What are the big themes as the industry looks to 2026?

Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates, Olefins, Polymers
January 14, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Soft chemicals demand persists
China trends key to sector outlook
Chemical Week editor-in-chief Ian Young, senior editor Vincent Valk and S&P Global Energy chemicals price reporter Luke Warren join podcast host Jameson Croteau to discuss the 2026 outlook. Major themes include oversupply in the face of weak demand, opportunities related to AI, turbulent geopolitics, what's next for China's chemicals sector, and sluggish-but-resilient economic growth.
The Chemical Week Podcast is the industry's premier platform for wide-ranging discussion of issues impacting the global chemicals sector, hosted by the editors of Chemical Week and S&P Global Energy. Subscribe to the Chemical Week podcast on your favorite platform, or visit chemweek.com/podcast to view our episode archive.
