INFOGRAPHIC: Europe's renewable PPA volumes set to rebound as prices adjust to market realities

Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables
February 03, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Renewable PPA volumes in Europe rebound as prices adjust
Gap between PPA prices, project costs narrows
Market reforms, industry support boost PPA activity
Signs of saturation in European PPA markets became clear in 2025, as contracted volumes fell to a six-year low, while average market prices remained significantly below the minimum required to offset project costs for new renewable assets, so-called PPA breakeven estimates.
S&P Global Energy data indicates that the gap between the prices needed to get a project financed and buyers' payment willingness is shrinking again.
However, market design reforms, support packages for energy-intensive industries, the return of gas price risk and the rollout of batteries could support PPA activity.
