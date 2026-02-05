Agriculture, Biofuel, Vegetable Oils, Oilseeds

February 05, 2026

INFOGRAPHIC: Vegetable oil markets seek clarity on Indonesia's biodiesel mandate

HIGHLIGHTS

Indonesia's biodiesel mandate impacts global veg oil prices

Low crude oil prices challenge 50% biodiesel blend

High palm oil prices strain Indonesia's biofuel shift

As the world's largest palm oil supplier, Indonesia's pro-biodiesel stance has become a structural driver of global vegetable oil prices.

A higher blending mandate diverts more palm oil into domestic biofuels and reduces exportable supplies.

However, low crude oil prices along with high palm oil prices are challenging Indonesia's shift to a 50% biodiesel blend.

