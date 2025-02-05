India Energy Week to seek answers on demand trajectory, oil diplomacy and upstream push

Sambit Mohanty:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Commodities Focus Podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights. India's fast-growing appetite for energy, the shifting focus of all producers towards India, the push towards a gas-based economy, and cleaner fuels will be in focus at the India Energy Week. Delegates attending the event will be looking for answers on how Indian energy companies and policymakers will strike a balance between the need for traditional fuels while embracing a new energy roadmap. They'll be looking for insights from government officials, ministers, and CEOs on a number of themes from India's growing relationship with non-OPEC producers to the strategy India plans to adopt for its upstream sector to attract global investors. As the spotlight shines on India, we'll be discussing some of these themes that will be on the minds of the delegates attending India Energy Week.

I am Sambit Mohanty, Asia Energy Editor and your host for today. To discuss some of these themes, I'm pleased to welcome two senior leaders to share their views. Ranjit Rath, Chairman and Managing Director of [inaudible 00:01:16] for an Oil India Limited, and Dave Ernsberger, Co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights. Welcome Ranjit and Dave.

Dave Ernsberger:

Thanks, Sambit. Good to see you.

Sambit Mohanty:

Dave, let me address the first question to you on the demand outlook. The spotlight surely is on India as far as oil demand is concerned. We have seen that the IEA has recently highlighted India's role in global oil markets saying that consumption will expand substantially over the remainder of the decade fueled by strong growth in its economic and population, making the country largest source of demand growth. So, over the remainder of the decade, the view is that India will be adding up to 1 million barrels per day of new refining distillation capacity more than any country in the world outside of China. If we look at our own forecasts from S&P Global Commodity Insight, India will be the leading driver for future oil demand growth. And in 2025, our forecast is that countries forecast to deliver a relatively faster growth in oil demand, and that is by up 3.2% compared to China's 1.7%, just to give an example.

So, my question to you, Dave is, how do you see the demand scenario shaping up over the next few years and what are the opportunities and challenges that could be potentially be in store for India?

Dave Ernsberger:

Well, thank you, Sambit. You laid out a whole series of interesting statistics right there around refining capacity expansions, demand changes, and there's a lot to think about in what you were just describing, but here's the most important thing from my perspective. The global energy industry and specifically the global oil industry, has spent the past 20 years thinking about China as the engine of oil demand growth. And that indeed was the main story. If you understood China, you understood oil, when it came to demand, especially. Now, in 2025, India will contribute more to demand growth for oil than China will, which is something you covered in your opening comments there. According to our forecasts at S&P Global Commodity Insights, we would expect oil demand to grow by about a million barrels per day in 2025. Half of that will come from India and China, but the greatest proportion will come from India, and that means that the oil industry has to make a bit of a leap in how it thinks about understanding the oil markets.

Now, to understand the marginal value of oil, the market has to understand India, and that raises a whole series of new questions, which we'll talk about in the podcast today. We'll talk about it India Energy Week in a couple of weeks, about what does it mean to understand India and when it comes to thinking about the oil markets. So, I'm really looking forward to hearing what Dr. Ranjit Rath has to say because he's the expert there more so than I am. But I'll give you a few thoughts to start off here. So, demand in India in 2024 grew quickly but less quickly than the market had anticipated because there was an effect from the weather, greater rainfall, there was an effect from slower industrial activity, these things happen. And if we look forward to 2025, here's my final comment for you to open up here, at least.

Not only do we need to think about the weather in India as an impact on demand growth, this is not an issue we thought about with China for the last 20 years, the weather so much, and we need to measure economic activity which moves according to different rhythms in India than it does in China. But beyond that, we have to watch the strength of the Indian currency, the rupee, and we have to watch inflation carefully in China, as well, because our researchers think that with the Indian rupee having hit record lows against the US dollar recently, that adds to economic pressure on oil demand. Let's remember oil trades in dollars, that makes it more expensive in India if the rupee is at a low and any attempt to reduce inflation substantially could also constrain activity. So, these are things to think about that the oil market is not used to thinking about, but if the industry doesn't get its head around those things, it's going to miss his oil demand expectations in terms of projections quite significantly.

Sambit Mohanty:

Thank you, Dave. You have nicely summed up the opening comments. I'll move, Ranjit, to you for the next question. Ranjit, you are one of the leaders of India's upstream sector. I spent some time with India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri a few days ago, and he was talking about the upstream sector with a lot of interest. We have seen in recent years that India has taken a series of upstream reforms such as giving greater marketing freedom to producers. In addition, upstream companies can now carve out areas for oil and gas exploration under the open acreage licensing policy, and now, the big focus is on the deep-water segment. However, a key thing that's still missing from India's portfolio for a long time is a big discovery. How would you sum up the roadmap ahead for India's upstream sector?

