Holcim, 44.01 launch first CO2 mineralization pilot for cement sector in UAE

Switzerland-headquartered building materials company Holcim and climate tech firm 44.01 have launched their first pilot project to mineralize CO2 captured from cement production, the companies said in a statement Dec. 9.

Part of the UAE's Net Zero 2050 pathway, the pilot aims to capture 5 mt/day of CO2 directly from cement operations and permanently store it in underground rock formations, where the CO2 will mineralize, providing a natural, safe and permanent method of geological storage, according to the statement.

Holcim CEO for the UAE and Oman, Ali Said, said the partnership "reinforces our shared commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions and showcases what is possible when industry leaders work together to drive meaningful, scalable impact."

The carbon capture and mineralization initiative forms part of Holcim Group's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, which focuses on accelerating low-carbon and circular technologies and advancing decarbonization and resource efficiency across the construction sector.

Located in Fujairah, the project is supported by the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) and developed with NT Energies, a joint venture between Technip Energies and NMDC Energy, deploying Shell CANSOLV carbon capture technology through the alliance between Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies.

"This partnership shows that industrial companies can play a leading role in permanent carbon removal," 44.01 CEO Talal Hasan said. "Working with Holcim, FNRC and NT Energies, we are demonstrating a practical and scalable path to decarbonization that can be replicated worldwide."

The pilot is 44.01's first project with an industrial customer. The company said it is expanding its customer pipeline and its strategy to establish and scale mineralization projects in key markets.

"This is a first of its kind in the Middle East," NT Energies CEO Benoit Verdier said. "We are proud to be collaborating with 44.01 and Holcim to implement a carbon capture pilot for this pioneering decarbonization project in a hard-to-abate sector."