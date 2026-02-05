Nippon Steel picks Tenova, GE Vernova to supply EAF in decarbonization drive

Nippon Steel has selected Tenova, in partnership with GE Vernova, to supply a new electric arc furnace for its Yawata Works, marking a significant shift from traditional blast furnaces as Japan's largest steelmaker advances its decarbonization strategy, the Italian engineering company said Feb. 5.

The 340-metric-ton Consteel EAF will enable Nippon Steel to produce high-quality steel grades using high percentages of virgin iron units while reducing carbon emissions, supporting both Japan's Green Transformation Promotion Act and the company's target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Tenova said. The installation represents a major milestone in Japan's steel industry transition away from coal-dependent blast furnace production toward lower-carbon EAF technology.

GE Vernova will supply its Direct Feed power system to provide the high-stability electricity required for the unprecedented scale of the furnace, which Tenova said would be the biggest in the world.

"We are thrilled to collaborate once again with one of the world's leading steelmakers, Nippon Steel," said Paolo Argenta, Tenova Executive Vice President, Upstream Business Unit.

The shift from blast furnace to EAF production at Yawata represents a fundamental change in steelmaking methodology. Traditional blast furnaces use coking coal to reduce iron ore, generating significant CO2 emissions. EAFs melt scrap metal and direct reduced iron using electricity, which can be sourced from renewable energy, substantially lowering the carbon footprint of steel production.

The 340-mt heat size exceeds the capacity of conventional EAFs. The larger scale will allow Nippon Steel to maintain production volumes while transitioning away from blast furnace operations at the Yawata site.

The long-established Yawata Works, located in the Japanese industrial hub of Kitakyushu City, currently operates blast furnaces and downstream processing units, producing a range of steel products for automotive, construction and industrial applications.

The timeline for installation and commissioning of the new EAF at Yawata was not disclosed.