Ranjit Rath:

First of all, thank you very much for hosting me today and it was a pleasure listening to Dave. Let me tell you, yes, I agree that we haven't had a major discovery in the same times, but I must tell you that we are waiting for a major discovery and I am saying this out of my conviction of the understanding that I have about the sedimentary formations of the sedimentary basins of the country that we have under exploration. But going forward, government of India has undertaken some path-breaking reforms. One that you have already covered in your opening remark is the open acreage licensing policy, but most importantly, what we would say that the initiative taken to unlock the no-go areas in the offshore waters of East Coast and West Coast and on either side of the Andaman Nicobar Island or Andaman Nicobar Basin will be the next destination for exploration.

And given the fact that we had a success of the OLP 9 bidding round, all of us are eagerly waiting for OLP 10 bidding round, which will see international collaborations because we are in discussion terms with some of our IOCs and NOCs across the globe. As Oil India Limited, we are looking forward to collaborations to actively pursue exploration averages. In addition to it, Government of India has also recently taken up a decision or an initiative called Stratigraphic Well, where about 3,200 crore rupees of investment, I would call, plus I identified a year mark to undertake 4 Stratigraphic Well drilling in Kutch-Saurashtra Basin in the West coast and in the East coast, the Bengal Basin, the deep and ultra deep waters of Mahanadi Basin, and the deep and ultra deep waters of Andaman Nicobar. And as the national oil company, both ONGC and Oil India has been mandated to undertake these drillings, which would primarily entail water depth of about 2000 to 3000 meters and depth of the drilling of about 7,000 meters.

The intent of these drillings is primarily to establish the potential resource position and a database to encourage the operators or the explorers of the world to look at India positively and help collaborate with the national oil companies. So, this is the landscape that we are opening up or we are looking forward. And as we speak, I must share through this podcast of yours, Oil India recently have taken a decision and currently undertaking exploratory drilling under the OLP acreage system or [inaudible 00:09:01] for Andaman Nicobar Basin. And as we speak, we have already drilled about in one well, about 2,800 meters, and we are committed to drill about 4+ well locations, which has been reaffirmed by petroleum system modeling studies, and we are all geared up to participate in the forthcoming OLP 10 bidding round. And through your podcast, I would seek a greater participation or collaboration.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure, thanks Ranjit. In fact, OLP-10, there will be a lot of interest in that round. Obviously, the markets will be watching us very closely. Thanks for your really good comments on the upstream sector. Dave, I'll come back to you and this time, we will focus a little bit on the trade flow side of things. If you look at the data from 2024, and this is our data from existing the Global Commodity Insights, we noticed some shift in how India sourced its crude oil imports from the Middle East took a bit of a hit while Russian crude imports now accounts for almost 35% of India's total imports, which squeeze around 4.9 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, imports from the US were back to levels we saw in 2029. Although India continued to receive smaller volumes from, let's say, regions like Latin America and Africa, the Middle East and Russia now together account for our 80% of India's crude oil imports.

Again, referring back to my recent discussion with Minister Puri, he was talking about how non-OPEC suppliers such as US, Canada, Guyana, and Russia will increasingly play much bigger roles in India's crude oil basket in the foreseeable future. What are you gathering from your discussions on how India's oil trade map might shape up in the future?

Dave Ernsberger:

Thanks, Sambit. So, it was fascinating to hear Dr. Ranjit's thoughts around exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources within India, itself. Naturally, we wish India the greatest success in self-sufficiency because that's not only the most economic way to meet this new demand, but also the most sustainable way to meet new demand from an emissions perspective is to source locally. But whatever isn't sourced from within India, and of course, we should remember, India is a significant producer of oil and gas, by the way. But whatever isn't sourced locally needs to be imported, and one of the most remarkable features of India's participation in the global energy mix is its highly effective and highly flexible market-driven approach to procuring imports. And it was only three years ago that India imported, let's call it hardly any Russian crude oil. That's not a very scientific statement, but it wasn't very much a Russian that went to India.

And now, India is pretty much the biggest importer of Russian oil anywhere in the world. And not only has India changed dramatically the flow of oil around the world, which by the way was very much supported by western economies, the United States, China, and everybody else because that redrawing of the map helped keep inflationary pressure off oil prices. If it hadn't flown to India and if India had continued to pull from traditional sources, actually the headline price of oil would've been much higher. So, India's flexibility is an asset to the global energy industry for rebalancing flows based on economic signals. I suppose that's a relatively long-winded way of saying that I would expect, and certainly people I meet expect India to continue to be a very dynamic balancer of flows in the market. And so, will India continue to buy this much Russian crude? That's not a political question. That's an economic question for people I talk to who look at India's imports.

