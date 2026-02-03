Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables

February 03, 2026

INFOGRAPHIC: Europe's renewable PPA volumes set to rebound as prices adjust to market realities

HIGHLIGHTS

Renewable PPA volumes in Europe rebound as prices adjust

Gap between PPA prices, project costs narrows

Market reforms, industry support boost PPA activity

Signs of saturation in European PPA markets became clear in 2025, as contracted volumes fell to a six-year low, while average market prices remained significantly below the minimum required to offset project costs for new renewable assets, so-called PPA breakeven estimates.

S&P Global Energy data indicates that the gap between the prices needed to get a project financed and buyers' payment willingness is shrinking again.

However, market design reforms, support packages for energy-intensive industries, the return of gas price risk and the rollout of batteries could support PPA activity.

