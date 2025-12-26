Tokyo Steel obtains Japan's first EPD for non-fossil hot-rolled coil

S&P Global Offerings
Metals & Mining Theme, Ferrous
December 26, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Thermal power to replace fossil power
Aims for zero emissions by 2050 through EAF route
Tokyo Steel has become the first in Japan to get Environmental Product Declaration certification for its non-fossil-powered hot-rolled coil Dec. 25, it said.
"We have now obtained EPD for our non-fossil-powered hot coils in accordance with ISO21930, the international standard for EPD for construction products and services, and EN15804:2012+A2:2019, the European standard for EPD for the same field," the company said in a statement seen by S&P Global Energy.
By obtaining the EPD certification, Tokyo Steel can calculate the carbon footprint of steel products using non-fossil fuel electricity and disclose the information to the public.
Tokyo Steel is an electric-arc-furnace-based steelmaker in Japan that uses ferrous scrap as the main raw material for producing steel.
In an EAF-based steelmaking route, about 70% of carbon emissions come from electricity. By using thermal power, Tokyo Steel can cut down emissions significantly and realize the goal of making non-fossil fuel-powered steel.
In a bid to decarbonize, Tokyo Steel established a plan to reduce CO2 scope 1 & 2 emissions by 60% by 2030, and achieve virtually zero scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2050.
In July 2024, Tokyo Steel launched their near-zero emission steel brand 'Hobo Zero'.
