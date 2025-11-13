What are the key priorities for the chemical distribution sector right now?

Eric Beier:

Then we pivoted very quickly in late February when we started talking about Canada and Mexico having these tariffs. And we haven't stopped every day since essentially of late February. I think if you didn't have tariffs in place, you would've seen a lot more investment and probably some more M&A activity in our industry, but there was a lot more opportunity in 2025 to see more growth, and I don't think we hit that mark just because of interest rates, because of the tariffs. Those things really set the market back a little bit in our site.

Jameson Croteau:

Hello and welcome to the Chemical Week Podcast. I'm Jameson Croteau. Today, we'll be diving into the North American chemical distribution industry, an industry which has had a roller coaster of a decade so far after the supply chain struggles that emerged from COVID to a post-pandemic boom, now has been hit with another wave of uncertainty following the US trade tariffs in an industry down cycle. To discuss this and more, I'm joined today by the Alliance for Chemical Distribution President and CEO, Eric Beier. How are you doing this morning?

Eric Beier:

Good, Jameson. It's always good to talk for you. Thanks for having me on.

Jameson Croteau:

Thanks for coming on the pod. Just to kick things off, in broad terms, what's the general mood for ACD members and distributors in 2025?

Eric Beier:

Well, I think it's been cautiously optimistic here. I think there's been, obviously, it's been slow with tariffs. I think you have seen a lot of our guys pull back just because of the uncertainty of what tariff rates are going to be on any given day based upon what the president's offering up on Truth Social. It's been a struggle for our guys. So I think for them, they are always an optimistic bunch. So I always say they're still optimistic, but I think it's also been a struggle in the fact that it's a day-to-day grind trying to keep up with the various tariffs and days that are coming down from Mount High in the White House. So I would say it's kind of been a mixed bag, probably ultimately.

Jameson Croteau:

Gotcha. Yeah. Because I remember last year when we talked, we were predicting 2025 to be a great year of growth for the sector looking behind at the labor strikes having been over and the de-stocking slowing down, and then the regulatory burdens were supposed to ease, but obviously, tariffs kind of swept in and knocked out the optimism out. How have they affected the industry right now? I know most of them have gone in effect over the summer, so we haven't really seen the huge waves hitting yet.

Eric Beier:

Well, certain tariffs are in place, certain ones are ever-changing. As we record this right now, the President is coming back on Air Force One from Asia, and he just struck a whole bunch of "deals" with China and Malaysia and Cambodia and a whole bunch of other places. So seeing the writing is where we need to make sure that things are as they're being told on the various social media outlets.

Last year, when you and I were talking, it was, you're right, it was all about what's going to happen with the port strike and that kind of thing. And then we pivoted very quickly in late February when we started talking about Canada and Mexico having these tariffs. And we haven't stopped every day since, essentially late February.

So for our guys, we looked at 2025 and I certainly did as a year for opportunity, and I think you could have seen the stock market really even be more aggressive than it is right now in terms of the uptick. I think if you didn't have tariffs in place, you would've seen a lot more investment and probably some more M&A activity in our industry. And obviously, interest rates have not been great. We just got a rate reduction of a quarter point yesterday off of the heels of one last month, so that's trending in the right area, but there was a lot more opportunity in 2025 to see more growth. And I don't think we hit that mark just because of interest rates, because of the tariffs. Those things really set the market back a little bit in our side.

Jameson Croteau:

Yeah, I gotcha. I know we'll jump into M&A little bit later, but just in general, are distributors, what are they doing to weather this uncertainty that's prevalent and it expands and changes day by day?

Eric Beier:

Well, I didn't even realize this probably more until over the summer when I started just talking to a lot of our members to get a feel for how they were dealing with tariffs. But I think COVID really helped prepare our guys, because putting all your eggs in one basket, trying to get product coming in from China, delays, stuff like that, I think really hampered them. And so they realized, "Hey, I've got a ..." Much like you and I have a 401(k) portfolio and we want to invest wisely and spread it around various options.

