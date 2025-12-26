Tokyo Steel obtains Japan's first EPD for non-fossil hot-rolled coil

Tokyo Steel has become the first in Japan to get Environmental Product Declaration certification for its non-fossil-powered hot-rolled coil Dec. 25, it said.

"We have now obtained EPD for our non-fossil-powered hot coils in accordance with ISO21930, the international standard for EPD for construction products and services, and EN15804:2012+A2:2019, the European standard for EPD for the same field," the company said in a statement seen by S&P Global Energy.

By obtaining the EPD certification, Tokyo Steel can calculate the carbon footprint of steel products using non-fossil fuel electricity and disclose the information to the public.

Tokyo Steel is an electric-arc-furnace-based steelmaker in Japan that uses ferrous scrap as the main raw material for producing steel.

In an EAF-based steelmaking route, about 70% of carbon emissions come from electricity. By using thermal power, Tokyo Steel can cut down emissions significantly and realize the goal of making non-fossil fuel-powered steel.

In a bid to decarbonize, Tokyo Steel established a plan to reduce CO2 scope 1 & 2 emissions by 60% by 2030, and achieve virtually zero scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2050.

In July 2024, Tokyo Steel launched their near-zero emission steel brand 'Hobo Zero'.