India Energy Week to seek answers on demand trajectory, oil diplomacy and upstream push

Crude Oil, Chemicals, Agriculture, Energy Transition, Biofuel, Renewables
February 05, 2025
India's rapidly growing energy demand, the shifting focus of oil producers towards the country, and the transition to cleaner energy sources are key themes at India Energy Week. Delegates will seek insights on how Indian energy companies and policymakers can balance the reliance on traditional fuels with a new energy roadmap.
In a comprehensive discussion, Dave Ernsberger, Co-President at S&P Global Energy, Ranjit Rath, Chairman and Managing Director at Oil India Ltd, and Sambit Mohanty, Asia Energy Editor, will explore key market issues of interest to delegates. They will address India's evolving relationship with non-OPEC producers and outline the strategies India plans to implement in its upstream sector to attract global investors.