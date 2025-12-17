Are biomaterials ready for mainstream adoption?

S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals
December 17, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
IFF's Enzymatic Biomaterials Platform Discussed
Biomaterials Market Opportunities in Home Care, Water Treatment, Packaging
Journey from Concept to Commercialization of Biomaterials
Leticia Gonçalves, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)'s president of health and biosciences, joins the podcast to discuss IFF's Designed Enzymatic Biomaterials (DEB) platform, its journey from concept to commercialization, and the expanding market opportunities for biomaterials in sectors like home care, water treatment, and packaging.
