricing, is joined by senior nonferrous price reporter Colleen Ferguson, metals news reporter Anthony Rizkala and principal aluminum analyst Karen Norton to review the key industry and pricing takeaways from the Miami symposium Feb. 1-3.
How has the current macroeconomic backdrop, with 50% import duties in place since June, impacted sentiment within the domestic aluminum industry? What does the demand environment look like after the removal of electric vehicle incentives and the rise of data center construction? Within the physical aluminum market, what does spot activity look like as existing stocks continue to dwindle?
From current market drivers to the year's forecasted supply and demand balance globally, this episode explores the numerous uncertainties weighing on US aluminum trade.
