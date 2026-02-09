MINING INDABA: Anglo American CEO urges fiscal, regulatory stability to unlock Africa's mineral potential

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad has called on Africa's mineral-rich nations to move beyond policy intent and focus on implementation, emphasizing the need for fiscal and regulatory stability to attract foreign investment and unlock the continent's vast mining potential.

Citing S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts of a 50% rise in global copper demand between 2025 and 2040, Wanblad underscored the importance of Africa's critical minerals in sustaining both the continent's development and global economic stability.

He highlighted disruptive forces such as unpredictable trade flows and increasingly frequent natural disasters, warning that the "serious and unpredictable consequences of mineral supply and demand" are intensifying in a fractured world. "Decisions about where, how, and with whom we invest matter more than ever," Wanblad said. "Mineral supply is no longer just a commercial issue for mining companies -- it is a cornerstone of national competitiveness, security, and global stability."

Wanblad noted that Africa holds some of the world's largest deposits of minerals vital to the energy transition, but stressed that this opportunity will only be realized if countries implement robust regulatory frameworks and create conditions conducive to bringing these resources to market. "Now is the time for Africa to shift from policy intent to implementation," he said.

As part of this transition, Wanblad called on African governments to invest in infrastructure supporting cross-border value chains, including transport corridors, integrated power pools, harmonized customs processes, and strong governance. He emphasized that such steps will require attracting investments worth "hundreds of billions of dollars," and asserted that "investment will only flow where policy environments are stable, licensing processes are predictable, and risk-sharing mechanisms are credible."

Wanblad also stressed the importance of collaboration, citing frameworks such as the G20 Critical Minerals Initiative and the African Union's Green Mineral Strategy as models for coordinated action. He pointed to the Lobito Corridor -- a multi-government, international infrastructure project -- as a successful example of how collaboration can reduce transport times and boost export competitiveness.

Addressing calls for increased investment in domestic value-added processing, Wanblad cautioned that such operations must be economically viable, arguing against duplicating every stage of the value chain across multiple sites. "The opportunity lies in planning corridors intelligently, allocating activities where they make the most sense, and investing accordingly," he said.

"This is how Africa can unlock the full potential of its mineral endowment and transform potential into lasting prosperity," Wanblad said.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed the CIF China clean copper concentrate treatment charge and refining charge at minus $52.70/metric ton and minus 5.27 cents/pound, respectively, on Feb. 9, down 10 cents/mt and 0.01 cent/lb from Feb. 6.