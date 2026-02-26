How can AI be scaled effectively in chemical manufacturing operations?

Dan Jeavons, president of Applied Computing, a developer of foundational AI models for industry, joins The Chemical Week Podcast to discuss how AI can improve the chemicals sector's operations and the challenges to implementing it. Jeavons -- also a former executive at Shell -- discusses why LLMs must be tuned for industrial operating environments, the importance of getting a workforce comfortable with AI and where chemical makers see the greatest potential for operational optimization. Before the chat with Jeavons, Chemical Week specialties editor Sotirios Frantzanas joins the show for a brief discussion of the Feb. 23 cover story, a deep dive into AI's impact on established industry processes.

