What are the key priorities for the chemical distribution sector right now?

Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates
November 13, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Distributors navigate tariff impacts, regulatory changes
M&A remains active in consolidating distribution sector
Eric Byer, president of distributor trade group Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD), joins podcast host Jameson Croteau for a discussion of the state of the chemical distribution sector. Key topics include the impact of tariffs on the outlook for distributors, the sector's view on Trump's regulatory agenda, and the M&A market in the perpetually-consolidating distribution industry.
The Chemical Week Podcast is the industry's premier platform for wide-ranging discussion of issues impacting the global chemicals sector, hosted by the editors of Chemical Week and S&P Global Energy. Subscribe to the Chemical Week podcast on your favorite platform, or visit chemweek.com/podcast to view our episode archive.
