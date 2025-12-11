Chemicals

How are market dynamics shaping up for methanol in the US and globally?

Featuring Kamna Kapoor and Andre Mikhail

HIGHLIGHTS

Trade barriers influence global methanol dynamics

Demand outlook uncertain amid market volatility

Kamna Kapoor, senior price reporter at S&P Global Energy, and Andre Mikhail, price reporter at S&P Global Energy, join the podcast to discuss the latest in methanol market dynamics. Key topics include a supply glut in the US, ongoing contract negotiations, and the impact of trade barriers.

