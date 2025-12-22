COMMODITIES 2026: Asian naphtha faces challenges amid petrochemical restructuring, Russian supply uncertainty

This is part of the COMMODITIES 2026 series, where our reporters bring to you key themes that will drive commodities markets in 2026.

The Asian naphtha market will continue to see pressure from weak petrochemical margins in 2026 amid ongoing capacity rationalization in South Korea, Japan, and China, compounded by uncertainty surrounding Russian naphtha supplies, traders and other market participants told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

However, naphtha demand could find some support from the startup of BASF's steam cracker in Zhanjiang expected in early 2026, which would boost naphtha demand, alongside Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical shifting purchases toward non-Russian cargoes amid heightened scrutiny of Russian-origin supplies, at least three trade sources said.

Capacity rationalization in focus

South Korea's petrochemical restructuring plans will be a key focus among naphtha market participants, as they may add further downside to Asia's naphtha import demand.

The government announced restructuring plans for the petrochemical sector in August, which will likely reduce by 2.7 million-3.7 million metric tons the ethylene capacity of South Korean producers, including petrochemical complexes in Ulsan, Daesan, and Yeosu.

Since then, the government has set a deadline for submitting restructuring plans by December. Companies that submit their plans by the deadline will be eligible for government support, including financial incentives and resources designed to facilitate their transition to a more sustainable and efficient operational model.

The government has received a restructuring plan from petrochemical makers Hyundai Chemical and Lotte Chemical to scale down operations in the Daesan complex.

LG Chem and GS Caltex are in discussions for a potential consolidation of naphtha cracking facilities in Yeosu. The market awaits more details from other South Korean producers.

While some sources said that the remaining crackers could ramp up operations after rationalization, others cautioned that any increase would depend on market conditions. Implementations of the restructuring plans are still in early stages, and timelines are not yet certain, the sources added.

In Japan, naphtha demand remains broadly stable to lower amid poor petrochemical margins and announcements of plant closures, Asian naphtha traders said. The naphtha-fed steam cracker of Maruzen's Chiba unit is scheduled to be shut in 2026-2027. Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. have decided to consolidate their ethylene production facilities in Chiba, decreasing their combined ethylene production capacity to 550,000 mt/year. Eneos Kawasaki's unit is expected to be decommissioned by 2028, Platts reported earlier.

China's campaign against "involution" in the refining and petrochemical sectors is unlikely to impact petrochemical feedstock demand significantly, S&P Global Energy analysts said in their latest outlook report. While specific plans are pending, it is anticipated that about 6 million mt/year of small, inefficient cracker units (12% of current capacity) will be shut down, wit