I think our members have really done a good job since before COVID, yes, but certainly since COVID saying, "Hey, I want to make sure I am not caught in another situation like we have with COVID." So I think a lot of them were in a position where when the terror started hitting late February, early March, they were not happy about it, but they could deal with it. I think a lot of people had hoped. I had hoped that this would all be done by Labor Day, but we're still doing it right now.

So I think just the sheer fact that they learned so much during COVID and they were able to diversify their distribution portfolio, if you want to call it that, and also looking at ways where much like what the president wants, how can they utilize domestic resources so they're not bringing stuff in internationally? That's a much tougher argument because a lot of products are only made exclusively abroad just because of the environmental regulations and the cost being a little more cost prohibitive to do so in the United States.

But ultimately, I think for our guys is they learned a lot during COVID. They're learning more now with the tariffs, but ultimately because they're able to look at various revenue streams, they're able to weather the storm and hopefully we'll see some closure on tariffs here in the next few months and put this to bet.

Jameson Croteau:

Yeah, if there's an industry out there that's been battle testing, there's definitely distribution industry. If we put aside tariffs and look more at specific growth through companies, what are companies doing to diversify and to expand the core competencies and showcase how they can be a great partner to producers and customers?

Eric Beier:

Well, I think one thing that our guys have always done very, very well is they're logistics gurus. So when you think about 3PL, in many ways, our guys are those fantastic 3PL providers. Yes, they have warehouses. Yes, they might manufacture a little bit and, yes, they have trucks and they're moving product. Our guy is always finding ways to satisfy the customer. Honestly, that's why our companies have been around, some of them, been around for over 100 years is their ability to find ways to make sure that the value of the customer is still there and they can go ahead and keep them.

So I think in terms of the products that are coming in, people are changing all the time, but I think their ability to find ways to keep the customer happy by bringing products in a very efficient and effective way, ocean carrier, rail, trucking, their own warehousing, whatever it's going to be. The 3PL part of this cannot be understated in terms of value and it is to the customer. And so I think that's how they've been able to survive the day, to be honest with you, whether it's they've had to change their products so they're not being tariffed and something coming in from China or Asia or Europe or whatever it's going to be.

They have found ways to say, "If I still have to do that, I could find ways to make the customer happy while still trying to make a buck and keep the lights on." Ultimately, our guys are very, very good at that 3PL component where they can keep the customer happy and make some money while recognizing that in the world that they're in, they're going to have to change in the fly on any given day.

Jameson Croteau:

Yeah, flexibility and efficiency really are at the name of the game and at the moment, tying into that is a digitalization. When I've talked to a bunch of distributors over the past year or so, that's been the big push is digital platforms using GenAI to help with customers and with orders and stuff like that. Do you see that growing in the next few years? Is there dangers to that? Is it primarily a good thing? Or what's your outlook?

Eric Beier:

It's AI. I mean, digitalization has been happening for years. I say whether it's e-commerce platforms where small, medium, large-sized companies can work with their customers and they can do something on a website versus a phone call and the fax machine, like what used to be done and to some degree still is AI has definitely thrown everybody for a bit of a loop.

I think initially, AI was really a good opportunity for people to weed out sales leads, but now I think there is becoming more and more of a concern about the security side of AI. We have seen in our industry for years product fraud, imposters that look like their customers do put our members into potentially was in containers of what could be highly volatile toxic products. And AI now is reinforcing it and expanding that opportunity through product fraud. So for us, the security and safety of what we do is always going to be front and center.

And so AI has showed essentially more of a challenge for our guys to be really in the ball to make sure that the customers that they continue to have are those customers and a new entrants into the marketplace that become a prospect customer. They got to make sure they vet them accordingly, and that's not some AI do where bad guys are using AI to go ahead and grab product and then Lord knows what they're going to do with that product from there.

