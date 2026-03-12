What is the outlook for recycled PET in 2026?

Alasdair Carmichael and Lauren Laibach of the National Association for PET Container Resources (Napcor) join S&P Global research head Olivier Maronneaud and podcast host Vincent Valk for a discussion of the outlook for recycled PET in 2026. Key topics include the findings of Napcor's latest report on the state of the PET recycling sector and global challenges related to regulatory differences, trade tensions and weak supply-demand dynamics.

