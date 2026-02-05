INFOGRAPHIC: Vegetable oil markets seek clarity on Indonesia's biodiesel mandate

S&P Global Offerings
Agriculture, Biofuel, Vegetable Oils, Oilseeds
February 05, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Indonesia's biodiesel mandate impacts global veg oil prices
Low crude oil prices challenge 50% biodiesel blend
High palm oil prices strain Indonesia's biofuel shift
As the world's largest palm oil supplier, Indonesia's pro-biodiesel stance has become a structural driver of global vegetable oil prices.
A higher blending mandate diverts more palm oil into domestic biofuels and reduces exportable supplies.
However, low crude oil prices along with high palm oil prices are challenging Indonesia's shift to a 50% biodiesel blend.