So I think it's a challenge for us as a trade association to try and represent them. I'm not a big fan of regulation, but I got to tell you, we got to get our arms around what AI is going to mean. There's certainly plenty of positive aspects to it, as I mentioned, on generating sales leads and weeding through those and potential new customers, but I maintain there's still a lot more bad that could come out of AI.

And I think ultimately, we need to put some safeguards and parameters around what AI can and can't do here in the United States and globally, and that's going to require our regulators and Congress to actually do something. So as we sit here and deal with a 30-day shutdown right now of the federal government, there's going to be something that Congress is going to need to do once we get past the shutdown sometime in 2026 where they're going to have to look at doing some guardrails around what AI is and how businesses can use it, and to protect those businesses from not losing business because of bad guys coming in and taking their stock or their product.

Jameson Croteau:

Great. Yeah, I know that's been a huge thing is security and safety. Obviously, with the changing of administrations from the Biden era to the Trump administration, I know regulation, those burdens were supposed to lessen. How has that gone so far in 2025?

Eric Beier:

Yeah, I mean, unfortunately, the tariffs have overshadowed everything, but we have worked really closely in the various agencies that we've dealt with, so DOT to EPA, to OSHA, to FDA to DHS. We have really been happy with some of the rollback we've seen on regulatory stuff, whether it's potentially a clean water act stuff to TSCA reform, whatever it's going to be, we've seen a lot of good stuff happen and more stuff is going to come.

So we're happy that at least the various political appointees and the careers that are working for those folks at the various agencies, especially the EPA, where we've been working on a number of different issues where they have said, "Yeah, we understand the economic impact on you guys. Let's find a way to make this worthwhile." Also, maintaining environmental integrity, which is not lost on anybody. Sometimes you'll see the left go to the extreme of saying, "Oh, the chemical industry doesn't care about what they're doing, and sit there and litter and have incidents and accidents to affect the environment."

That's the last thing any good business in the United States that has to do with chemicals that's transporting and wants to do. They want to make sure they do it effectively, safely, and securely. Always going to be front and center, and then there's no environmental impact if you do all that. That's the key. And so EPA gets that at least with some of the folks that are coming in. So we've been pretty happy with a lot of the different issues that we've been worked on, the regulatory reform side.

OSHA have been a little slower. I hope they'll pick it up a little bit, but a lot of this stuff is also Congress approving appointees and getting those folks in so they can make some of the changes that we're hoping they're going to make. So Congress moves a little slowly at times, so we'd have to wait for them to act, but we're hopeful we'll see some more change between now and the end of the year and then well into 2026.

Jameson Croteau:

Gotcha. And obviously, the government shutdown sort of puts a hamper on that. How do you see that affecting the entire industry, especially like you said, with regulatory stuff being slowed down already?

Eric Beier:

Yeah, obviously, if you're trying to get an approval on something and it's likely to have to go through a career or a bureaucrat of some sort, they're not working, and so that doesn't help your business. Now, for most of our guys, this is not having a huge effect, so that's a positive.

Jameson Croteau:

And I'll switch gears and look at M&A. I know we brought it up earlier, but this year sort of tracks with the slowness that was in 2024, which is obviously coming off a pretty strong M&A environment for 2023 and 2022 for the chemical distribution industry. Do you feel like, is it mostly just the tariff uncertainty and a wait and see approach? Or is there something else going around with the lack of M&A deals?

Eric Beier:

We had inflation going up a fair amount of towards, obviously, the better part of the Biden administration, especially the last few years. You come in and you throw tariffs on top of that with interest rates that are still pretty high. It wasn't a very conducive environment for M&A to be frank with you. So I'm not surprised that we had the year that we had in terms of very few mergers that were out there. Do I foresee it getting better in 2026? Probably if you see interest rates continue to go down, you actually get bonafide in blood trade agreements that are finalized.