Some of the sanctions that have been put in place on vessels and shipping mean that shipping crude to India can be more expensive than it used to be. I fully would expect India to start to lean into alternative sources where, by the way, it has long-standing connections. So, West Africa, the United States, and even South America, which is economically speaking one of the least attractive places to import from if you're in India. But if the value makes it work, the relationships, the practices, and the know-how are there. So, look, personally, I'd expect to see India import more from West Africa, a traditional supply source as you've covered in other podcasts, the demand there is changing all the time. And also the United States, which has made it part of its policy to amp up exports even further than it has done to date. So, that'll be driven by price, economics, and flexibility, but we can certainly rely on India to be the balancing force, I would argue.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure, sure. Thanks, Dave. And in fact, there'll be a lot of discussions around this at the India Energy Week. There'll be people who'll be seeking answers on some of the recent sanctions that we saw and how that might develop, affect India's overall crude oil flows. I'll come back, Ranjit, to you for another topic related to upstream and this time, it's a historic act which the government is seeking to amend, and that's the Oilfields Regulation and Development Act of 1948. And by expanding the scope to include shale oils, shale gas, and coal bed methane in addition to oil and gas. It has also proposed to a series of other changes such as freedom for international companies to pursue international arbitration in the event of disputes, as well as offering a longer lease period.

And as far as interest of international companies are concerned, we recently saw ONGC tying up with BP for technical services for Mumbai High production. Recently, Oil India, which the company were leading has signed deal with total energies. Do you think these relationships can expand in the future and some of the international companies can get involved in open acreage licensing policy? I've pretty much asked you two questions in one, but if you want to highlight both of them.

Ranjit Rath:

Absolutely. In fact, let me tell you, [inaudible 00:14:58] said so that this is going to be a historic moment for the oil and gas sector or specifically the upstream part of the value chain when once we get the bill approved, the upper house has already cleared it. Once it is done in the Lok Sabha, I'm sure this will be a momentous occasion for all of us in the upstream value chain. This will also open up the Vista where, one more thing that probably I would like to highlight when we deal with deep and ultra deep waters. That means it is in the exclusive economic zone and then far away from the coast. So, a lot of collaborative approaches needed not only for the discovery purpose but also for the field development purpose. So, if you have a cluster of fields to be developed by several operators to optimize the cost or make the projects viable or economically viable, the cost sharing or shared infrastructure will be a construct and then the unitization approach will also be there.

So, we have also started looking at these possibilities and I'm sure this will be also another enabler for encouraging international oil companies or national oil companies to look at India. As far as the ORDA Act is there, I think you have already said, and we all look forward to that particular act getting cleared. And as far as Dave also made a very good point. Look, the story of oil and gas for India will continue to prevail in the sense that we are concurrently also looking at overseas assets for acquisition and also being very, very focused and persistent efforts are underway to pursue exploration. And let me tell you, we are not pursuing exploration only in the or only looking at OLP areas for 10 in the deep and ultra deep. India has a landmass, offers enormous opportunities and as we speak, we continue to do exploration in our mining leases and the open acreages that we have in the Mainland India or onshore basins. So, there also we continue to do discoveries. It's only a matter of time, we strike something big.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure. Thank you, Ranjit. I'll stay with you for the next question. And that is how Indian oil companies are diversifying their portfolio to prepare for a changing energy landscape. Oil India is obviously now diversifying through its subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery, which has embarked on an integrated expansion project to read its capacity from, let's say, 3.2 million metric tons per year to 9 million metric tons per year. As a green initiative of yours, NRL is in advanced stages of completion of the 50,000 tons per year, 2G bioethanol plant. And interestingly, Oil India is also making a big push towards critical minerals. I want to hear a little more from you about that. So, are we going to increasingly see Indian oil companies embracing a much more diversified portfolio than just depending on fossil fuels in the coming decades?

Ranjit Rath:

No, you were bang on that particular point here. We would do extensive core business in terms of oil and gas. So, as we rightly picked up NRL, we are doing expansion. By the end of the year, we should have the commissioning of 9 million metric ton of crude oil processing facilities in Assam. And going forward, what we see is that the decrease in the percentage will be very, very less in terms of hydrocarbon consumption in percentage, but the growth in the quantification will be in multiple times. So, we will continue to explore, we will continue to produce, and I must tell you, last couple of years, Oil India has been producing year-on-year, 5.5% to 6% growth on top of a decline of 10% of the production profile, and we will continue to pursue that. We will actively pursue more deeper drilling, more near surface exploration.

