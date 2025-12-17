Chemicals

Are biomaterials ready for mainstream adoption?

IFF's Enzymatic Biomaterials Platform Discussed

Biomaterials Market Opportunities in Home Care, Water Treatment, Packaging

Journey from Concept to Commercialization of Biomaterials

Leticia Gonçalves, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)'s president of health and biosciences, joins the podcast to discuss IFF's Designed Enzymatic Biomaterials (DEB) platform, its journey from concept to commercialization, and the expanding market opportunities for biomaterials in sectors like home care, water treatment, and packaging.