I mean, we're seeing a lot of "frameworks" right now, but they're not finalized. And so I think if you start seeing China and India and Canada and Mexico with USMCA and all that kind of stuff, that really starts getting finalized. I think you're can see a pretty robust marketplace where you could see a fair amount of M&A activity. That doesn't help us from membership dues obviously, but it's one of those things where it is the nature of the beast in our industry, and you go with the punches on it, but I'm not surprised it's been quiet this year. I think it's going to continue to be that way for the time being. But if you see a few of things turn where interest rates will continue to drop and the Fed does that and you see some hard and finalized trade deals, I think you'll see an uptick in potential activity because then people are willing to spend the money.

Jameson Croteau:

Then private equity, I know they've always been a huge driver for buying and consolidating in the distribution space. Do you foresee that happening once interest rates go down?

Eric Beier:

Yeah. I mean, private equity is always involved, whether it's big companies having PE involved or PE going after smaller guys and buying up and starting them under their own umbrella, whatever it may be, they're always active. And so I can't imagine they won't be active for the foreseeable future. I mean, our industry has done what it's done very well financially and safely and securely and environmentally soundly for many, many, many years, and so that's why there's always interest. So I don't suspect we'll see anything different moving forward.

Jameson Croteau:

And I guess we'll talk about the needs of the chemical distribution industry. What do you see that is necessary to help grow? Or is there just a lessening of regulatory burden, or is there something else that the sector can contribute?

Eric Beier:

Yeah. I mean, obviously, tariffs getting agreed to going away, we won. I think the interest rates going down so folks can buy property and develop more for warehouse and infrastructure purposes is another one. Tax reform, it was something, the Big Beautiful Bill was a hugely beneficial bill to our members, especially when it comes to bonus depreciation and stuff like that.

There's still more things that Congress didn't tackle that they probably should have tackled in that Big Beautiful Bill that we would like to see in another tax reform bill. So always up for tax reform. So that's another thing. And, yeah, I think continuation of the agencies to address reg relief and reform so that we don't have multiple agencies tackling one issue where it's a waste, but it's a burden on our guys. That kind of stuff, we need to continue to push and get rid of to be frank with you. And that will really help our businesses. We want our businesses to grow and they want to grow and employ and provide good jobs to local communities and support all the things that go on at local communities themselves. So you look at tax and reg reform, you look at interest rates, you look at the tariff reduction and getting those agreed to all those things factoring together, I think it'll be a pretty robust 2026 and beyond.

Jameson Croteau:

Great. Yeah, a lot of moving parts. And if you could look into that crystal ball one more time, what do you see for 2026 as you just pointed out, but for the rest of the decade?

Eric Beier:

Yeah, I think it's tough. Politically, years are interesting years even in the midterm and not the politics governs what our or any other industry go by, but there always seems to be some kind of parallels where things slow down a little bit, people get conservative. I actually think next year, and I don't know why I feel this way, but I think I'm going to go with it that the first half of the year will be slow, but I think the second half of the year might be a little more aggressive.

Usually, I would take the flip of that because I would say that people are willing to do some spending in the first six months, and then they tighten it up because they're not too sure what the leadership structure within Congress the federal government's going to be. But the White House is the White House, Trump's not going anywhere. And the question is, is Congress going to maintain Republican Senate and the House? So for me, if something tells me that I think we're going to go down a path where we'll be slow the first half of the year, we'll probably see some agreements and some lower interest rates, and I think we'll have a pretty strong end of the 2026 year and into 2027.

Jameson Croteau:

Fantastic. At least we're looking up.

Eric Beier:

Yes, that's the hope That is the hope. Half glass full, man. Half glass full.

Jameson Croteau:

Yep. Thanks so much for joining the podcast today, Eric. This has been a great discussion ahead of the ACD's annual meeting, which is coming up on November 11th in Marco Island, Florida. This is Jameson Croteau signing off for Chemical Week.