As far as the alternative energy portfolio is concerned, yes, while focusing on the poor ENP in terms of fossil fuel as oil and gas, we are also pursuing critical minerals in terms of our portfolio. But beyond that, the more sustained focus will be on renewables. So, solar photovoltaic, wind will be added to our portfolio. We have got some MOUs signed in northeastern part of the country and in the western part of the country, where we have our existing oil and gas operations. We are also having a mandate to do compressed biogas as part of the municipal solid waste being converted or agricultural residue being converted. That would also give us a renewable portfolio or a clean energy portfolio. And I must share with you recently, we have already taken a decision and the process of incorporation is underway that Oil India will have a Oil India Green Energy Limited, which will be a wholly owned subsidiary.

This apart at a refinery stage also, we are now started looking at possibility of, you are aware, is the 2G ethanol project, where bamboo is the feedstock. That project is on a pre-commissioning stage. And in addition to that, we will have green acetic acid and green porphyrin. So, we'll have green ethanol, which will go to the MS blending for purpose and green porphyrin and green acetic acid will find its way to the global market. So, we are creating a balanced portfolio, but definitely, the focus will remain on ENP.

Sambit Mohanty:

A very diversified portfolio there. Thanks, Ranjit. Dave, you have been traveling a lot. You have been talking to a lot of leaders across the globe, who have huge interest in India's energy sector. From all that you're gathering, do you think the oil and gas demand, the growth trajectory in India will remain positive for a much longer period than many other leading energy consuming nations? And as demand grows, if you can share your views on the role that leading price benchmarks can play to bring transparency to markets.

Dave Ernsberger:

Well, certainly, we expect India energy demand, in general, and oil demand, in particular, to remain one of the key driving forces in the economy for the decade to come. And this is because India has relatively low per capita fuel consumption today and it's backed by large economic growth, industrialization, and ever better off population. So, the backdrop and the macro drivers for Indian demand are powerful and bullish. Now, in terms of price benchmarks and understanding all of that, I would just relate back to what I was talking about earlier around India's remarkable dexterity in energy markets. India uses the right benchmark for the right solution, which means that to understand how India is engaging the global market from a crude purchasing perspective, just to take one example, it's vital to understand the difference in the price of physical medium sour crude oil, Platts Dubai is the benchmark there and physical light sweet crude oil, which would be Platts Dated Brent, because the relative spread between Brent and Dubai will inform India's import behavior, which part of the world is pulling from which kind of oil is coming in and so on.

But let's not forget India's impact on the exports, as well. India was the single largest exporter to the storage and trading hub of Fujairah once again last week, sending around 200,000 barrels a day of refined products, mostly gasoline to the Middle East. What that means is it's very important to understand the difference between the physical value of gasoline in the Middle East. Again, Platts MOPAG is that indicator there versus Northwest Europe, the Mediterranean, and the US Atlantic Coast. So, to really be in step and even ahead of what's going on with India's imports and exports as it continues to be a big driver for the next decade, I think folks are going to have to be really carefully mindful of what's happening in physical oil benchmarks.

Sambit Mohanty:

Thank you. Thank you, Dave. I think we have covered most of the stuff which we wanted to cover, but before we end, let me quickly ask both of you to give our listeners what they can expect from India Energy Week. Ranjit, do you want to go first?

Ranjit Rath:

Yeah, absolutely. Let me tell you the first two editions of IEW has been super successful and we had got immensely benefited not only by participation, by showcasing Oil India's prowess or the portfolio, but we could have meaningful engagement with the international oil companies and national oil companies, which is at various stages today for possible collaboration, but most importantly, for the IEW 3 that we are going to witness from 11 to 14 February, we are all looking forward to more such collaborative approach, more such display of the possibilities. And I would like to say that India is the current bright spot in the oil and gas value chain of the entire globe. So, IEW is the place, is the most happening place, and please be there.

Sambit Mohanty:

Great. Dave, do you want to share your views?

Dave Ernsberger:

Yeah, there's no way to improve upon what Dr. Ranjit was saying there, but I will add and emphasize that India is the big story in the energy markets right now. India, as I've been meeting with leaders from around the world, is there to do business and this is an important time to meet, connect, and understand how to work with India to take the economy forward from here because it will be the driver of the coming decade.

Sambit Mohanty:

Those were extremely valuable insights. Thank you, Ranjit and Dave, for joining me in this conversation. Leading energy experts will not only share their views on strategies India need to adopt for the sustainable and decarbonized future, but they will also throw light on what oil and gas companies can do to diversify and prepare for a changing energy landscape. We will be watching this space closely and keep bringing you all the insights.

This podcast is produced by Asia Digital Editors Shikha Singh and Dipti Bhatt. Thank you for listening.