FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil products stocks climb in week to Jan 12, led by 13% rise in fuel oils

Refined Products, Fuel Oil, Gasoline, Naphtha
January 14, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Fuel oil stocks up for first time in five weeks
Light distillates drop 6.5%
Middle distillates at four-week high
Oil products stockpiles at Fujairah in the UAE rose 4.2% in the week to Jan. 12, led by a 13% increase in heavy distillates used as fuel oil for power generation and shipping, according to Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published Jan. 14.
The total rose to 19.769 million barrels, a three-week high and the second consecutive increase. Heavy distillates rose to 10.041 million barrels, the first increase in five weeks from a two-month low a week earlier.
Light distillates, including gasoline and naphtha, fell 6.5% to 7.162 million barrels from an eight-week high a week earlier. Middle distillates, such as jet fuel and diesel, increased 6.8% to 2.566 million barrels, the most in four weeks.
The Platts-assessed low-sulfur marine fuel 0.5% bunker delivered in Fujairah was at $432/mt Jan. 13, compared with $334/mt for high-sulfur fuel oil 380 CST delivered in Fujairah. Platts is part of S&P Global Energy.
