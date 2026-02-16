How has the prolonged downturn affected the chemical industry’s ratings?

S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates, Olefins, Polymers
February 16, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Commodity vs specialty chemicals outlook disparity
Recovery prospects for chemical sector analyzed
Daniel Krauss, director at S&P Global Ratings, joins The Chemical Week Podcast for a discussion about the latest S&P Global Ratings chemicals report and the road ahead for the chemicals industry. Topics include how the prolonged chemical downturn has affected credit ratings, the disparity in the outlook for commodity versus specialty chemicals, and what recovery looks like when it arrives.
Read the report here.
The Chemical Week Podcast is the industry's premier platform for wide-ranging discussion of issues impacting the global chemicals sector, hosted by the editors of Chemical Week and S&P Global Energy. Subscribe to The Chemical Week Podcast on your favorite platform or visit chemweek.com/podcast to view our episode archive.
